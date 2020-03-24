The 2020 GameTimeCT All-State Boys Track and Field team





































The 2020 GameTimeCT All-State Boys Indoor Track and Field team. Compiled by Dan Nowak. Photos by Hearst Connecticut Media. Designed by Pete Paguaga and Sean Patrick Bowley.

FIRST TEAM

♦♦♦

Runner of the Year

Gavin Sherry

Conard, Sophomore

Stats: At New England meet won the the 2-mile run (8:53.25), at State Open won the 3200 (8:54.47, meet record), at Class LL won the 3200 (9:06.06, meet record), at CCC meet won the 1600 (4:15.72, meet record).

Honors: All-CCC, CHSCA All-State, GameTimeCT All-State MVP.

♦♦♦

Keith Berrouet

SMSA, Senior

Stats: At New England meet fourth in 55 dash (6.50), at State Open won 50 dash (6.42) and third in 300 (35.74), at Class S won 55 dash (6.41) and second in 300 (36.5).

Honors: CHSCA All-State.

♦♦♦

Matthew Bigelow

Weston, Junior

Stats: At State Open won the pole vault (15-0), at Class M won pole vault (14-6), at SWC meet won pole vault (15-0) and placed second in long jump (20-2).

Honors: All-SWC, CHSCA All-State.

♦♦♦

Michael Campbell

Bloomfield, Senior

Stats: At New England meet placed third in shot put (58-10.75), at State Open won the shot put (58-6.5), at Class S won shot put (59-4.5, meet record), and at CCC meet won shot put (55-9.5).

Honors: All-CCC, CHSCA All-State.

♦♦♦

Sean Dixon-Bode

Bloomfield, Senior

Stats: At the State Open won high jump (6 feet, four inches) and second in long jump (22-1.5), at Class S won high jump (6-6) and won long jump (22-9.25), at CCC meet won long jump (22-10.25, meet record) and won high jump (6-2), led Bloomfield to State Open, Class S and CCC meet team titles.

Honors: All-CCC, CHSCA All-State.

Up Next: Will compete in triple jump and possibly long jump at LSU.

♦♦♦

Javan Guevara-Cragwell

Derby, Senior

Stats: At New England meet placed second in long jump (22-6.5), at State Open won long jump (22-2.5), at Class S second in long jump (22-2.5), at NVL meet won long jump (21-10.5).

Honors: All-NVL.

♦♦♦

Rhys Hammond

Stonington, Senior

Stats: At New England meet won 1000 (2:28.12), at State Open won 1000 (2:28.66), at Class M won 1000 (2:30.02) and ran leg of winning 1600 sprint medley (3:37.40, meet record), at ECC (D-II) meet won 1000 (2:32.84, meet record) and won 1600 (4:37.49).

Honors: All-ECC, CHSCA All-State.

Up Next: Will compete in track at Cornell.

♦♦♦

Matt Jennings

Haddam-Killingworth, Junior

Stats: At New England meet placed third in 1000 (2:28.80), at State Open second in 1000 (2:29.56) and ran leg of winning 1600 sprint medley relay (3:37.45), at Class S won 1000 (2:32.04) and ran leg of winning 1600 sprint medley relay (3:45.03), at Shoreline Conference meet won 1000 (2:32.94), 1600 (4:38.14) and 3200 (10:23.40).

Honors: All-Shoreline Conference, CHSCA All-State.

♦♦♦

Jack Martin

Avon, Sophomore

Stats: At New England meet won the 1-mile run (4:16.90), at State Open won the 1600 (4:19.16), at Class M won 1600 (4:19.82), at CCC meet won the 1000 (2:34.25)

Honors: All-CCC, CHSCA All-State.

♦♦♦

Gary Moore Jr.

Hillhouse, Junior

Stats: At New England meet 12th in shot put (51-7.75), at State Open third in shot put (51-2.75), at Class L won shot put (52-8.75) and ran leg of winning 4×400 relay (3:29.73), at SCC meet

Honors: CHSCA All-State.

♦♦♦

Caleb Owen

Wilbur Cross, Senior

Stats: At New England meet, third in 300 (34.74), at State Open won 300 (35.22), at Class LL won 300 (35.67) and second in 600 (1:23.73, at SCC meet won 600 (1:23.65).

Honors: All-SCC, CHSCA All-State

♦♦♦

Aidan Puffer

Manchester, Sophomore

Stats: At New England meet second in 2-mile run (8:58.10), at State Open second in 3200 (8:54.47), at Class LL second in 3200 (9:06.06), at CCC meet second in 1600 (4:17.04).

Honors: All-CCC.

SECOND TEAM