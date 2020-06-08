The 2020 CIAC Football Playoff Classes: Three-time champ St. Joseph drops back to volatile Class M

Football — and all of high school sports, for that matter — feels like eons ago, what with the Coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc on everyday life.
Here in Connecticut, we haven’t held a single athletic competition for three months and, though things are slowly starting to reopen, the virus is still very much out there and remains a danger.
There’s really no telling what this upcoming 2020 fall season will ultimately look like. There’s still a whole summer ahead before we know, precisely, what we’ll be up against.
Yet, the show must and will go on.
At least, that’s the plan.
Last week, the CIAC released its extensive packet of guidelines for the reintegration of high school sports in Connecticut.
Today, it released its 2020 fall schedules, including the 2020 CIAC football state playoff divisions.
Setting aside the real possibility of coronavirus cases spiking again this fall, let’s put that aside for the moment and begin to get excited for a return to the playing fields.
HERE’S A LOOK at the 2020 CIAC football playoff divisions, as determined by the enrollments of the previous school year (2019-20). The CIAC has not released those enrollment figures online yet (we’ll add them when they do).
Among some of the more intriguing moves:
St. Joseph, winners of three-consecutive state championships in three separate classes, including last year’s Class L title, has dropped back to Class M for the second time in three seasons.
While enrollment figures have yet to be published, we can assume the Hogs’ dropped back to a Class S enrollment. Their status as a state champion school-of-choice bumps them up to M with the CIAC’s recent success modifier.
The success modifier, now in its third season, states that CIAC-designated schools of choice — schools that can draw from beyond their district borders either because they have an academic program that allows it or they’re a private school — are moved up one playoff class from their designated class enrollment if they’ve reached the semifinals the previous two years.
Elsewhere…
CLASS LL saw the least overall changes. Newington, a Class L playoff qualifier last year, is the only new team in Class LL. Crosby and Naugatuck have (once again), dropped back to Class L.
CLASS L saw significant movement. In addition to gaining Crosby and Naugatuck, the division also saw the return of Platt and Avon.
One significant absence is Masuk. A longtime Class L participant, the school dropped down to Class M for the first time since 2004. Same goes for Berlin, which played in Class L with a school-of-choice success modifier last season, had it removed since it didn’t advance to last year’s semifinals.
New London has also dropped to Class M.
SMSA Co-Op, a Class M playoff qualifier last year, has also joined Class L, since it has absorbed players from Bulkeley from the now-disbanded Bulkeley/Weaver Co-Op.
Perhaps the biggest overall changes came in CLASS M. Sixteen teams changed hands in this division. In addition to gaining Masuk, Berlin, St. Joseph and New London, Class M also gained Bullard-Havens, a perennial tech school playoff qualifier, and Coginchaug/Hale Ray/East Hampton.
Killingly, last year’s runner-up in this division, remains here due to its status as a school-of-choice. Killingly has reached the state semifinals in five straight seasons.
Other notable Class M departures include New Fairfield, a playoff qualifier last season, Griswold/Wheeler and Wolcott.
All three of those schools have dropped into CLASS S.
Trinity Catholic’s football program has been disbanded with the school’s closing. Nonnewaug’s on-again, off-again varsity football program has been folded into the Sacred Heart/Kaynor Tech co-op.
The CIAC has not released its annual sports information packet, so the tentative 2020 playoff dates have not been released.
You can search through team-by-team schedules here. Or just check out the published 2020 CIAC Football Master Varsity Schedule.
Understand, those schedules are subject to change due to the ongoing battle with coronavirus. We… shall… see.
2020 CIAC Football Playoff Classes
Promotions indicated in blue; Demotions indicated in red.
*Denotes school-of-choice promotion.
Note: Enrollment figures will be added when CIAC releases them.
Class LL
Enrollments: 688 and over (34 Teams)
Gains: Newington.
Losses: Crosby, Naugatuck.
