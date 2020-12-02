The 2020 GameTimeCT All-State Boys Cross Country team. Compiled by Will Aldam. Photos by Hearst Connecticut Media. Designed by Pete Paguaga.

FIRST TEAM

♦♦♦

Runner of the Year

Gavin Sherry

Conard, Junior

Stats: The 2019 GameTimeCT runner of the year retained his title with another undefeated season and a first-place finish in the CCC-A Championship. He was also the winner of the Northeast Cross Country Club Championships with a time of 15:13.70.

Honors: Two-time GameTimeCT Runner of the Year, Two-time All-New England, Three-time GameTimeCT All-State, Three-time All-CCC

♦♦♦

Nicholas Bendtsen

Wolcott, Senior

Stats: The 2019 NVL Champion did not get the chance to defend his title, but he did finish third in the Northeast Cross Country Club Championship with a time of 15:27.

Honors: Two-time GameTimeCT All-State Selection, All-New England, All-NVL

♦♦♦

Eamon Burke

Xavier, Junior

Stats: Was the SCC Champion with a time of 16:25 and led Xavier to an undefeated season. Finished 14th overall in the Northeast Cross Country Club Championship in 16:03.10.

Honors: Two-time All-SCC

♦♦♦

Jackson Cayward

Tolland, Senior

Stats: Finished second in the CCC-C Championship with a time of 15:41.8 to lead Tolland to the team title.

Honors: Two-time GameTimeCT All-State, Two-time All-CCC

♦♦♦

Nate DeAngelo

Bristol Central, Senior

Stats: Was the CCC-B Champion with a time of 15:42 and had a PR of 15:31 this season.

Honors: Two-time All-CCC

♦♦♦

Patrick Gibbons

New Fairfield, Junior

Stats: Was the first-place finisher in the SWC Championship with a time of 17:03.9

Honors: Two-time GameTimeCT All-State, Two-time All-SWC

♦♦♦

Matthew Jennings

Haddam-Killingworth, Senior

Stats: Was crowned the Shoreline Conference Champion after his 16:17 first place finish to lead Haddam-Killingworth to the team title.

Honors: Two-time GameTimeCT All-State, Three-time All-SLC

Up Next: Committed to run at Yale University

♦♦♦

Charlie King

Ridgefield, Senior

Stats: Was the FCIAC Central Champion with a time of 16:09.8 and had the second-best time among all FCIAC runners.

Honors: All-FCIAC

Up Next: Committed to run at University of Pennsylvania

♦♦♦

Colin McLaughlin

Westhill, Senior

Stats: Ran the fastest time of 15:36.8 across each FCIAC Championship and was named the FCIAC West Champion.

Honors: All-FCIAC

♦♦♦

Charles Namiot

Ridgefield, Senior

Stats: Ran the third fastest time in FCIAC (16:11.2) and was the 2nd place finisher in the FCIAC Central. Finished 11th overall in the Northeast Cross Country Club Championships in 15:52.40.

Honors: Two-time GameTimeCT All-State, Three-time All-FCIAC

♦♦♦

Aidan Puffer

Manchester, Junior

Stats: Earned a first-place finish in the CCC-C Champion with a time of 15:17.9, which was the fastest time of all Championship meets in the state.

Honors: Two-time GameTimeCT All-State, Two-time All-CCC

♦♦♦

Callum Sherry

Conard, Junior

Stats: The second-place finisher in the CCC-A Championship in 15:46 behind his twin brother. Was also the 6th place finisher at the Northeast Cross Country Club Championships with a time of 15:33.40.

Honors: Two-time All-New England, Two-time GameTimeCT All-State, Three-time All-CCC

SECOND TEAM

Player Team Year Sean Barkasy Manchester Jr. Walker Beverly Hall Jr. Michael Bohlke Jr. Newington Jr. Justin Cascio Lewis Mills Jr. Davis Cote Wilton Sr. Nathan Cramer Fairfield Ludlowe Jr. Sam Geisler Newington Sr. Jack Martin Avon Jr. Carver Morgan Avon Sr. Tyler Remigino Conard Sr. Brody Santagata Xavier Jr. Andrew Taborsak New Milford Soph.

Honorable Mentions: Luke Anthony Jr., East Lyme; Armuth Niranjan Sr., Hall; Ethan Aspiras Sr., Woodstock Academy; Cole Salvin Sr., Woodland; Ryan Rupprecht Sr., Weston; Alexandre McMillian Sr., East Hampton; Mason Beaudette Jr., Amity; Ryan Farrell Sr., Cheshire; Dan White Sr., Enfield; Robert Harkin Sr., New Milford; Tanner Updyke Sr., Guilford; Fisher Macklin Sr., East Lyme; Nate Kita Jr., East Windsor; Azaan Dawson Sr., Prep; Luke Stoeffler Jr., Tolland; Ryan Gruczka Soph., Stonington; Dillon Harding Sr., Staples; Sean Ahern Sr., Middletown; Luke Davis Fr., Simsbury; Nate Davidson Sr., Suffield