All-State

The 2020 GameTimeCT All-State Boys Soccer Team

Image 1 of 9
Hand's Scott Testori
Image 2 of 9
Foran's Ben Carlson.
Image 3 of 9
Hall's Evan Jones.
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 4 of 9
Holy Cross' Giuseppe Mongelluzzo, on the right.
Image 5 of 9
Jason Wallack (left) of Daniel Hand moves the ball against Guilford in the SCC Championship in Madison on November 12, 2020.
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 6 of 9
Plainville's Patrick Gryczewski.
Image 7 of 9
Scott Testori (left) and Jason Wallack (center) of Daniel Hand celebrate after going up 3-1 against Guilford in the SCC Championship in Madison on November 12, 2020.
Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 8 of 9
Timmy Donovan on the soccer fields at Litchfield High School. Donovan is an All-American striker and will be playing in college at Colgate.
Image 9 of 9
Glastonbury High School’s Zachary Gardner (23) celebrates a goal with his teammates during the Class LL boys soccer semifinals in New Britain against Pomperaug High School on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018.
Photo: For Hearst Connecticut Media

The 2020 GameTimeCT All-State Boys Soccer team. Compiled by Scott Ericson. Photos by Hearst Connecticut Media. Designed by Pete Paguaga.

FIRST TEAM

♦♦♦

Player of the Year

Scott Testori

Hand, Midfielder, Senior

Stats: 28 goals, 8 assists in 11 games, 86 goals career goals (school record), 32 assists in 76 games

Honors: Three-time Class L state champion, 2019 All-American, All-New England, CSCA Player of the Year, GameTimeCT First-Team All-State, New Haven Register Area MVP, SCC MVP, Three-time SCC First Team.

Up next: Committed to the University of Connecticut

♦♦♦

Santiago Borrego

Greenwich, Defense, Junior

Stats: Played in nine games with seven shutouts in those games

Honors: All-FCIAC

Up Next: Senior year

♦♦♦

Logan Brennan

Farmington, Midfielder, Senior

Stats: 13 goals and 8 assists in 13 games.

Honors: Two-time All CCC

Up Next: Will play at Eastern Connecticut

♦♦♦

Ben Carlson

Foran, Defense, Senior

Stats: Part of five shutouts and four games with just one goal allowed

Honors: Two-time All-SCC , 2019 CSCA All-State, Nominated for All American Game

Up Next: Undecided

♦♦♦

Nate DiLoreto

Bristol Eastern, Goalie, Senior

Stats: Allowed six goals in eight games with three shutouts. Had 12 shutouts in 2019. Scored one goal this season.

Honors: All-CCC, two-year captain

Up Next: Will play at the University of Hartford

♦♦♦

Timmy Donovan

Litchfield, Forward, Senior

Stats: 92 career goals (most all-time in Berkshire League), 14 goals this season.

Honors: Two-time United Soccer Coaches Association All-American, Two-time All-New England, 2019 GametimeCT All-State, Two-time CSCA All-State, Three-time All-Berkshire League

Up Next: Will play at Colgate

♦♦♦

Zach Gardner

Glastonbury, Forward/Midfielder, Senior

Stats: Scored nine goals this season. Four-year starter.

Honors: 2017 and 2018 Class LL Champion, 2019 CSCA All-State, All-CCC

Up Next: Committed to Siena

♦♦♦

Patrick Gryczewski

Plainville, Forward/Midfielder, Senior

Stats: 13 goals 9 assists. Finished with 42 career goals and 26 assists

Honors: 2018 Class M State Champion, Two-time state tournament semifinalist, 2019 GameTimeCT First-Team All-State; CSCA All-State, Two-time All-CCC

Up Next: Will play at the University of Hartford

♦♦♦

Evan Jones

Hall, Forward, Senior

Stats: 21 goals and 15 assists. Finished with 135 career points

Honors: 2019 Class LL Champion, GameTimeCT Second-team All-State, All-CCC

Up Next: Playing at Holy Cross

♦♦♦

Giuseppe Mongelluzzo

Holy Cross, Midfielder, Senior

Stats: Finished career with 27 goals and 49 assists

Honors: Two-time CSCA All-State, Two-time All-NVL, 2019 GameTimeCT Second-Team All-State

Up Next: Undecided

♦♦♦

Sam Montalto

Stonington, Forward, Junior

Stats: 25 goals, Owns school record with 69 career goals

Honors: Three-time All-ECC, 2019 CSCA All-State

Up Next: Senior year

♦♦♦

Jason Wallack

Hand, Midfielder, Senior

Stats: 13 goals and 15 assists.

Honors: Three-time Class L State Champion, 2019 GameTimeCT second-team All-State, Two-time First-Team All-SCC.

Up Next: Undecided

SECOND TEAM

PlayerTeamYRPOS
Bright AgyemanCrosbySr.Forward
Aldo BarraganWest HavenSr.Forward
Calum CrawfordFairfield LudloweSr.Midfield
Jaden Finkel-Hozer PomperaugSr.Defense/Midfield
Ben Goodacre Joel BarlowSr.Midfield
Matt GuastaGlastonburySr.Defense
Marc JosaphatNFAJr.Forward
Jackson MinerCantonSr.Forward
Sean RodriguezFairfield WardeSr.Defense
Jacob RoseMontvilleSr.Defense
Walter ScudderFarmingtonSr.Defense
Drew SeguroHallSr.Forward

Honorable Mentions: Alex Ard, Waterford Senior, Midfield; Lyon Atiencia, Stamford, Sophomore, Forward; Nathan Bennett, Wilton, Senior, Defense; Aiden Buchanan, Guilford, Senior, Defense/Midfield; Jake Burdick, Valley Regional, Senior, Midfield; Sean Cafferty, Morgan, Senior, Forward; David Coello, Farmington, Senior, Forward; Carrigan Cullinan, Trumbull, Senior, Defense/Midfield; RJ Darrell, Wethersfield, Senior, Midfield; Alan Fiore, Staples, Senior, Forward; Gilbert Flores, Gilbert, Senior, Forward; Yeremick Garcia, Danbury, Senior, Midfield; Jose Hernandez, New London, Junior, Defense; Timmy Lynch, Fitch, Junior, Midfield; Luca Marinelli, Foran, Senior, Goalkeeper; James Nelson, Northwestern, Senior, Forward; Tyler Neves, Cromwell, Senior, Defense; Simon Osorio, McMahon, Senior, Midfield; Jaiden Paniagua, Holy Cross, Senior, Defense; Luciano Paoletta, Fairfield Prep, Junior, Forward; Daimon Pollard, Ledyard, Junior, Forward; Chris Porte, Hand, Senior, Midfield/Forward; James Radman, Ludlowe, Senior, Forward; Jacob Rose, Montville, Senior, Defense; Manny Santos, St. Joseph, Senor, Midfield; Liam Schroeder, Southington, Junior, Forward; Janak Sekaran, Weston, Senior, Midfield; Kadin Talho, Holy Cross, Senior, Midfield; Zach Thompson, Nonnewaug, Senior, Forward; Nick Washington, Ledyard, Junior, Forward