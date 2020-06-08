The 2020 CIAC Football Playoff Classes: Three-time champ St. Joseph drops back to volatile Class M

Football — and all of high school sports, for that matter — feels like eons ago, what with the Coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc on everyday life.

Here in Connecticut, we haven’t held a single athletic competition for three months and, though things are slowly starting to reopen, the virus is still very much out there and remains a danger.

There’s really no telling what this upcoming 2020 fall season will ultimately look like. There’s still a whole summer ahead before we know, precisely, what we’ll be up against.

Yet, the show must and will go on.

At least, that’s the plan.

Last week, the CIAC released its extensive packet of guidelines for the reintegration of high school sports in Connecticut.

Today, it released its 2020 fall schedules, including the 2020 CIAC football state playoff divisions.

Setting aside the real possibility of coronavirus cases spiking again this fall, let’s put that aside for the moment and begin to get excited for a return to the playing fields.

HERE’S A LOOK at the 2020 CIAC football playoff divisions, as determined by the enrollments of the previous school year (2019-20). The CIAC has not released those enrollment figures online yet (we’ll add them when they do).

Among some of the more intriguing moves:

St. Joseph, winners of three-consecutive state championships in three separate classes, including last year’s Class L title, has dropped back to Class M for the second time in three seasons.

While enrollment figures have yet to be published, we can assume the Hogs’ dropped back to a Class S enrollment. Their status as a state champion school-of-choice bumps them up to M with the CIAC’s recent success modifier.

The success modifier, now in its third season, states that CIAC-designated schools of choice — schools that can draw from beyond their district borders either because they have an academic program that allows it or they’re a private school — are moved up one playoff class from their designated class enrollment if they’ve reached the semifinals the previous two years.

Elsewhere…

CLASS LL saw the least overall changes. Newington, a Class L playoff qualifier last year, is the only new team in Class LL. Crosby and Naugatuck have (once again), dropped back to Class L.

CLASS L saw significant movement. In addition to gaining Crosby and Naugatuck, the division also saw the return of Platt and Avon.

One significant absence is Masuk. A longtime Class L participant, the school dropped down to Class M for the first time since 2004. Same goes for Berlin, which played in Class L with a school-of-choice success modifier last season, had it removed since it didn’t advance to last year’s semifinals.

New London has also dropped to Class M.

SMSA Co-Op, a Class M playoff qualifier last year, has also joined Class L, since it has absorbed players from Bulkeley from the now-disbanded Bulkeley/Weaver Co-Op.

Perhaps the biggest overall changes came in CLASS M. Sixteen teams changed hands in this division. In addition to gaining Masuk, Berlin, St. Joseph and New London, Class M also gained Bullard-Havens, a perennial tech school playoff qualifier, and Coginchaug/Hale Ray/East Hampton.

Killingly, last year’s runner-up in this division, remains here due to its status as a school-of-choice. Killingly has reached the state semifinals in five straight seasons.

Other notable Class M departures include New Fairfield, a playoff qualifier last season, Griswold/Wheeler and Wolcott.

All three of those schools have dropped into CLASS S.

Trinity Catholic’s football program has been disbanded with the school’s closing. Nonnewaug’s on-again, off-again varsity football program has been folded into the Sacred Heart/Kaynor Tech co-op.

The CIAC has not released its annual sports information packet, so the tentative 2020 playoff dates have not been released.

You can search through team-by-team schedules here. Or just check out the published 2020 CIAC Football Master Varsity Schedule.

Understand, those schedules are subject to change due to the ongoing battle with coronavirus. We… shall… see.

2020 CIAC Football Playoff Classes

Promotions indicated in blue; Demotions indicated in red.

*Denotes school-of-choice promotion.

Note: Enrollment figures will be added when CIAC releases them.

Class LL

Enrollments: 688 and over (34 Teams)

Gains: Newington.

Losses: Crosby, Naugatuck.

