The 2020 GameTimeCT All-State Girls Cross Country team. Compiled by Will Aldam. Photos by Hearst Connecticut Media. Designed by Pete Paguaga.
FIRST TEAM
♦♦♦
Runner of the Year
Kate Wiser
Pomperaug, Senior
Stats: Won the Northeast Cross Country Club Championships with a time of 16:46.80. Earned her fourth SWC title and broke course record at Bethel 17:16.78, a record she set last year.
Honors: Two-time GameTimeCT Runner of The Year, 2018 All-American, three-time All-State, two-time All-New England, four-time All-SWC.
Up Next: Committed to run at the University of Notre Dame
♦♦♦
Claire Daniels
New Milford, Junior
Stats: Third place finisher in the SWC Championship and led New Milford to its first team title since 2010. Only runners to beat her this season were Wiser and Graham.
Honors: Three-time All-State, Three-time All-SWC, Three-time All-New England
♦♦♦
Ava Graham
Bethel, Junior
Stats: Second place finish in the SWC Championship with a time of 18:53, in her second season of Cross Country. Only losses came against Pomperaug’s Kate Wiser.
Honors: Two-time All-State, All-New England, Two-time All-SWC
♦♦♦
Nora Holmes
Hall, Junior
Stats: Third place finisher in the CCC-A Championship with a time of 18:59.
Honors: Two-time All-State, Two-time All-CCC
♦♦♦
Anna Keeley
Fairfield Ludlowe, Junior
Stats: First place in FCIAC East and second best overall time in the FCIAC
Honors: Two-time All-FCIAC
♦♦♦
Grace Michaud
Southington, Senior
Stats: First place finisher in the CCC-B Championship with a time of 18:35.
Honors: Two-time All-CCC
♦♦♦
Emily Mrakovcic
Wilton, Junior
Stats: First place finisher in the FCIAC Central Championship, with a time of 14:49.30 and had the third fastest time in the FCIAC.
Honors: Two-time All-FCIAC
♦♦♦
Mari Noble
Greenwich, Semior
Stats: Won the FCIAC West title, with a time of 14:25.31 (4K) and had the fastest time of all FCIAC runners. Finished 9th overall in the Northeast Cross Country Club Championships in 18:07.70.
Honors: 2019 GameTimeCT Runner of The Year, three-time All-New England, three-time GameTimeCT All-State, three-time All-FCIAC
Up Next: Committed to run Princeton University
♦♦♦
Katherine Sanderson
Hall, Junior
Stats: Second place finish in the CCC-A Championship with a 5K time of 18:37.
Honors: Two-time All CCC
♦♦♦
Chloe Scrimgeour
Conard, Senior
Stats: First place in the CCC-A Championship in her first cross country season. She finished 4th overall in the Northeast Cross Country Club Championships with a time of 17:43.40.
Honors: All-CCC
Up Next: Committed to run at Georgetown University
♦♦♦
Rachel St. Germain
Somers, Junior
Stats: Won the NCCC East Championship, with a time of 19:09, for an undefeated Somers team
Honors: Two-time All-NCCC
♦♦♦
Anna Steffen
Hand, Senior
Stats: Broke the East Shore Park record in her SCC first place capturing run of 18:46. Finished 14th in the Northeast Cross Country Club Championships in 18:20.40.
Honors: Two-time All-SCC
SECOND TEAM
|Player
|Team
|Year
|Olivia Birney
|Simsbury
|Jr.
|Kali Holden
|Trumbull
|Jr.
|Jacqueline Izzo
|Southington
|Jr.
|Natalia Popielarz
|Bristol Central
|Sr.
|Peyton Bornstein
|Tolland
|Jr.
|Julia Antony
|Guilford
|Jr.
|Casey MacElhiney
|Glastonbury
|Sr.
|Maddie Sweeney
|New Milford
|Jr.
|Amanda Graham
|McMahon
|Sr.
|Katherine Rector
|Ridgefield
|Jr.
|Samantha Ruggerio
|New Fairfield
|Sr.
|Malread Clas
|Darien
|Jr.
Honorable Mentions: Sydney Kelleher Soph., New Milford; Shae Zeitler Soph., New Milford; Keelin Bremmer Sr., Immaculate; Kaylee Gravel Jr., East Hampton; Cassidy Ngaoprasutsack Jr., Derby; Elisabeth Brown Sr., Sheehan; Edith Walker Sr., RHAM; Jordan Malloy Jr., Bacon Academy; Josie Dolan Jr., Staples; Katie Bohlke Fr., Newington; Georgia Keller Soph., Ridgefield; Izzy Paggioli Fr,. East Lyme; Grace Collier Sr., Ridgefield; Mia Healer Sr., Hall; Jessica Lombardo Fr., Southington; Julia Cannon So., Sacred Heart Academy; Nell Grant, Soph., Amity; Emilia Kozeracki Jr., Warde; Brooke Bergevin Soph., Woodstock Academy; Chloe Poulos Jr., Woodland Regional