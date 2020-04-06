The 2020 GameTimeCT All-State Boys Basketball First Team





















































The 2020 GameTimeCT All-State Boys Basketball team. Compiled by Joe Morelli. Photos by Hearst Connecticut Media and were submitted. Designed by Pete Paguaga and Sean Patrick Bowley.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Matt Knowling

East Catholic, Senior, Forward

Stats: The 6-4 guard/forward averaged 24 points, eight rebounds and six assists per game for the Eagles, the CCC tournament champions. Scored over 1,000 career points. Team finished 23-1 and was ranked No. 1 heading into the Division I state tournament. Finished with a 101-5 career record.

Honors: All-CCC and coaches all-state selection. Selected to play in both the CHSCA and JCC Schoolboy/Schoolgirl Classic. Game MVP in the GHPA Invitational.

Off the court: Compiled a 4.0 GPA. High honors every marking period.

Up next: Will play at Yale next season.

Coach of the Year

Michael Wilson

Naugatuck

Stats: Led the Greyhounds to a 22-1 record, including the school’s first Naugatuck Valley League tournament championship since 1969. The 19 regular-season victories are the most in school history. Has a 117-96 overall mark in 10 seasons at his alma mater, where he is the all-time leading scorer.

Previously: Played at both Rider and St. Francis (N.Y.), then was an assistant coach at St. Francis before returning to his alma mater. Former GTCT/Register all-state selection while at Naugatuck (1999).

Donovan Clingan

Bristol Central, Sophomore, Center

Stats: The 7-foot center averaged 24.8 points, 17.2 rebounds and 6.4 blocks for the Rams. Also shot 66 percent from the floor. Finished two points shy of tying the single-season scoring record. Has scored 1000 career points and has over 750 career rebounds.

Honors: All-CCC and coaches all-state selection.

Off the court: Honor roll student every quarter.

Up next: Already has offers from UConn, Georgetown, Syracuse, UMass and Providence.

Ta’Zhon Daniels

Hillhouse, Senior, Guard

Stats: The 5-9 guard averaged 15 points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals per game for the Academics.

Honors: Two-time All-Area and All-SCC First Team selection. Coaches all-state pick.

Up next: Considering a post-graduate season next year.

Justin Davis

Crosby, Senior, Guard

Stats: The 5-11 guard and captain averaged 29 points, six rebounds and four assists per game for the Bulldogs. Scored over 1,302 career points, including 48 in one game.

Honors: All-NVL and coaches all-state selection. Finn Award recipient as the top senior in Waterbury. Donahue Award recipient as the top senior in the NVL. Chosen to play in both the CHSCA All-Star Festival and the JCC Schoolboy/Schoolgirl Classic.

Mason Jackson

NFA, Junior, Guard/Forward

Stats: The 6-5 swingman averaged 20.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.3 steals per game for the ECC Division I state champions, one of two undefeated teams. Shot 55 percent from the floor. Also had 65 assists and 52 steals. Has 968 career points.

Honors: All-ECC Division I selection. ECC Division I tournament MVP.

Off the court: Helps conduct basketball clinics at both elementary and middle schools.

Zach Laput

Notre Dame-West Haven, Senior, Guard

Stats: The 6-4 guard averaged 22 points, 12 rebounds and four steals per game for the Green Knights, the SCC regular season champion. Finished with 983 career points and led Notre Dame to a 40-8 SCC record over the past three seasons.

Honors: SCC Player of the Year. Two-time All-SCC First Team selection. Chosen to play in the CHSCA All-Star Festival and the JCC Schoolboy/Schoolgirl Classic.

Off the court: National Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society, Mu Theta Alpha Honor Society, Peer Counselor

Up next: Will play at Bentley next season.

Luke McGarrity

Ridgefield, Senior, Guard

Stats: The 6-2 guard averaged 18.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game for the FCIAC regular-season and tournament champions, the best season in school history at 21-2. Shot 52 percent from the floor and 45 percent from 3-point range. Only Ridgefield player to play in all three FCIAC tournament finals, all wins.

Honors: Two-year captain was FCIAC Player of the Year, All-FCIAC First team and All-FCIAC Tournament Team selection. Selected to CHSCA Senior All Star game.

Off the court: Tyler Ugolyn Award recipient, recognizing exemplary character and sportsmanship on and off the court. Honor roll student is a member of the National Honor Society. Holland Division Basketball Coordinator for children with special needs. Lion’s Heart Community Service Group Vice President and Torchbearer Award.

Up next: Will play at Union next season.

Corey McKeithan

Windsor, Senior, Guard

Stats: The 6-0 guard averaged 26 points, four rebounds and three assists per game for the Warriors, who did not drop a single in-state game during the regular season. Hit the deciding shot in the final seconds to hand East Catholic its only loss. Scored over 1,000 career points.

Honors: Four-time All-CCC selection. Two-time All-State and coaches all-state pick.

Up next: Will play at Rider next season.

Malcolm Newman

Trinity Catholic, Senior, Guard

Stats: The 6-2 combo guard averaged 16 points and 3.7 assists once becoming eligible after transferring from Iona Prep. Went 12-1 in the 13 games he played in, only losing in the FCIAC tournament final. Averaged 60 percent from two-point range, 47.2 percent from three-point range.

Honors: Named to All-FCIAC Tournament Team.

Off the court: Has a 3.8 GPA.

Up next: Will play at Drew next season.

Amir Spears

Windsor, Senior, Guard

Stats: The 6-2 guard averaged 20 points, 10 assists, five rebounds and four steals per game for the Warriors, who did not drop a single in-state game during the regular season. Scored over 1,000 career points.

Honors: Two-time All-State selection. Three-time All-CCC and coaches all-state pick.

Off the court: Honor roll student.

Up next: Receiving interest from North Texas, Fairfield and St. Peter’s among others. Also considering a post-graduate season.

Kazell Stewart

Prince Tech, Senior, Forward

Stats: The 6-4 forward averaged 25.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.0 blocks. Finished career with 1,827 points and 1,138 rebounds.

Honors: Three-time All-CTC selection. Two-time coaches all-state pick. GHPA Invitational Game MVP.

Lorenzo Washington

Sacred Heart, Junior, Guard

Stats: The 6-0 guard averaged 24.5 points, 5.1 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 4.0 steals per game for the NVL regular-season champions. Shot 50 percent from 2-point range and 45 percent from 3-point range, including a 9-for-11 performance against Kennedy.

Honors: All-NVL and coaches all-state selection.

Off the court: High honor roll student and member of the National Honor Society. Works at a daycare.