The 2019-20 GameTimeCT All-State Girls Basketball First Team

The 2020 GameTimeCT All-State Girls Basketball team. Compiled by Scott Ericson. Photos by Hearst Connecticut Media and were submitted. Designed by Pete Paguaga and Sean Patrick Bowley.

FIRST TEAM

♦♦♦

Player of the Year

Hand, Senior, Guard

Stats: Third all-time leading scorer at Hand with 1,517 points. Senior season averaged 31 minutes, 18 points, 8 rebounds, 3.1 steals and 3 assists per game, all team highs. Hand won the 2017 Class L state title, played in the final four in 2018, lost in the finals in 2019 and was playing in 2020 Class L quarterfinals when season was stopped.

Honors: Two-time CHSCA Class L All-State, Three-time First Team All-SCC, SCC Player of the Year, New Haven Register All-Area, McDonald’s All- American Team Nominee, 2019-2020 New Haven Tap Off Club All-County Basketball Team

Off the court: Member of Daniel Hand High School’s National Honor Society, Co-President of Daniel Hand’s Diversity Club, Member of Daniel Hand’s Habitat for Humanity Club, Coach/Mentor for Madison Youth Travel Basketball

Up next: Playing basketball at Southern New Hampshire University

♦♦♦

Coach of the Year

Maria Conlon

Notre Dame-Fairfield

Stats: In her first season as head coach, led the Lancers to a 24-1 record with the only loss coming to Hudson Catholic from New Jersey. Notre Dame was the No. 1 ranked team in the state most of the season and won the SWC championship. They reached the CIAC Class L quarterfinals as the No. 1 seed before the season was ended.

Previously: Prior to joining the Notre Dame staff three years ago as an assistant, Conlon was an assistant head coach at Southern Connecticut State University and a graduate assistant at UConn. Conlon played at UConn and was a part of three National Championships. As a player at Seymour in the late 1990s, she scored 1,727 points, including a state-record 246 3-pointers, and had her No. 5 jersey retired after winning 94 games, four NVL titles and two state championships.

♦♦♦

Asya Brandon

Hamden, Senior, Guard

Stats: Two-time SCC Champion. Senior season averaged 18 points, 2.1 assists and 3.5 steals per game. Scored double digits in every game this season, including 11 games over 20 and a career-high 31 against East Haven.

Honors: First-Team All-SCC, 2020 SCC Tournament MVP, New Haven Register All-Area

Off the court: High Honors student with a 3.6 GPA. Volunteers as a scoreboard keeper for Hamden Fathers. Volunteers at Open Doors daycare.

Up next: Undecided

♦♦♦

Sophie Dubreuil

East Lyme, Senior, Guard

Stats: As a senior, averaged 20.8 points, 3.7 assists 5.5 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game. 3rd all-time in East Lyme Girls Basketball scoring at 1,282 career points.

Honors: 3-time All-ECC D-I First Team, 2020 The Day Player of the Year

Off the court: East Lyme Parks and Recreation Counselor, volunteers at Miracle League Club and is an I-Can-Nike Volunteer.

Up next: St. Thomas Aquinas College on a basketball scholarship.

♦♦♦

Azaiyah Felder

Conard, Junior Guard

Stats: Set the school record for most points in a season and most 20-point games in a season. Only the second player in school history to average over 20 points per game. Scored her 1,000th career point in her junior season. Broke the school record with 37 points in a game, a feat she accomplished twice.

Honors: CHSCA Class LL All-State, All-CCC First Team

Up next: Senior season

♦♦♦

Arianna Gerig

Staples, Senior, Forward

Stats: 1,080 career points despite missing junior season with an injury. As a senior averaged 18.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

Honors: CHSCA Class LL All-State, All-FCIAC First Team, JCC School Girl Classic

Off the court: 2020 Connecticut Association of Schools Scholar-Athlete Award, Honor Roll and Commended Student National Merit Scholar. Top Hat tutor, 3-year varsity soccer player

Up next: Playing basketball at Williams College

♦♦♦

Nicole Gwynn

Wethersfield, Senior, Guard

Stats: Two-time CCC Champion. All- Time Leading Scorer in Wethersfield Girls Basketball history with 1,518 points. Senior season averaged 21 points, 7.3 assists, 7.3 rebounds and 3 steals per game including a 37-point career high game against Rocky Hill.

Honors: Four-time All-CCC, CHSCA Class L All-State

Off the court: Volunteers at Wethersfield Youth Basketball clinics

Up next: Undecided

♦♦♦

Jillian Martin

Amity, Senior, Guard



Stats: Averaged 19 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals per game. Four-year starter and two-year captain finished with 57 three-pointers, 173 for her career. Surpassed 1,000 career points.

Honors: All-SCC, CHSCA Class LL All-State, New Haven Tap-Off Club selection, MVP of Amity’s Christmas tournament.

Off the court: High honors student. Volunteered for special needs programs and part of a unified sign language club.

Up next: Undecided

♦♦♦

Aizhanique Mayo

Notre Dame-Fairfield, Sophomore, Guard

Stats: SWC Champion. Averaged 18.2 points. 6.5 assists 4 rebounds and 3 steals per game. Shot 45 percent from 3-point line.

Honors: CHSCA Class L All-State, All-SWC First Team

Up next: Junior season

♦♦♦

Mackenzie Nelson

Greenwich, Freshman, Guard

Stats: As a freshman, scored 463 points with 136 rebounds, 89 seals and 56 assists.

Honors: CHSCA Class LL All-State, All-FCIAC First Team

Off the court: Volunteer at Camp Seton, volunteer work through the Jr. NBA

Up next: Sophomore season

♦♦♦

Maranda Nyborg

Bethel, Senior, Center

Stats: 1,000-point scorer. Senior season averaged 20.6 points, 11 rebounds, 3 blocks and 3 assists per game.

Honors: Two-time CHSCA Class MM All-State, three-time All-SWC First Team, nominated for McDonald’s All-American , Three-time All-SWC Academic Team.

Off the court: National Honors Society, President of the club, Wildcats are Responsible. Coaching youth AAU, volunteer time for you travel program practices, volunteer for the Scotty fund.

Up next: Playing basketball at Fordham University

♦♦♦

Shailyn Pinkney

East Hartford, Sophomore, Guard

Stats: Averaged 21 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals a game. Already over 900 career points, 450 rebounds and 100 steals as a sophomore.

Honors: CHSCA Class LL All-State, Two-time All-CCC

Off the court: 2019 and 2020 CCC All-Academic team, East Hartford High School Student-athlete leadership council, East Hartford Park and Recreation Youth Basketball clinics

Up next: Junior season

♦♦♦

Alexsia Rose

Bloomfield, Senior, Guard

Stats: Averaged 20 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6 steals and 6 assists per game as a senior. Rose started her high school career at Watkinson School in Hartford where she was a four-time NEPSAC All-Star and four-time MVP. She scored over 1,000 points in three seasons at Watkinson before transferring to Bloomfield.

Honors: CHSCA Class M All-State, Al-CCC, JCC Schoolgirl Classic

Off the court: High Honors with a 3.79 GPA

Up next: Playing basketball at East Carolina University on full scholarship