The 2020 GameTimeCT All-State Girls Hockey team. Compiled by Dave Stewart. Photos by Hearst Connecticut Media. Designed by Pete Paguaga and Sean Patrick Bowley.

FIRST TEAM

♦♦♦

Skater of the Year

Catherine Martin

Darien, Junior, Defenseman

Stats: Helped lead a Wave defense which allowed just 21 goals and pitched eight shutouts in 19 games this season. Darien had eight shutouts and allowed fewer than two goals in 13 games. Offensively, she added three goals and five assists.

Honors: CHSGHA All-State, two-time All-FCIAC first team.

Up Next: A junior, the star defender has one more season left before college.

♦♦♦

Caitlyn Caldon

East Catholic co-op (ETB), Senior, Goalie

Stats: Had a 1.77 goals against average, a .940 save percentage and four shutouts. She also made 60 saves in a 1-1 tie at Greenwich.

Honors: CHSGHA All-State, All-CCC.

Up Next: Caldon will play ice hockey at the college level, but as yet to decide on a destination.

♦♦♦

Blythe Novick

New Canaan, Junior, Goalie

Stats: Allowed 28 goals in 17 games for a 1.65 goals against average.

Honors: CHSGHA All-State and All-FCIAC first team, each for the third consecutive year.

Up Next: Novick will be back with the Rams for her senior campaign next winter.

♦♦♦

Tess Csejka

Amity co-op, Senior, Defense

Stats: Csejka topped 35 points this season, scoring over 20 goals from a defensive spot.

Honors: CHSGHA All-State, All-SCC first team, MVP of the 2019 SCC South tournament, whch was won by Amity.

Up Next: Csejka is the defending SCC champion in golf, and will then head to Boston University to play field hockey in the fall.

♦♦♦

Julia Swanson

East Catholic co-op, Senior, Defense

Stats: Swanson, who was tasked with guarding the opposition’s best players, helped lead a defense which allowed two or fewer goals 13 times and had four shutouts and seven one-goal games. She also added two goals and 11 assists to the ETB offense.

Honors: Two-time CHSGHA All-State, All-CCC, All-SCC North as a junior.

Up Next: The two-time All-State defender will suit up for Assumption College next year.

♦♦♦

Sydney Orszulak

Greenwich, Senior, Defense

Stats: Led a defense which allowed just 21 goals in 20 games, had five shutouts, and allowed more than two goals in a game twice. She also contributed seven goals and 10 assists to the offense.

Honors: CHSGHA All-State, All-FCIAC first team.

Up Next: Orszulak may play club hockey next season after she decides on a college destination.

♦♦♦

Kori Bartko

Avon co-op, Senior, forward

Stats: Finished her career as the team’s all-time leading scorer. As a senior, she collected 17 goals and 15 assists for 32 points, and a plus/minus of +12.

Honors: CHSGHA All-State, All-CCC, CCC Player of the Year.

Up Next: Bartko will play ice hockey at Western New England University in Springfield, Mass.

♦♦♦

Maddie Epke

Guilford, Sophomore, Forward

Stats: Epke topped 50 goals this season, and had a hat trick in the SCC final as the Indians won their first conference girls hockey championship.

Honors: CHSGHA All-State, All-SCC first team, SCC Player of the Year.

Up Next: The three-sport standout is a member of the Indians’ lacrosse and soccer teams.

♦♦♦

Kaleigh Harden

New Canaan, Sophomore, Forward

Stats: Led the Rams’ offense with 20 goals and 22 assists for 42 points. Has reached 30 points in each of her first two seasons.

Honors: CHSGHA All-State for the second straight year., two-time All-FCIAC first team.

Up Next: A three-sport athlete, Harden is a member of the Rams’ lacrosse and soccer teams.

♦♦♦

Nelle Kniffin

Darien, Junior, Forward

Stats: Led the Blue Wave with 15 assists while also scoring five goals for 20 points.

Honors: CHSGHA All-State, All-FCIAC first team.

Up Next: A three-sport athlete, Kniffin is also part of the Wave’s lacrosse and soccer programs.

♦♦♦

Grace Melanson

Simsbury, Senior, Forward

Honors: CHSGHA All-State for the third straight year, All-CCC, All-SCC North Player of the Year as a junior.

Up Next: Melanson will play at Nichols College next year.

♦♦♦

Taylor Nowak

West Haven/SHA, Senior, Forward

Stats: Finished her career with 114 goals and 45 assists for 159 points. She topped 30 points in all four seasons, capped by 53 on 34 goals and 19 assists this winter.

Honors: CHSGHA All-State for second straight year, All-SCC first team, All-SCC South Player of the Year as a junior.

Up Next: Nowak will play ice hockey during a postgraduate year before deciding on a college.

SECOND TEAM