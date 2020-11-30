







































The 2020 GameTimeCT All-State Girls Swimming team. Compiled by Dave Fierro. Photos by Hearst Connecticut Media. Designed by Pete Paguaga.

FIRST TEAM

♦♦♦

Swimmer of the Year

Meghan Lynch

Greenwich, Senior

Stats: Lynch made a habit of setting records during this abbreviated, new-look fall season. She recently won the 200-yard freestyle title at the FCIAC West Region Championships in a state and FCIAC-record time of 1:47.83. She also established an FCIAC and state mark in winning the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 4:46.79 at the FCIAC West meet. Her 100-yard freestyle split of 50.55 seconds in Greenwich’s 400 freestyle relay, broke an FCIAC 100 freestyle record. That time was also the fastest in the state this fall. Lynch’s time of 1:47.83 in the 200 freestyle was an All-America performance, as was her showing in the 500 freestyle (4:46.79). Lynch led off the Cardinals’ winning 400 freestyle relay at the FCIAC West meet. The 400 relay set an FCIAC record with an All-America consideration time of 3:30.89. During Greenwich’s 2020 season, among Lynch’s numerous highlights was breaking a school record in the 50 and 200-yard freestyle races. Last season, Lynch captured the gold medal at the State Open in the 200-yard individual medley (1:59.50), then placed second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:02.74. She competed on the Cardinals’ 200-yard medley relay squad (1:45.99) at the State Open and was part of Greenwich’s championship 400 freestyle relay team (3:32.14). Lynch won the 200 IM at the Class LL Championships (1:59.13) in a state record time, breaking her own record time set in 2018. She earned All-America accolades in the 200 IM, 100 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke.

Honors: All-FCIAC West.

Up next: Committed to swim at Stanford University

♦♦♦

Julia Barto

Cheshire, Freshman

Stats: Barto made her mark in her first season competing for the Rams. She was the 200-yard individual medley champion at the SCC Virtual championship, posting a time of 2:08.09. That time was tops in the 200 IM among a number of the state’s regional championship meets that were held. She led off Cheshire’s SCC champion 200-yard medley relay, which registered a time of 1:50.00. Barto also swam the lead-off leg of the 200 freestyle relay, which the Rams won at the SCC virtual meet in 1:39.61 – the best time in the state.

Honors: All-SCC

♦♦♦

Annie Bingle

Greenwich, Junior

Stats: Bingle’s first season on the 1-meter diving board for Greenwich was certainly a successful one. She won the FCIAC West Region diving title, earning 461.25 points. Bingle has already earned All-America diving accolades twice in her career. Her point total ranked first among all the state’s regional diving championships.

Honors: All-FCIAC West.

♦♦♦

Maddie Bergin

North Haven, Senior

Stats: Bergin set North Haven records in the 500-yard freestyle, 100-yard butterfly, 200-yard freestyle, 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle events. At one of the team’s final meets of the season, she broke a school record in the 50-yard freestyle (23.78, one of the fastest times in the state this season) and the 100-yard freestyle (51.95, also among the state’s best times this fall). Bergin placed second in both the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle at the SCC virtual championships. Last season saw her finish third in the State Open in the 50 freestyle and fourth in the 100 freestyle races.

Honors: All-SCC

Up Next: Committed to swim at Fordham University

♦♦♦

Payton Foster

Greenwich, Freshman

Stats: What a freshman season it was for Foster, who showcased her speed in the distance events for Greenwich. She finished second in the 200-yard freestyle at the FCIAC West Region Championships with a time of 1:51.13. Her time in the 200 freestyle ranked second in the numerous regional meets that were held in the state. In the 500-yard freestyle, Foster had a second-place finish at the FCIAC West Championships, clocking in at 4:58.26 – the third top time among the state’s regional championship meets. Foster anchored Greenwich’s 400-freestyle relay, which registered an FCIAC record and All-America consideration time of 3:30.89 at the FCIAC West meet. She also swam the anchor leg on the Cardinals’ 400 freestyle relay, which posted a time of 1:40.80.

Honors: All-FCIAC West.

♦♦♦

Isabella Gary

Weston, Senior

Stats: Gary took top honors in the 100-yard breaststroke at the SWC Virtual Championships, posting a time of 1:05.04 – one of the best times in the state this season. She also touched the wall first in the meet in the 200-yard individual medley (2:09.18), also among the premier times in the state the abbreviated fall season. Weston won the 200-yard medley relay at the SWC meet and had one of the state’s top times in the event, with Gary helping to spark the relay. She also helped Weston’s 400 freestyle relay to a winning performance.

Up Next: Committed to swim at UConn.

♦♦♦

Maddie Haley

New Canaan, Senior

Stats: A mainstay in New Canaan’s lineup since her freshman year, Haley produced one of the state’s best times in the 100-yard backstroke and 200-yard individual medley in the state this season. She placed first in the FCIAC West meet in the 200 IM (2:08.42), then won the 100 backstroke (56.60). Haley also keyed the Rams’ in several freestyle and relay events during her career.

Honors: All-FCIAC West Team.

Up Next: Committed to swim at Georgetown University.