Amity
Bridgeport Central
Cheshire
Conard
Danbury
Darien
East Hartford
Enfield
Fairfield Ludlowe
Fairfield Prep
Fairfield Warde
Glastonbury
Greenwich
Hall
Hamden
Harding
Manchester
McMahon
New Britain
New Milford
Newington (+ up from L)
Newtown
Norwalk
Norwich Free Academy
Ridgefield
Shelton
Simsbury
Southington
Stamford
Staples
Trumbull
West Haven
Westhill
Wilbur Cross
Class L
Enrollments: 513-687 (35 Teams)
Gains: ATI United, Avon, Crosby, Naugatuck, Platt, SMSA Co-Op
Losses: Bassick, Berlin, Masuk, New London, Platt Tech, St. Joseph
ATI United (Abbott Tech/Immaculate) Co-Op (+ up from Class M)
Avon (+ up from Class M)
Bristol Central
Bristol Eastern
Bunnell
Crosby (- down from LL)
E.O. Smith
East Lyme
Farmington
Fitch
Guilford
Hand
Hartford Public
Hillhouse
Kennedy
Maloney
Middletown
Naugatuck (- down from LL)
New Canaan
North Haven
Notre Dame-West Haven
Platt (+ up from Class M)
Pomperaug
Quinebaug Valley (Ellis Tech/Putnam/Tourtellotte)
Sacred Heart/Kaynor/Nonnewaug
SMSA Coop (SMSA/Bulkeley/Classical Magnet/HMTCA/University) (+ up from Class M)
South Windsor
Stratford
VGW Techs (Vinal Tech/Goodwin Tech/Whitney Tech)
Wethersfield
Wilby
Wilton
Windsor
Woodstock Academy
Xavier
Class M
Enrollment: 390-512 (35 teams)
Gains: Bassick, Berlin, Bullard-Havens, Coginchaug Co-Op, Masuk, New London, Platt Tech, St. Joseph
Losses: ATI, Avon, Bulkeley/Weaver, Griswold/Wheeler, New Fairfield, Platt, SMSA, Wolcott.
Barlow
Bassick (- down from Class L)
Berlin (- down from Class L)
Bethel
Branford
Brookfield
Bullard-Havens (+ up from Class S)
Cheney Tech
Coginchaug/Hale Ray/East Hampton (+ up from Class S)
Coventry/Windham Tech/Bolton/Lyman Memorial
CREC Coop (Civic Leadership/Aerospace/MLC)
East Haven
Ellington
Foran
Gilbert/Northwestern
Granby/Canton
Killingly*
Law
Lyman Hall
Masuk (- down from Class L)
MCW United (Wolcott Tech/Housatonic Regional/Wamogo)
New London (- down from Class L)
Platt Tech (-down from Class L)
RHAM
Rockville
St. Joseph* (- down from Class L)
Thames River (Norwich Tech/Grasso/Grasso Tech/St. Bernard)
Tolland
Torrington
Valley Regional/Old Lyme
Waterford
Watertown
Weston
Wilcox Tech
Windsor Locks/Suffield/East Granby
Class S
Enrollment: Up to 389 (35 teams)
Gains: Griswold/Wheeler, New Fairfield, Wolcott.
Losses: Bullard-Havens, Coginchaug Co-Op, Trinity Catholic/Wright Tech
Amistad
Ansonia
Bacon Academy
Bloomfield
Capital Prep/Achievement First
Cromwell/Portland
Derby
East Catholic
Griswold/Wheeler (- down from Class M)
Haddam-Killingworth
Holy Cross
Ledyard
Lewis Mills
Montville
Morgan
New Fairfield (- down from Class M)
North Branford
Northwest Catholic
Notre Dame-Fairfield
O’Brien Tech
Old Saybrook/Westbrook
Oxford
Plainfield
Plainville
Prince Tech
Rocky Hill
Seymour
Sheehan
St. Paul
Stafford/East Windsor/Somers
Stonington
Waterbury Career Academy
Windham
Wolcott (- down from Class M)
Woodland