The 2020 GameTimeCT All-State Girls Track and Field team

The 2020 GameTimeCT All-State Girls Indoor Track and Field team. Compiled by Dan Nowak. Photos by Hearst Connecticut Media. Designed by Pete Paguaga and Sean Patrick Bowley.
FIRST TEAM
♦♦♦
Runner of the Year
Tess Stapleton
Fairfield Ludlowe, Junior
Stats: At New England meet won 55 hurdles (7.88) and won long jump (19-6.5), at State Open won 55 hurdles (8.04, meet record) and won long jump (19-6), at Class LL won 55 hurdles (7.96, meet record) and won long jump (18-1.25), at FCIAC meet won long jump (18-11.75, meet record) and won 55 hurdles (8.08, meet record).
Honors: All-FCIAC, CHSCA All-State, GameTimeCT.com All-State MVP.
♦♦♦
Alliyah Boothe
Bloomfield, Senior
Stats: At New England meet placed third in shot put (40-7.5), at State Open won shot put (44-11), at Class S won shot put (41-3), at CCC meet placed second in shot put (41-7.5).
Honors: All-CCC, CHSCA All-State.
♦♦♦
Trinity Cardillo
Southington, Senior
Stats: At New England meet won shot put (44-3.25), at State Open placed second in shot put (43-4.75), at Class LL won shot put (43-7.5), at CCC meet won shot put (41-11).
Honors: All-CCC, CHSCA All-State.
♦♦♦
Shelby Dejana
Wilton, Junior
Stats: At New England meet placed eighth in 55 dash (7.42) and sixth in 55 hurdles (8.53), at State Open placed third in 55 hurdles (8.58) and sixth in 55 dash (7.40), at Class L won 55 dash (7.38) and won 55 hurdles (8.61), at FCIAC meet won 55 dash (7.35) and placed second in 55 hurdles (8.62).
Honors: All-FCIAC, CHSCA All-State.
♦♦♦
Olivia Dubuc
Sheehan, Senior
Stats: At New England meet placed second in 600 (1:35.81), at State Open finished third 600 (1:37.04), at Class M won 600 (1:37.91) and was sixth in 300 (43.37), at SCC meet won 600 (1:38.29), led Sheehan to its first SCC team title.
Honors: All-SCC, CHSCA All-State.
♦♦♦
Kate Hedlund
Manchester, Senior
Stats: At New England meet placed third in 1-mile run (5:01.53), at State Open won 1600 (5:00.49), at Class LL won 1600 (5:07.04), at CCC meet won 3200 (10:54.94).
Honors: All-SCC, CHSCA All-State.
♦♦♦
Paige Martin
Norwich Free Academy, Senior
Stats: At State Open meet won pole vault (12-6, meet record), at Class LL won pole vault (12-3.5, meet record), ECC Division I meet won pole vault (11-6, meet record).
Honors: All-ECC, CHSCA All-State.
♦♦♦
Chelsea Mitchell
Canton, Senior
Stats: At New England meet placed second in long jump (19-2.5) and third in 55 dash (7.24), at State Open won 55 dash (7.15), was second in long jump (19-0.75) and fourth in 300 (41.52), at Class S meet won 55 dash (7.18), won long jump (18-8.5) and won 300 (40.98), at the NCCC meet won 55 dash (7.19), won 300 (41.60) and won long jump (19-8.25).
Honors: All-NCCC, CHSCA All-State.
♦♦♦
Julia Rosenberg
Weston, Junior
Stats: At New England meet placed third in 1000 (2:56.10), at State Open won 1000 (2:59.69), at Class M won 1000 (2:58.99) and ran a leg of winning 4×200 relay (1:49.48) and a leg of the winning 4×400 relay (4:06.45), at SWC meet won 1000 (3:00.22).
Honors: All-SWC, CHSCA All-State.
♦♦♦
Chloe Scrimgeour
Conard, Junior
Stats: At New England meet won 2-mile run (10:48.63), at State Open won 3200 (10:47.72), at Class L won 1600 (5:09.57) and won 3200 (11:10.86), at CCC meet second in 3200 (10:58.19).
Honors: CHSCA All-State.
♦♦♦
Nyia White
Wilbur Cross, Junior
Stats: At New England meet placed fourth in 300 (40.42), at State Open won 300 (40.60) and was seventh in 55 hurdles (9.11), at Class LL finished second in 300 (40.80) and was second in 55 hurdles (8.84), at the SCC meet won 55 hurdles (8.86) and won 300 (40.52).
Honors: All-SCC, CHSCA All-State.
♦♦♦
Jenn Zydanowicz
Hall, Senior
Stats: At New England meet placed second in 1-mile run (4:58.78), at State Open was second 1600 (5:02.23) and fifth in 3200 (11:11.95), at Class LL finished second in 1600 (5:07.65) and second in 3200 (11:11.05), at CCC meet won 1000 (3:02.88).
Honors: All-CCC.
SECOND TEAM
|Player
|Team
|Year
|Kayla Clark
|St. Joseph
|Sr.
|Samantha Forrest
|Glastonbury
|Jr.
|Grace Hanratty
|Old Saybrook
|Sr.
|Emma Langis
|Ridgefield
|Sr.
|Elsa Martin
|Simsbury
|Sr.
|Terry Miller
|Bloomfield
|Sr.
|Leah Moore
|Hillhouse
|Jr.
|Mari Noble
|Greenwich
|Jr.
|Elise Russell
|Weston
|Sr.
|Mariella Schweitzer
|Joel Barlow
|Soph.
|Elizabeth Stockman
|Rocky Hill
|Sr.
|Tianna St. Louis
|Tolland
|Sr.