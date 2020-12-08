







































The 2020 GameTimeCT All-State Girls Soccer team. Compiled by Joe Morelli. Photos by Hearst Connecticut Media. Designed by Pete Paguaga.

FIRST TEAM

♦♦♦

Player of the Year

Maddie Fried

St. Joseph, Forward, Senior

Stats: Finished with 15 goals and 11 assists for the co-FCIAC East Division champions. Finishes career with 80 goals and 54 assists.

Honors: Two-time Player of the Year for GameTimeCT. Four-time All-FCIAC and coaches all-state selection. Past All-American pick by the United Soccer Coaches. Two-time All-New England pick

Up next: Will play at Villanova next season.

♦♦♦

Faith Arnold

Ridgefield, Midfielder/Forward, Senior

Stats: Finished with four goals and eight assists for the Tigers, the FCIAC Central Division co-champions.

Honors: Three-time All-FCIAC selection. Coaches all-state pick.

♦♦♦

Toni Domingos

Notre Dame-Fairfield, Forward, Senior

Stats: Finished with 23 goals for the South-West Conference South Division regular-season champions and tournament finalists. Now holds school record for goals with 108, including 43 last season.

Honors: Four-time All-SWC selection. Two-time GameTimeCT all-state pick. Past SWC Player of the Year, All-New England pick and coaches all-state selection.

Up next: Will play at the University of Maryland next season.

♦♦♦

Sam Forrest

Glastonbury, Forward, Senior

Stats: Finished with 18 goals and 12 assists for the undefeated Central Connecticut Conference Region C champions. Stands as the school’s all-time leading scorer with 53 goals in just three seasons. Also had 31 career assists.

Honors: Three-time All-CCC selection. Past coaches all-state pick.

Up next: Will play lacrosse at North Carolina next season.

♦♦♦

Taylor Gambardella

Guilford, Defense, Senior

Stats: Tri-captain led a defense that posted nine shutouts en route to the SCC Division B Championship. Helped lead Guilford to both the SCC and Class L state championships in 2019.

Honors: All-SCC Division B and Coaches All-State Selection. Also an All-SCC pick in 2019.

Off the Field- Honor roll student, Spanish National Honor Society

Up next: Will play at Marist next season

♦♦♦

Noelle Garretson

Shelton, Forward, Senior

Stats: Finished with 18 goals for the SCC Division C champions. Scored five goals in a game against Law. Finished career with 30 goals.

Honors: All-SCC C Division selection.

Up next: Will attend the University of Rhode Island and major in psychology.

♦♦♦

Natalie Haythorn

Weston, Weston, Senior

Stats: Center back led a defense that posted six shutouts, including the SWC South championship final against Notre Dame-Fairfield on the road. Trojans allowed more than one goal just twice.

Honors: All-SWC and coaches all-state selection in 2019.

Up next: Will play at Hobart William Smith College next season.

♦♦♦

Caitlyn Lewis

Pomperaug, Defense, Senior

Stats: Center back helped the Panthers allow just six goals and post five shutouts to finish the regular season unbeaten and win the SWC North Division regular-season championship. Also played midfield.

Honors: All-SWC and coaches all-state selection in 2019.

♦♦♦

Audrey Marin

Amity, Forward, Junior

Stats: Finished with 13 goals and 10 assists for the Spartans. Posted 21 goals and 13 assists last season.

Honors: Two-time GameTimeCT all-state pick. SCC Division C Player of the year. Past two-time SCC Player of the Year. Three-time Register All-Area and coaches all-state selection.

Up next: Has verbally committed to play at Dartmouth.

♦♦♦

Autumn Smith

Staples, Midfielder, Senior

Stats: Had six goals and 10 assists for the Wreckers, the FCIAC Central co-division champions. Finished career with 43 goals and 57 assists

Honors: Four-time All-FCIAC selection. Three-time coaches all-state pick.

♦♦♦

Emma Smith

South Windsor, Forward, Senior

Stats: Finished with 24 goals, including three hat tricks and three assists. Also had seven game-winning goals.

Honors: All-Central Connecticut Conference selection.

Up next: Will play at Central Connecticut State next season.

♦♦♦

Abigail Sowa

Southington, Midfielder, Senior

Stats: Finished with 18 goals and 16 assists for the undefeated Blue Knights.

Honors: Three-time All-CCC and two-time GameTimeCT all-state selection. Past All-New England and coaches all-state pick.

Up next: Will play at East Carolina next season.

SECOND TEAM

Player Team YR POS Abbie Burgess Killingly Sr. Midfield Emily DeRoehn Old Lyme Sr. Defense Melina Ford Mercy Soph. Goalie Gabriela Gonzalez Staples Jr. Defense Chloe Humphrey Darien Soph. Forward Kedarjah Lewis Haddam-Killingworth Sr. Midfield Mary Lundegran St. Joseph Jr. Midfield Paige Letourneau Woodland Soph. Forward Sophia Lowenberg Trumbull Jr. Forward Abby McCarthy Torrington Sr. Goalie Gabby Tirado Cheshire Soph. Forward Ashley Wenzel Berlin Sr. Forward

Honorable Mentions: Bailey Ayer, RHAM, M, Sr.; Vanessa Benjamin, Stonington, M, Sr.; Jaci Budaj, Glastonbury, M, Sr.; Jessica Carr, Southington, F, So.; Mia DiPronio, Bunnell, F, Jr.; Samantha Colby, Barlow, F, Sr.; Juliana Dane, Holy Cross, M, So.; Addyson Earl, Granby, F; Erynn Floyd, Wilton, GK, Jr.; Grace Gelhaus, Woodstock Academy, F, Sr.; Skylar Gustavsen, Bacon Academy, M, Jr.; Ella Guth, Sacred Heart Academy, M, Jr.; Alyssa Hebb, Holy Cross, M/D, Sr.; Maddie Hummel, Hand, M, Jr.; Selena Izzo, West Haven, M, Sr.; Moira Kellaher, Guilford, M/F, Sr.; Charlotte Kemp, Ridgefield, D, So.; Samantha Kipperman, Pomperaug, M, Jr.; Kaila Lujambio, Mercy, M, Sr.; Natalie Lyon, Tolland, D, Sr.; Madison Mancini, Watertown, M, Jr.; Lauren Manning, Immaculate, D, Jr.; Ariana Mullin, Hamden, F, Fr.; Olivia Mullings, Newington, F, Sr.; Julia Nicholas, Northwest Catholic, D, Sr.; Kalya Park, Norwich Free Academy, F, Sr.; Dillyn Patten, New Canaan, F, Jr.; Ellie Pergolotti, Cheshire, F, Sr.; Lindsey Price, Plainfield, M, Jr.; Carley Schmidt, Morgan, F, Sr.; Natalie Schock, Granby, M, Sr.; Emma Sonski, Naugatuck, M, Sr.; Kaylee Tackson, Tourtellotte, M, Sr.; Sierra Walker, MLC, M, Jr.; Kate Wickenheisser, Oxford, F, Jr.; Nina Zwolinski, St. Paul, GK, Sr.