All-State

The 2020 GameTimeCT All-State Boys Cross Country Team

Robbie Cozean (second from right) of Xavier stays on the heels of Aidan Puffer (right) of Manchester in the 3200 meter run at the CIAC State Open Outdoor Track & Field Championship in New Britain on June 3, 2019. Cozean won the event and Puffer placed second. less
Manchester, Connecticut -Wednesday, November 1, 2019: 9th place finisher Callum Sherry of Conard H.S., center, 10th place finisher Owen Wollenberg of Simsbury H.S., left, and 11th place finisher Chris Deforest of Terryville H.S. right, , run toward the finish line during the CIAC Boys Cross Country Open Championship Friday at Wickham Park in Manchester. less
Manchester, Connecticut -Wednesday, November 1, 2019: Left to right: 34th place finisher Mason Ellis Beaudette of Amity, 36th place finisher Jacob Gerow of Tolland H.S., 37th place finisher Matthew Penna of Southington H.S., 35th place finisher Jadon Parris of Brookfield H.S., 39th place finisher Ryan Kittredge of Windsor Lock H.S., and 33rd place finisher Charles King of Ridgefield H.S. run toward the finish line during the CIAC Boys Cross Country Open Championship Friday at Wickham Park in Manchester. less
Manchester, Connecticut -Wednesday, November 1, 2019: 12th place finisher Charles Namiot of Ridgefield H.S., right, runs toward the finish line during the CIAC Boys Cross Country Open Championship Friday at Wickham Park in Manchester. less
Westhill's Colin McLaughlin competes in the FCIAC boys cross country championship West Region heat at Waveny Park in New Canaan, Conn. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. McLaughlin finished first place overall with a time of 15:37. less
New Haven, Connecticut - Thursday, October 17, 2019: Eventual 7th place finisher Eamon Burke of Xavier H.S., right, and teammate George Luke of Xavier H.S., left, early in the race during the SCC Boys Cross Country Championship Thursday afternoon at East Shore Park in New Haven. less
Tolland sophomore Jackson Cayward finished fifth in 16:42.5 at the CCC cross country championships Tuesday, October 16, 2018, at Wickham Park in Manchester.
Manchester, Connecticut -Wednesday, November 1, 2019: 22nd place finisher Matt Jennings of Haddam-Killingworth H.S., left, and 9th place finisher Callum Sherry of Conard H.S., right, during the CIAC Boys Cross Country Open Championship Friday at Wickham Park in Manchester. less
Manchester, Connecticut -Wednesday, November 1, 2019: 15th place finisher Nate Deangelo of Bristol Center H.S., left, and 14th place finisher Jack Watson of Danbury H.S., right, run toward the finish line during the CIAC Boys Cross Country Open Championship Friday at Wickham Park in Manchester. less
Manchester, Connecticut -Wednesday, November 1, 2019: 4th place finisher Nicholas Bendtsen of Wolcott H.S.,runs toward the finish line during the CIAC Boys Cross Country Open Championship Friday at Wickham Park in Manchester. less
New Fairfield's Patrick Gibbons competes during SWC cross country action on Friday Nov. 6, 2020. Gibbons finished in first place.
The 2020 GameTimeCT All-State Boys Cross Country team. Compiled by Will Aldam. Photos by Hearst Connecticut Media. Designed by Pete Paguaga.

FIRST TEAM

Runner of the Year

Gavin Sherry

Conard, Junior

Stats: The 2019 GameTimeCT runner of the year retained his title with another undefeated season and a first-place finish in the CCC-A Championship. He was also the winner of the Northeast Cross Country Club Championships with a time of 15:13.70.

Honors: Two-time GameTimeCT Runner of the Year, Two-time All-New England, Three-time GameTimeCT All-State, Three-time All-CCC

Nicholas Bendtsen

Wolcott, Senior

Stats: The 2019 NVL Champion did not get the chance to defend his title, but he did finish third in the Northeast Cross Country Club Championship with a time of 15:27.

