The 2020 GameTimeCT All-State Boys Soccer team. Compiled by Scott Ericson. Photos by Hearst Connecticut Media. Designed by Pete Paguaga.
FIRST TEAM
♦♦♦
Player of the Year
Scott Testori
Hand, Midfielder, Senior
Stats: 28 goals, 8 assists in 11 games, 86 goals career goals (school record), 32 assists in 76 games
Honors: Three-time Class L state champion, 2019 All-American, All-New England, CSCA Player of the Year, GameTimeCT First-Team All-State, New Haven Register Area MVP, SCC MVP, Three-time SCC First Team.
Up next: Committed to the University of Connecticut
♦♦♦
Santiago Borrego
Greenwich, Defense, Junior
Stats: Played in nine games with seven shutouts in those games
Honors: All-FCIAC
Up Next: Senior year
♦♦♦
Logan Brennan
Farmington, Midfielder, Senior
Stats: 13 goals and 8 assists in 13 games.
Honors: Two-time All CCC
Up Next: Will play at Eastern Connecticut
♦♦♦
Ben Carlson
Foran, Defense, Senior
Stats: Part of five shutouts and four games with just one goal allowed
Honors: Two-time All-SCC , 2019 CSCA All-State, Nominated for All American Game
Up Next: Undecided
♦♦♦
Nate DiLoreto
Bristol Eastern, Goalie, Senior
Stats: Allowed six goals in eight games with three shutouts. Had 12 shutouts in 2019. Scored one goal this season.
Honors: All-CCC, two-year captain
Up Next: Will play at the University of Hartford
♦♦♦
Timmy Donovan
Litchfield, Forward, Senior
Stats: 92 career goals (most all-time in Berkshire League), 14 goals this season.
Honors: Two-time United Soccer Coaches Association All-American, Two-time All-New England, 2019 GametimeCT All-State, Two-time CSCA All-State, Three-time All-Berkshire League
Up Next: Will play at Colgate
♦♦♦
Zach Gardner
Glastonbury, Forward/Midfielder, Senior
Stats: Scored nine goals this season. Four-year starter.
Honors: 2017 and 2018 Class LL Champion, 2019 CSCA All-State, All-CCC
Up Next: Committed to Siena
♦♦♦
Patrick Gryczewski
Plainville, Forward/Midfielder, Senior
Stats: 13 goals 9 assists. Finished with 42 career goals and 26 assists
Honors: 2018 Class M State Champion, Two-time state tournament semifinalist, 2019 GameTimeCT First-Team All-State; CSCA All-State, Two-time All-CCC
Up Next: Will play at the University of Hartford
♦♦♦
Evan Jones
Hall, Forward, Senior
Stats: 21 goals and 15 assists. Finished with 135 career points
Honors: 2019 Class LL Champion, GameTimeCT Second-team All-State, All-CCC
Up Next: Playing at Holy Cross
♦♦♦
Giuseppe Mongelluzzo
Holy Cross, Midfielder, Senior
Stats: Finished career with 27 goals and 49 assists
Honors: Two-time CSCA All-State, Two-time All-NVL, 2019 GameTimeCT Second-Team All-State
Up Next: Undecided
♦♦♦
Sam Montalto
Stonington, Forward, Junior
Stats: 25 goals, Owns school record with 69 career goals
Honors: Three-time All-ECC, 2019 CSCA All-State
Up Next: Senior year
♦♦♦
Jason Wallack
Hand, Midfielder, Senior
Stats: 13 goals and 15 assists.
Honors: Three-time Class L State Champion, 2019 GameTimeCT second-team All-State, Two-time First-Team All-SCC.
Up Next: Undecided
SECOND TEAM
|Player
|Team
|YR
|POS
|Bright Agyeman
|Crosby
|Sr.
|Forward
|Aldo Barragan
|West Haven
|Sr.
|Forward
|Calum Crawford
|Fairfield Ludlowe
|Sr.
|Midfield
|Jaden Finkel-Hozer
|Pomperaug
|Sr.
|Defense/Midfield
|Ben Goodacre
|Joel Barlow
|Sr.
|Midfield
|Matt Guasta
|Glastonbury
|Sr.
|Defense
|Marc Josaphat
|NFA
|Jr.
|Forward
|Jackson Miner
|Canton
|Sr.
|Forward
|Sean Rodriguez
|Fairfield Warde
|Sr.
|Defense
|Jacob Rose
|Montville
|Sr.
|Defense
|Walter Scudder
|Farmington
|Sr.
|Defense
|Drew Seguro
|Hall
|Sr.
|Forward
Honorable Mentions: Alex Ard, Waterford Senior, Midfield; Lyon Atiencia, Stamford, Sophomore, Forward; Nathan Bennett, Wilton, Senior, Defense; Aiden Buchanan, Guilford, Senior, Defense/Midfield; Jake Burdick, Valley Regional, Senior, Midfield; Sean Cafferty, Morgan, Senior, Forward; David Coello, Farmington, Senior, Forward; Carrigan Cullinan, Trumbull, Senior, Defense/Midfield; RJ Darrell, Wethersfield, Senior, Midfield; Alan Fiore, Staples, Senior, Forward; Gilbert Flores, Gilbert, Senior, Forward; Yeremick Garcia, Danbury, Senior, Midfield; Jose Hernandez, New London, Junior, Defense; Timmy Lynch, Fitch, Junior, Midfield; Luca Marinelli, Foran, Senior, Goalkeeper; James Nelson, Northwestern, Senior, Forward; Tyler Neves, Cromwell, Senior, Defense; Simon Osorio, McMahon, Senior, Midfield; Jaiden Paniagua, Holy Cross, Senior, Defense; Luciano Paoletta, Fairfield Prep, Junior, Forward; Daimon Pollard, Ledyard, Junior, Forward; Chris Porte, Hand, Senior, Midfield/Forward; James Radman, Ludlowe, Senior, Forward; Jacob Rose, Montville, Senior, Defense; Manny Santos, St. Joseph, Senor, Midfield; Liam Schroeder, Southington, Junior, Forward; Janak Sekaran, Weston, Senior, Midfield; Kadin Talho, Holy Cross, Senior, Midfield; Zach Thompson, Nonnewaug, Senior, Forward; Nick Washington, Ledyard, Junior, Forward