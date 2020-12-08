The 2020 GameTimeCT All-State Girls Soccer team. Compiled by Joe Morelli. Photos by Hearst Connecticut Media. Designed by Pete Paguaga.
FIRST TEAM
♦♦♦
Player of the Year
Maddie Fried
St. Joseph, Forward, Senior
Stats: Finished with 15 goals and 11 assists for the co-FCIAC East Division champions. Finishes career with 80 goals and 54 assists.
Honors: Two-time Player of the Year for GameTimeCT. Four-time All-FCIAC and coaches all-state selection. Past All-American pick by the United Soccer Coaches. Two-time All-New England pick
Up next: Will play at Villanova next season.
♦♦♦
Faith Arnold
Ridgefield, Midfielder/Forward, Senior
Stats: Finished with four goals and eight assists for the Tigers, the FCIAC Central Division co-champions.
Honors: Three-time All-FCIAC selection. Coaches all-state pick.
♦♦♦
Toni Domingos
Notre Dame-Fairfield, Forward, Senior
Stats: Finished with 23 goals for the South-West Conference South Division regular-season champions and tournament finalists. Now holds school record for goals with 108, including 43 last season.
Honors: Four-time All-SWC selection. Two-time GameTimeCT all-state pick. Past SWC Player of the Year, All-New England pick and coaches all-state selection.
Up next: Will play at the University of Maryland next season.
♦♦♦
Sam Forrest
Glastonbury, Forward, Senior
Stats: Finished with 18 goals and 12 assists for the undefeated Central Connecticut Conference Region C champions. Stands as the school’s all-time leading scorer with 53 goals in just three seasons. Also had 31 career assists.
Honors: Three-time All-CCC selection. Past coaches all-state pick.
Up next: Will play lacrosse at North Carolina next season.
♦♦♦
Taylor Gambardella
Guilford, Defense, Senior
Stats: Tri-captain led a defense that posted nine shutouts en route to the SCC Division B Championship. Helped lead Guilford to both the SCC and Class L state championships in 2019.
Honors: All-SCC Division B and Coaches All-State Selection. Also an All-SCC pick in 2019.
Off the Field- Honor roll student, Spanish National Honor Society
Up next: Will play at Marist next season
♦♦♦
Noelle Garretson
Shelton, Forward, Senior
Stats: Finished with 18 goals for the SCC Division C champions. Scored five goals in a game against Law. Finished career with 30 goals.
Honors: All-SCC C Division selection.
Up next: Will attend the University of Rhode Island and major in psychology.
♦♦♦
Natalie Haythorn
Weston, Weston, Senior
Stats: Center back led a defense that posted six shutouts, including the SWC South championship final against Notre Dame-Fairfield on the road. Trojans allowed more than one goal just twice.
Honors: All-SWC and coaches all-state selection in 2019.
Up next: Will play at Hobart William Smith College next season.
♦♦♦
Caitlyn Lewis
Pomperaug, Defense, Senior
Stats: Center back helped the Panthers allow just six goals and post five shutouts to finish the regular season unbeaten and win the SWC North Division regular-season championship. Also played midfield.
Honors: All-SWC and coaches all-state selection in 2019.
♦♦♦
Audrey Marin
Amity, Forward, Junior
Stats: Finished with 13 goals and 10 assists for the Spartans. Posted 21 goals and 13 assists last season.
Honors: Two-time GameTimeCT all-state pick. SCC Division C Player of the year. Past two-time SCC Player of the Year. Three-time Register All-Area and coaches all-state selection.
Up next: Has verbally committed to play at Dartmouth.
♦♦♦
Autumn Smith
Staples, Midfielder, Senior
Stats: Had six goals and 10 assists for the Wreckers, the FCIAC Central co-division champions. Finished career with 43 goals and 57 assists
Honors: Four-time All-FCIAC selection. Three-time coaches all-state pick.
♦♦♦
Emma Smith
South Windsor, Forward, Senior
Stats: Finished with 24 goals, including three hat tricks and three assists. Also had seven game-winning goals.
Honors: All-Central Connecticut Conference selection.
Up next: Will play at Central Connecticut State next season.
♦♦♦
Abigail Sowa
Southington, Midfielder, Senior
Stats: Finished with 18 goals and 16 assists for the undefeated Blue Knights.
Honors: Three-time All-CCC and two-time GameTimeCT all-state selection. Past All-New England and coaches all-state pick.
Up next: Will play at East Carolina next season.
SECOND TEAM
|Player
|Team
|YR
|POS
|Abbie Burgess
|Killingly
|Sr.
|Midfield
|Emily DeRoehn
|Old Lyme
|Sr.
|Defense
|Melina Ford
|Mercy
|Soph.
|Goalie
|Gabriela Gonzalez
|Staples
|Jr.
|Defense
|Chloe Humphrey
|Darien
|Soph.
|Forward
|Kedarjah Lewis
|Haddam-Killingworth
|Sr.
|Midfield
|Mary Lundegran
|St. Joseph
|Jr.
|Midfield
|Paige Letourneau
|Woodland
|Soph.
|Forward
|Sophia Lowenberg
|Trumbull
|Jr.
|Forward
|Abby McCarthy
|Torrington
|Sr.
|Goalie
|Gabby Tirado
|Cheshire
|Soph.
|Forward
|Ashley Wenzel
|Berlin
|Sr.
|Forward
Honorable Mentions: Bailey Ayer, RHAM, M, Sr.; Vanessa Benjamin, Stonington, M, Sr.; Jaci Budaj, Glastonbury, M, Sr.; Jessica Carr, Southington, F, So.; Mia DiPronio, Bunnell, F, Jr.; Samantha Colby, Barlow, F, Sr.; Juliana Dane, Holy Cross, M, So.; Addyson Earl, Granby, F; Erynn Floyd, Wilton, GK, Jr.; Grace Gelhaus, Woodstock Academy, F, Sr.; Skylar Gustavsen, Bacon Academy, M, Jr.; Ella Guth, Sacred Heart Academy, M, Jr.; Alyssa Hebb, Holy Cross, M/D, Sr.; Maddie Hummel, Hand, M, Jr.; Selena Izzo, West Haven, M, Sr.; Moira Kellaher, Guilford, M/F, Sr.; Charlotte Kemp, Ridgefield, D, So.; Samantha Kipperman, Pomperaug, M, Jr.; Kaila Lujambio, Mercy, M, Sr.; Natalie Lyon, Tolland, D, Sr.; Madison Mancini, Watertown, M, Jr.; Lauren Manning, Immaculate, D, Jr.; Ariana Mullin, Hamden, F, Fr.; Olivia Mullings, Newington, F, Sr.; Julia Nicholas, Northwest Catholic, D, Sr.; Kalya Park, Norwich Free Academy, F, Sr.; Dillyn Patten, New Canaan, F, Jr.; Ellie Pergolotti, Cheshire, F, Sr.; Lindsey Price, Plainfield, M, Jr.; Carley Schmidt, Morgan, F, Sr.; Natalie Schock, Granby, M, Sr.; Emma Sonski, Naugatuck, M, Sr.; Kaylee Tackson, Tourtellotte, M, Sr.; Sierra Walker, MLC, M, Jr.; Kate Wickenheisser, Oxford, F, Jr.; Nina Zwolinski, St. Paul, GK, Sr.