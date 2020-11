The 2020 FCIAC Fall Tournament Schedules/Scoreboard

Volleyball

East Region

First Round, Thursday, Nov. 5

Trumbull 3, Warde 0 (25-12, 25-12, 26-24)

Ludlowe 3, St. Joseph 2

Final, Saturday, Nov. 7

No. 2 Ludlowe at No. 1 Trumbull, time TBA

Central Region

First Round, Thursday, Nov. 5

Norwalk 3, Brien McMahon 2

Danbury 3, Wilton 1 (27-25, 17-25, 25-22, 25-14)

Semifinals, Saturday, Nov. 7

No. 4 Danbury at No. 1 Staples, TBA

No. 3 Norwalk at No. 2 Ridgefield, TBA

Final, Tuesday, Nov. 10

West Region

First Round, Thursday, Nov. 5

Westhill 3, Wright Tech 0 (25-11, 25-11, 25-20)

Stamford at New Canaan, 5 p.m.

Semifinals, Saturday, Nov. 7

No. 3 Westhill at No. 2 Darien, 2:30 p.m.

Stamford/New Canaan winner at No. 1 Greenwich, TBA

Final, Tuesday, Nov. 10

Boys Soccer

East Region

First Round, Wednesday, Nov 4

Ludlowe 4, Bridgeport Central 0

St. Joseph 1, Trumbull 0

Warde def. Bassick

Semifinals, Friday, Nov. 6

No. 3 Warde at No. 2 Ludlowe, 3:30 p.m.

No. 5 St. Joseph at No. 1 Fairfield Prep, 5:30 p.m.

Final, Tuesday, Nov. 10

Central Region

Semifinals, Wednesday, Nov. 4

Brien McMahon 1, Staples 0

Wilton 5, Ridgefield 1

Final, Friday, Nov. 6

No. 3 Brien McMahon at No. 1 Wilton, 5 p.m.

West Region

First Round, Wednesday, Nov. 4

New Canaan 1, Stamford 1 (New Canaan won 3-0 PKs)

Semifinals, Friday, Nov. 6

No. 5 New Canaan at No. 1 Greenwich, 2 p.m.

No. 3 Westhill at No. 2 Darien, 2 p.m.

Final, Tuesday, Nov. 10

Girls Soccer

East Region

First Round, Saturday, Nov. 7

Semifinals, Tuesday, Nov. 10

Finals, Thursday, Nov. 12

Central Region

First Round, Saturday, Nov. 7

Semifinals, Tuesday, Nov. 10

Finals, Thursday, Nov. 12

West Region

First Round, Saturday, Nov. 7

Semifinals, Tuesday, Nov. 10

Finals, Thursday, Nov. 12

Field Hockey

East Region

Semifinals, Thursday, Nov. 5

Trumbull 4, St. Joseph 0

Ludlowe def. Warde

Final, Saturday, Nov. 7

No. 3 Ludlowe at No. 1 Trumbull, 11 a.m.

Central Region

First Round, Thursday, Nov. 5

Wilton 4, Danbury 0

Brien McMahon 2, Norwalk 1 (2 OT)

Semifinals, Saturday, Nov. 7

No. 3 Wilton at No. 2 Ridgefield, 1:30 p.m.

No. 5 Brien McMahon at No. 1 Staples, time TBA

Final, Tuesday, Nov. 10

West Region

First Round, Saturday, Nov. 7

No. 5 Westhill at No. 4 Stamford, 4 p.m.

Semifinals, Tuesday, Nov. 10

Westhill/Stamford winner at No. 1 New Canaan, TBA

No. 3 Greenwich at No. 2 Darien, TBA

Final, Thursday, Nov. 12

Girls Swimming

West Region Championships



Westhill/Stamford vs. New Canaan at Greenwich High School, Nov. 10, 4 p.m.

Darien at Greenwich, Nov. 10, 4 p.m.

East Region Championships

Fairfield Warde vs. Trumbull at Hillcrest Middle School, Nov. 10, 3:45 p.m.

Fairfield Ludlowe vs. St. Joseph at Hillcrest Middle School, Nov. 10, 8 p.m.