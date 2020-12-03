The 2020 GameTimeCT All-State Girls Cross Country Team









































Image 1 of / 11 Caption Close Image 2 of 11 Milford, Connecticut -Tuesday, September 24, 2019: Third place finisher Kaylee Brotherton of Jonathan Law H.S., right, makes her move to the finish line against fourth place finisher Anna Steffen of Daniel Hand H.S during the girls high school cross country meet with Lauralton Hall, Mercy H.S., Daniel Hand H.S., and Jonathan Law H.S. Tuesday at Eisenhower Park in Milford hosted by Jonathan Law H.S. less Milford, Connecticut -Tuesday, September 24, 2019: Third place finisher Kaylee Brotherton of Jonathan Law H.S., right, makes her move to the finish line against fourth place finisher Anna Steffen of Daniel ... more Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media Image 3 of 11 Ludlowe's Anna Keeley (393) runs to a first-place finish in the FCIAC East girls cross country race in New Canaan's Waveny Park on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Ludlowe's Anna Keeley (393) runs to a first-place finish in the FCIAC East girls cross country race in New Canaan's Waveny Park on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media Image 4 of 11 Manchester, Connecticut -Wednesday, November 1, 2019: The CIAC Girls Cross Country Open Championship Friday at Wickham Park in Manchester. 4th place finisher Ava Graham of Bethel H.S. Manchester, Connecticut -Wednesday, November 1, 2019: The CIAC Girls Cross Country Open Championship Friday at Wickham Park in Manchester. 4th place finisher Ava Graham of Bethel H.S. Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media Image 5 of 11 New Haven Connecticut - February 22, 2020: Chloe Scrimgeour of Conard, left, makes the winning move against Mari Noble of Greenwich H.S., right, in the 3200-meter run during the CIAC State Open Indoor Track Championship Saturday at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven. less New Haven Connecticut - February 22, 2020: Chloe Scrimgeour of Conard, left, makes the winning move against Mari Noble of Greenwich H.S., right, in the 3200-meter run during the CIAC State Open Indoor Track ... more Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media Image 6 of 11 New Milford's Claire Daniels, who finished second, runs in the the girls dual cross country meet between Pomperaug and New Milford high schools Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday, October, 20, 2020, at New Milford High School, New Milford, Conn. less New Milford's Claire Daniels, who finished second, runs in the the girls dual cross country meet between Pomperaug and New Milford high schools Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday, October, 20, 2020, at New Milford ... more Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media Image 7 of 11 Wilton's Emily Mrakovcic (573) runs to a first-place finish in the FCIAC Central girls cross country championship race in New Canaan's Waveny Park on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Wilton's Emily Mrakovcic (573) runs to a first-place finish in the FCIAC Central girls cross country championship race in New Canaan's Waveny Park on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media Image 8 of 11 Pomperaug's Kate Wiser reaches the finish line for first place during SWC cross country South Division action on Friday Nov. 6, 2020. Pomperaug's Kate Wiser reaches the finish line for first place during SWC cross country South Division action on Friday Nov. 6, 2020. Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media Image 9 of 11 Manchester, Connecticut -Wednesday, November 1, 2019: The CIAC Girls Cross Country Open Championship Friday at Wickham Park in Manchester: 17th place finisher Molly Murphy of New Canaan H.S., left, and 18th place finisher Katherine Sanderson of Hall H.S., right. less Manchester, Connecticut -Wednesday, November 1, 2019: The CIAC Girls Cross Country Open Championship Friday at Wickham Park in Manchester: 17th place finisher Molly Murphy of New Canaan H.S., left, and 18th ... more Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media Image 10 of 11 Greenwich's Mari Noble competes in the FCIAC girls cross country championship East Region heat at Waveny Park in New Canaan, Conn. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Noble finished first overall for girls with a time of 14:26. less Greenwich's Mari Noble competes in the FCIAC girls cross country championship East Region heat at Waveny Park in New Canaan, Conn. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Noble finished first overall for girls with a time of ... more Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media Image 11 of 11 Manchester, Connecticut -Wednesday, November 1, 2019: The CIAC Girls Cross Country Open Championship Friday at Wickham Park in Manchester: 13th place finisher Nora Holmes of Hall H.S., right, and 15th place finisher Julia Caputo of Canton H.S., left. less Manchester, Connecticut -Wednesday, November 1, 2019: The CIAC Girls Cross Country Open Championship Friday at Wickham Park in Manchester: 13th place finisher Nora Holmes of Hall H.S., right, and 15th place ... more Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media The 2020 GameTimeCT All-State Girls Cross Country Team 1 / 11 Back to Gallery

The 2020 GameTimeCT All-State Girls Cross Country team. Compiled by Will Aldam. Photos by Hearst Connecticut Media. Designed by Pete Paguaga.

