The 2020 GameTimeCT All-State Field Hockey team. Compiled by Dan Nowak. Photos by Hearst Connecticut Media. Designed by Pete Paguaga.

FIRST TEAM

♦♦♦

Player of the Year

Hannah Tillier

Guilford, Forward, Senior

Stats: The senior had 24 goals and eight assists including a goal in Guilford’s 5-1 win over Cheshire in the SCC A Division tournament final. The last two seasons combined she had 42 goals and 28 assists.

Honors: 2020 SCC Division A Player of the Year, two-time All-SCC, two-time GameTimeCT All-State.

Up Next: Committed to play lacrosse at Boston University.

♦♦♦

Laine Ambrose

Staples, Midfielder, Senior

Stats: The senior had six goals and four assists and led the Wreckers to the FCIAC Central final where they lost 2-1 to Ridgefield. Staples ended up 9-1 this season.

Honors: Two-time first team GameTimeCT All-State, two-time first team All-FCIAC.

Up Next: Committed to play field hockey at Boston College.

♦♦♦

Raegan Bailey

Cheshire, Forward, Senior

Stats: The senior was the Rams’ leading scorer with 11 goals and five assists. She led Cheshire to the SCC Division A final where they lost 5-1 to Guilford. The Rams finished 11-1.

Honors: First time All-SCC selection.

Up next: Not committed to a college yet.

♦♦♦

Heather Dempsey

New Milford, Forward, Senior

Stats: She had 11 goals and eight assists and led the Green Wave to the SWC North final where the SWC awarded them the win in a walkover over New Fairfield. She scored both goals in 2-1 overtime win over Newtown in the SWC North semifinals.

Honors: Three-time SWC Academic team and All-SWC, National Honor Society.

Up Next: Has not committed to college.

♦♦♦

Gulia Emanuel

Lauralton Hall, Forward, Senior

Stats: The senior was the team’s top scorer and had the game-winning goal 2:30 into the fourth quarter to lead the Crusaders to a 2-1 win over top seed Amity in the SCC B Division tournament final. The Crusaders finished with an 8-3-0-1 record.

Honors: First time selected All-SCC.

Up Next: Has not committed to college.

♦♦♦

Maddie Epke

Guilford, Midfielder, Senior

Stats: The junior had two goals and an assist to lead Guilford to a 5-1 win over Cheshire in the SCC A Division championship game. Epke finished the season with 18 goals and 20 assists. Guilford ended the season 12-1-0-1.

Honors: Two-time first team All-SCC, two-time GameTimeCT All-State.

Up Next: Committed to play lacrosse at James Madison

♦♦♦

Kelli Jacobson

North Branford, Midfielder, Senior

Stats: A defensive player who also contributed on offense with 12 goals and four assists. Led the Thunderbirds to a 10-0 record, including a 2-0 win over Old Saybrook in the Shoreline Conference tournament final. North Branford had nine shutouts and allowed three goals.

Honors: Two-time All-Shoreline and 2019 second team GameTimeCT All-state.

Up Next: Committed to play field hockey at the University of New Haven.

♦♦♦

Elena Korinek

Stonington Forward, Senior

Stats: She led the Bears with 15 goals and eight assists and finished with 46 career goals and nine assists. The Bears went 13-1, allowed three goals this season and defeated East Lyme 1-0 in the ECC tournament final.

Honors: Two-time All-ECC.

Up Next: Committed to play field hockey at Smith College.

♦♦♦

Meg McCarthy

Trumbull, Goalie, Senior

Stats: The senior had four saves in a 2-0 win over Fairfield Ludlowe in the FCIAC East Division championship game. It was her 11th shutout of the season. She allowed one goal during the season as Trumbull finished with a 12-0 record.

Honors: Two-time All-FCIAC

Up Next: Not committed to a college.

♦♦♦

Mary Norman

Glastonbury, Midfielder, Senior

Stats: The senior excels on offense, defense and the transition game. She had a goal and four assists but is a big reason Glastonbury went 14-0 and limited opponents’ shots on goal to produce 12 shutouts, including 8-0 over Newington in the Central Connecticut Conference C Division semifinals and 7-0 over Hall in the final.

Honors: Three-time All CCC, 2019 second team GameTimeCT All-State, 2019 NFHCA Regional All-American.

Up next: Still uncommitted to college.

♦♦♦

Celia Preveza

Immaculate, Forward, Senior

Stats: The senior had a goal and an assist to lead the Mustangs to a 3-0 win over Barlow in the SWC South Division tournament championship game. Preveza scored 26 goals in 15 games this season and led the team to an 11-3-1 record. Coach Shannon Horosky said Preveza was able to control the game and the ball even when teams tried to man-mark her.

Honors: CHSCA All-State since her sophomore season, All-SWC, standout in last season’s Junior All-Star game.

Up Next: Committed to play field hockey at Providence.

♦♦♦

Lisa van Gompel

Ridgefield, Goalie, Senior

Stats: She had 11 saves to lead the Tigers to a 2-1 win over Staples in the FCIAC Central championship game. She ended up with four shutouts and allowed eight goals in 10 games. The Tigers finished 8-1-0-1.

Honors: First time All-FCIAC

Up Next: Hasn’t committed to college yet.

SECOND TEAM

Player Team YR POS Tess Albrecht Norwalk Sr. Forward Avery Bryanton Granby Sr. Midfielder Jianna Cohrs, Sacred Heart Academy Sr. Forward Caitlin Gallagher Glastonbury Sr. Midfielder Grace Hartmann Hand Sr. Midfielder Lauren Horne Westbrook Sr. Goalie Abby Jansen New Fairfield Sr. Forward Riley Peters Ridgefield Sr. Forward Payton Rahn Amity Sr. Goalie Taylor Stone Old Saybrook Sr. Forward Maeve Stone Avon Sr. Midfielder Lauren Houle Cheshire Jr. Midfielder

Honorable Mention: Forwards: Lauren Buck, Trumbull, Sr.; Elle Corcoran, Lauralton Hall, Sr.; Mackenzie Dayton, New Milford, Sr.; Shea Docker, Hand, Sr.; Scout Engstrom, Branford, Sr.; Grace Goddard, Hand, Sr.; Katie Goyda, Newtown, Sr.; Kayla Holt, Old Saybrook, Sr.; Caroline Shinkoff, South Windsor, Sr.; Gigi Socci, Trumbull, Sr.; Meghan Tillona, Suffield, Sr.; Lindsey Tortora, South Windsor, Sr.; Olivia Toto, North Branford, Jr.; Alexandra Wolf, Morgan, Sr. Midfielders: Mia Celentano, Sacred Heart Academy, Sr.; Aly Kendrick, North Branford, Sr.; Jess Leon, Staples, Jr.; Jaelyn Moulton, Stafford, Soph.; Teagan O’Brien, Stonington, Jr. Defenders: Jessica Davies, Sheehan, Sr.; Izzy Deveney, Staples, Sr.; Brianna Catalini, Watertown, Sr.; Dempsey Lajoie, Sheehan, Sr. Goalies: Kirsten Haliman, Westhill, Sr.; Abby Jabs, Northwestern, Sr.; Claire Lyman, Watertown, Sr.; Julia Peacock, Wethersfield, Jr.; Julia Proto, Lauralton Hall, Sr.; Nina Shamas, Branford, Jr. Lyla Mellen, Immaculate, Fr.