♦♦♦

Sophie Murphy

Cheshire, Senior

Stats: Murphy concluded her memorable Cheshire career in style. She placed first in the 50-yard freestyle in the SCC Virtual Championships (23.68) a time that was the best among the state’s regional meets. Murphy set the team mark in the 50 freestyle last season (23.66). In the 100-yard freestyle at this season’s SCC Virtual Championships, Murphy won the event in 51.44. Her 100-freestyle split of 50.86 in the Rams’ 400 freestyle relay set a school-record time. Murphy also anchored the team’s 200 freestyle relay, which won the SCC title in 1:39.61 – the state’s best time in the event among the regional meets. The 2019 season saw Murphy win the 50 and 100-yard freestyle races at the State Open and Class LL championships, while also pacing the 200 and 400 freestyle relays to impressive finishes.

Honors: All-SCC.

Up Next: Committed to swim at Georgia Tech.

♦♦♦

Katrine O’Leary

Seymour, Sophomore

Stats: O’Leary produced an impressive season for Seymour, excelling in the sprint freestyle events. Her time of 23.68 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle is among the top three performances in the event in the state. She set the school’s record in 50-yard freestyle this season. The 2019 season saw her finish fourth in the 100 freestyle and fifth in the 50 freestyle at the CIAC State Open Championships. O’Leary also paced Seymour in the 100 freestyle throughout the season.

♦♦♦

Alexa Pappas

Weston, Senior

Stats: Pappas made a triumphant return to the Weston team, after focusing on competing on the U.S. Swimming circuit during her junior season. She helped spark Weston to the team title at the SWC Virtual Championships, winning both the 100-yard butterfly (55.82) and 100 backstroke (55.85). Her times in both events were the best among each of the conference’s championship meets. Pappas anchored Weston’s winning SWC championship 200 medley (1:49.75) and 400 freestyle (3:43.04) relays.

♦♦♦

Hannah Seward

Ridgefield, Senior

Stats: Seward turned in a productive senior season for the Tigers. She was the 100-yard butterfly winner at the FCIAC Central Championships (55.98), which ranked among the top three times in the state. Her time of 52.04 in the 100 freestyle that she posted during the dual meet season was also among the fastest in the state during the abbreviated fall season. Seward, who also keyed Ridgefield’s relays, won the 100 freestyle race at the FCIAC Central Championships, posting a time of 53.45. Seward recorded winning performances in the 100 butterfly at the State Open and Class LL championship meets.

Honors: All-FCIAC Central.

Up Next: Committed to swim at Northeastern University.

♦♦♦

Lauren Walsh

Trumbull. Junior

Stats: Walsh won the 500-yard freestyle title at the FCIAC East Championships with a time of 4:58.13. Walsh’s time in the 500 freestyle ranked among the top three times in the state this season. In the 100-yard breaststroke at the FCIAC East Championships, Walsh finished first in an All-America time of 1:02.12. Her performance in the 100 breaststroke at the FCIAC East Championships also set an FCIAC record in the event. Walsh competed on the Eagles’ 200-yard medley relay team that took first in the FCIAC East meet and anchored the 400 freestyle relay, which posted a first-place finish. As a sophomore in 2019, Walsh claimed the first-place medal in the 100 breaststroke at the State Open and placed second in the 200 individual medley. She finished first and second in the breaststroke and IM, respectively at the 2019 Class LL Championships. In 2019, Walsh earned All-American accolades in three events – the 200 IM, 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke.

Honors: All-FCIAC East Team.

SECOND TEAM

Player Team Year Morgan Bagnall Lauralton Hall Jr. Nora Bergstrom Cheshire Sr. Hannah Chuckas Westhill/Stamford Soph. Ava Fasano Wilton Soph. Jacqui Fox Hall Soph. Rylie Giles Ridgefield Sr. Emma Glover Cheshire Sr. Riley Kudlac Glastonbury Soph. Avery Kudlac Glastonbury Soph. Caterina Li Greenwich Jr. Nicole Linell Weston Sr. Amanda Neeb New Milford Sr.

Honorable Mention: Brianna Deierlein, Fr., Newtown; Natalie DeMatteo, Cheshire, Sr.; Alanna DePinto, Wethersfield, Jr.; Kali Dominguez, Hall, Jr.; Samantha Ennis, Greenwich, Sr.; Meg Erickson, Darien, So.; Natalia Ferranto, Darien, So.; Vivian Freitas, Lauralton Hall, Sr.; Olivia Golden, Darien, Sr.; Kelci Haley, New Canaan, So.; Olivia Huewe, Weston, So.; Claire Kehley, Lauralton Hall, Jr.; Victoria Liu, Greenwich, So.; Kendall Luecke, Darien, Sr.; Kaitlyn Maggio, New Canaan, So.; Caroline Mahoney, Newtown, Sr.; Grace Mahon, Amity, So.; Adriana Mieses-Sanchez, Windsor, Jr.; Hope Murray, Darien, Sr.; Rosemary Nieto, Bunnell, Sr.; Katherine O’Connor, Amity, Jr.; Ella Olafsson, New Canaan, Jr.; Emma Panaroni, Hamden, Sr.; Julia Pitchell, Wethersfield, Sr.; Natalie Penman, New Canaan, So.; Jessica Qi, Staples, Jr.; Norah Rome, East Haven/Wilbur Cross, So.; Elizabeth Stoelzel, Masuk, Sr.; Meghan Tiernan, Hall, So.; Julianna Tyler, Cheshire, So.; Sophia Velleco, Seymour, So.