FIRST TEAM

♦♦♦

Runner of the Year

Kate Wiser

Pomperaug, Senior

Stats: Won the Northeast Cross Country Club Championships with a time of 16:46.80. Earned her fourth SWC title and broke course record at Bethel 17:16.78, a record she set last year.

Honors: Two-time GameTimeCT Runner of The Year, 2018 All-American, three-time All-State, two-time All-New England, four-time All-SWC.

Up Next: Committed to run at the University of Notre Dame

♦♦♦

Claire Daniels

New Milford, Junior

Stats: Third place finisher in the SWC Championship and led New Milford to its first team title since 2010. Only runners to beat her this season were Wiser and Graham.

Honors: Three-time All-State, Three-time All-SWC, Three-time All-New England

♦♦♦

Ava Graham

Bethel, Junior

Stats: Second place finish in the SWC Championship with a time of 18:53, in her second season of Cross Country. Only losses came against Pomperaug’s Kate Wiser.

Honors: Two-time All-State, All-New England, Two-time All-SWC

♦♦♦

Nora Holmes

Hall, Junior

Stats: Third place finisher in the CCC-A Championship with a time of 18:59.

Honors: Two-time All-State, Two-time All-CCC

♦♦♦

Anna Keeley

Fairfield Ludlowe, Junior

Stats: First place in FCIAC East and second best overall time in the FCIAC

Honors: Two-time All-FCIAC

♦♦♦

Grace Michaud

Southington, Senior

Stats: First place finisher in the CCC-B Championship with a time of 18:35.

Honors: Two-time All-CCC

♦♦♦

Emily Mrakovcic

Wilton, Junior

Stats: First place finisher in the FCIAC Central Championship, with a time of 14:49.30 and had the third fastest time in the FCIAC.

Honors: Two-time All-FCIAC

♦♦♦

Mari Noble

Greenwich, Semior

Stats: Won the FCIAC West title, with a time of 14:25.31 (4K) and had the fastest time of all FCIAC runners. Finished 9th overall in the Northeast Cross Country Club Championships in 18:07.70.

Honors: 2019 GameTimeCT Runner of The Year, three-time All-New England, three-time GameTimeCT All-State, three-time All-FCIAC

Up Next: Committed to run Princeton University

♦♦♦

Katherine Sanderson

Hall, Junior

Stats: Second place finish in the CCC-A Championship with a 5K time of 18:37.

Honors: Two-time All CCC

♦♦♦

Chloe Scrimgeour

Conard, Senior

Stats: First place in the CCC-A Championship in her first cross country season. She finished 4th overall in the Northeast Cross Country Club Championships with a time of 17:43.40.

Honors: All-CCC

Up Next: Committed to run at Georgetown University

♦♦♦

Rachel St. Germain

Somers, Junior

Stats: Won the NCCC East Championship, with a time of 19:09, for an undefeated Somers team

Honors: Two-time All-NCCC

♦♦♦

Anna Steffen

Hand, Senior

Stats: Broke the East Shore Park record in her SCC first place capturing run of 18:46. Finished 14th in the Northeast Cross Country Club Championships in 18:20.40.

Honors: Two-time All-SCC

SECOND TEAM

Player Team Year Olivia Birney Simsbury Jr. Kali Holden Trumbull Jr. Jacqueline Izzo Southington Jr. Natalia Popielarz Bristol Central Sr. Peyton Bornstein Tolland Jr. Julia Antony Guilford Jr. Casey MacElhiney Glastonbury Sr. Maddie Sweeney New Milford Jr. Amanda Graham McMahon Sr. Katherine Rector Ridgefield Jr. Samantha Ruggerio New Fairfield Sr. Malread Clas Darien Jr.

Honorable Mentions: Sydney Kelleher Soph., New Milford; Shae Zeitler Soph., New Milford; Keelin Bremmer Sr., Immaculate; Kaylee Gravel Jr., East Hampton; Cassidy Ngaoprasutsack Jr., Derby; Elisabeth Brown Sr., Sheehan; Edith Walker Sr., RHAM; Jordan Malloy Jr., Bacon Academy; Josie Dolan Jr., Staples; Katie Bohlke Fr., Newington; Georgia Keller Soph., Ridgefield; Izzy Paggioli Fr,. East Lyme; Grace Collier Sr., Ridgefield; Mia Healer Sr., Hall; Jessica Lombardo Fr., Southington; Julia Cannon So., Sacred Heart Academy; Nell Grant, Soph., Amity; Emilia Kozeracki Jr., Warde; Brooke Bergevin Soph., Woodstock Academy; Chloe Poulos Jr., Woodland Regional