Amity

Bridgeport Central

Cheshire

Conard

Danbury

Darien

East Hartford

Enfield

Fairfield Ludlowe

Fairfield Prep

Fairfield Warde

Glastonbury

Greenwich

Hall

Hamden

Harding

Manchester

McMahon

New Britain

New Milford

Newington (+ up from L)

Newtown

Norwalk

Norwich Free Academy

Ridgefield

Shelton

Simsbury

Southington

Stamford

Staples

Trumbull

West Haven

Westhill

Wilbur Cross

Class L

Enrollments: 513-687 (35 Teams)

Gains: ATI United, Avon, Crosby, Naugatuck, Platt, SMSA Co-Op

Losses: Bassick, Berlin, Masuk, New London, Platt Tech, St. Joseph

ATI United (Abbott Tech/Immaculate) Co-Op (+ up from Class M)

Avon (+ up from Class M)

Bristol Central

Bristol Eastern

Bunnell

Crosby (- down from LL)

E.O. Smith

East Lyme

Farmington

Fitch

Guilford

Hand

Hartford Public

Hillhouse

Kennedy

Maloney

Middletown

Naugatuck (- down from LL)

New Canaan

North Haven

Notre Dame-West Haven

Platt (+ up from Class M)

Pomperaug

Quinebaug Valley (Ellis Tech/Putnam/Tourtellotte)

Sacred Heart/Kaynor/Nonnewaug

SMSA Coop (SMSA/Bulkeley/Classical Magnet/HMTCA/University) (+ up from Class M)

South Windsor

Stratford

VGW Techs (Vinal Tech/Goodwin Tech/Whitney Tech)

Wethersfield

Wilby

Wilton

Windsor

Woodstock Academy

Xavier

Class M

Enrollment: 390-512 (35 teams)

Gains: Bassick, Berlin, Bullard-Havens, Coginchaug Co-Op, Masuk, New London, Platt Tech, St. Joseph

Losses: ATI, Avon, Bulkeley/Weaver, Griswold/Wheeler, New Fairfield, Platt, SMSA, Wolcott.

Barlow

Bassick (- down from Class L)

Berlin (- down from Class L)

Bethel

Branford

Brookfield

Bullard-Havens (+ up from Class S)

Cheney Tech

Coginchaug/Hale Ray/East Hampton (+ up from Class S)

Coventry/Windham Tech/Bolton/Lyman Memorial

CREC Coop (Civic Leadership/Aerospace/MLC)

East Haven

Ellington

Foran

Gilbert/Northwestern

Granby/Canton

Killingly*

Law

Lyman Hall

Masuk (- down from Class L)

MCW United (Wolcott Tech/Housatonic Regional/Wamogo)

New London (- down from Class L)

Platt Tech (-down from Class L)

RHAM

Rockville

St. Joseph* (- down from Class L)

Thames River (Norwich Tech/Grasso/Grasso Tech/St. Bernard)

Tolland

Torrington

Valley Regional/Old Lyme

Waterford

Watertown

Weston

Wilcox Tech

Windsor Locks/Suffield/East Granby

Class S

Enrollment: Up to 389 (35 teams)

Gains: Griswold/Wheeler, New Fairfield, Wolcott.

Losses: Bullard-Havens, Coginchaug Co-Op, Trinity Catholic/Wright Tech

Amistad

Ansonia

Bacon Academy

Bloomfield

Capital Prep/Achievement First

Cromwell/Portland

Derby

East Catholic

Griswold/Wheeler (- down from Class M)

Haddam-Killingworth

Holy Cross

Ledyard

Lewis Mills

Montville

Morgan

New Fairfield (- down from Class M)

North Branford

Northwest Catholic

Notre Dame-Fairfield

O’Brien Tech

Old Saybrook/Westbrook

Oxford

Plainfield

Plainville

Prince Tech

Rocky Hill

Seymour

Sheehan

St. Paul

Stafford/East Windsor/Somers

Stonington

Waterbury Career Academy

Windham

Wolcott (- down from Class M)

Woodland