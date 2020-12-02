The 2020 GameTimeCT All-State Boys Cross Country team. Compiled by Will Aldam. Photos by Hearst Connecticut Media. Designed by Pete Paguaga.
FIRST TEAM
Runner of the Year
Gavin Sherry
Conard, Junior
Stats: The 2019 GameTimeCT runner of the year retained his title with another undefeated season and a first-place finish in the CCC-A Championship. He was also the winner of the Northeast Cross Country Club Championships with a time of 15:13.70.
Honors: Two-time GameTimeCT Runner of the Year, Two-time All-New England, Three-time GameTimeCT All-State, Three-time All-CCC
Nicholas Bendtsen
Wolcott, Senior
Stats: The 2019 NVL Champion did not get the chance to defend his title, but he did finish third in the Northeast Cross Country Club Championship with a time of 15:27.
Honors: Two-time GameTimeCT All-State Selection, All-New England, All-NVL
Eamon Burke
Xavier, Junior
Stats: Was the SCC Champion with a time of 16:25 and led Xavier to an undefeated season. Finished 14th overall in the Northeast Cross Country Club Championship in 16:03.10.
Honors: Two-time All-SCC
Jackson Cayward
Tolland, Senior
Stats: Finished second in the CCC-C Championship with a time of 15:41.8 to lead Tolland to the team title.
Honors: Two-time GameTimeCT All-State, Two-time All-CCC
Nate DeAngelo
Bristol Central, Senior
Stats: Was the CCC-B Champion with a time of 15:42 and had a PR of 15:31 this season.
Honors: Two-time All-CCC
Patrick Gibbons
New Fairfield, Junior
Stats: Was the first-place finisher in the SWC Championship with a time of 17:03.9
Honors: Two-time GameTimeCT All-State, Two-time All-SWC
Matthew Jennings
Haddam-Killingworth, Senior
Stats: Was crowned the Shoreline Conference Champion after his 16:17 first place finish to lead Haddam-Killingworth to the team title.
Honors: Two-time GameTimeCT All-State, Three-time All-SLC
Up Next: Committed to run at Yale University
Charlie King
Ridgefield, Senior
Stats: Was the FCIAC Central Champion with a time of 16:09.8 and had the second-best time among all FCIAC runners.
Honors: All-FCIAC
Up Next: Committed to run at University of Pennsylvania
Colin McLaughlin
Westhill, Senior
Stats: Ran the fastest time of 15:36.8 across each FCIAC Championship and was named the FCIAC West Champion.
Honors: All-FCIAC
Charles Namiot
Ridgefield, Senior
Stats: Ran the third fastest time in FCIAC (16:11.2) and was the 2nd place finisher in the FCIAC Central. Finished 11th overall in the Northeast Cross Country Club Championships in 15:52.40.
Honors: Two-time GameTimeCT All-State, Three-time All-FCIAC
Aidan Puffer
Manchester, Junior
Stats: Earned a first-place finish in the CCC-C Champion with a time of 15:17.9, which was the fastest time of all Championship meets in the state.
Honors: Two-time GameTimeCT All-State, Two-time All-CCC
Callum Sherry
Conard, Junior
Stats: The second-place finisher in the CCC-A Championship in 15:46 behind his twin brother. Was also the 6th place finisher at the Northeast Cross Country Club Championships with a time of 15:33.40.
Honors: Two-time All-New England, Two-time GameTimeCT All-State, Three-time All-CCC
SECOND TEAM
|Player
|Team
|Year
|Sean Barkasy
|Manchester
|Jr.
|Walker Beverly
|Hall
|Jr.
|Michael Bohlke Jr.
|Newington
|Jr.
|Justin Cascio
|Lewis Mills
|Jr.
|Davis Cote
|Wilton
|Sr.
|Nathan Cramer
|Fairfield Ludlowe
|Jr.
|Sam Geisler
|Newington
|Sr.
|Jack Martin
|Avon
|Jr.
|Carver Morgan
|Avon
|Sr.
|Tyler Remigino
|Conard
|Sr.
|Brody Santagata
|Xavier
|Jr.
|Andrew Taborsak
|New Milford
|Soph.
Honorable Mentions: Luke Anthony Jr., East Lyme; Armuth Niranjan Sr., Hall; Ethan Aspiras Sr., Woodstock Academy; Cole Salvin Sr., Woodland; Ryan Rupprecht Sr., Weston; Alexandre McMillian Sr., East Hampton; Mason Beaudette Jr., Amity; Ryan Farrell Sr., Cheshire; Dan White Sr., Enfield; Robert Harkin Sr., New Milford; Tanner Updyke Sr., Guilford; Fisher Macklin Sr., East Lyme; Nate Kita Jr., East Windsor; Azaan Dawson Sr., Prep; Luke Stoeffler Jr., Tolland; Ryan Gruczka Soph., Stonington; Dillon Harding Sr., Staples; Sean Ahern Sr., Middletown; Luke Davis Fr., Simsbury; Nate Davidson Sr., Suffield