Honors: Two-time GameTimeCT All-State Selection, All-New England, All-NVL

Eamon Burke

Xavier, Junior

Stats: Was the SCC Champion with a time of 16:25 and led Xavier to an undefeated season. Finished 14th overall in the Northeast Cross Country Club Championship in 16:03.10.

Honors: Two-time All-SCC

Jackson Cayward

Tolland, Senior

Stats: Finished second in the CCC-C Championship with a time of 15:41.8 to lead Tolland to the team title.

Honors: Two-time GameTimeCT All-State, Two-time All-CCC

Nate DeAngelo

Bristol Central, Senior

Stats: Was the CCC-B Champion with a time of 15:42 and had a PR of 15:31 this season.

Honors: Two-time All-CCC

Patrick Gibbons

New Fairfield, Junior

Stats: Was the first-place finisher in the SWC Championship with a time of 17:03.9

Honors: Two-time GameTimeCT All-State, Two-time All-SWC

Matthew Jennings

Haddam-Killingworth, Senior

Stats: Was crowned the Shoreline Conference Champion after his 16:17 first place finish to lead Haddam-Killingworth to the team title.

Honors: Two-time GameTimeCT All-State, Three-time All-SLC

Up Next: Committed to run at Yale University

Charlie King

Ridgefield, Senior

Stats: Was the FCIAC Central Champion with a time of 16:09.8 and had the second-best time among all FCIAC runners.

Honors: All-FCIAC

Up Next: Committed to run at University of Pennsylvania

Colin McLaughlin

Westhill, Senior

Stats: Ran the fastest time of 15:36.8 across each FCIAC Championship and was named the FCIAC West Champion.

Honors: All-FCIAC

Charles Namiot

Ridgefield, Senior

Stats: Ran the third fastest time in FCIAC (16:11.2) and was the 2nd place finisher in the FCIAC Central. Finished 11th overall in the Northeast Cross Country Club Championships in 15:52.40.

Honors: Two-time GameTimeCT All-State, Three-time All-FCIAC

Aidan Puffer

Manchester, Junior

Stats: Earned a first-place finish in the CCC-C Champion with a time of 15:17.9, which was the fastest time of all Championship meets in the state.

Honors: Two-time GameTimeCT All-State, Two-time All-CCC

Callum Sherry

Conard, Junior

Stats: The second-place finisher in the CCC-A Championship in 15:46 behind his twin brother. Was also the 6th place finisher at the Northeast Cross Country Club Championships with a time of 15:33.40.

Honors: Two-time All-New England, Two-time GameTimeCT All-State, Three-time All-CCC

SECOND TEAM

PlayerTeamYear
Sean Barkasy ManchesterJr.
Walker Beverly HallJr.
Michael Bohlke Jr.NewingtonJr.
Justin Cascio Lewis MillsJr.
Davis CoteWiltonSr.
Nathan CramerFairfield LudloweJr.
Sam GeislerNewingtonSr.
Jack MartinAvonJr.
Carver Morgan AvonSr.
Tyler RemiginoConardSr.
Brody Santagata XavierJr.
Andrew TaborsakNew MilfordSoph.

Honorable Mentions: Luke Anthony Jr., East Lyme; Armuth Niranjan Sr., Hall; Ethan Aspiras Sr., Woodstock Academy; Cole Salvin Sr., Woodland; Ryan Rupprecht Sr., Weston; Alexandre McMillian Sr., East Hampton; Mason Beaudette Jr., Amity; Ryan Farrell Sr., Cheshire; Dan White Sr., Enfield; Robert Harkin Sr., New Milford; Tanner Updyke Sr., Guilford; Fisher Macklin Sr., East Lyme; Nate Kita Jr., East Windsor; Azaan Dawson Sr., Prep; Luke Stoeffler Jr., Tolland; Ryan Gruczka Soph., Stonington; Dillon Harding Sr., Staples; Sean Ahern Sr., Middletown; Luke Davis Fr., Simsbury; Nate Davidson Sr., Suffield