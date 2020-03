The 2020 CIAC Boys Hockey Tournament Schedules / Scoreboards

The 2020 CIAC Boys Hockey State Tournament scoreboard and schedule, culminating in the CIAC state championship games at Ingalls Rink in New Haven. Division links to official brackets on CIACsports.com. Scoreboard will be updated after all the night’s results are complete.

First round

Tuesday, March 10

No. 1 Notre Dame-West Haven, bye

No. 9 West Haven at No. 8 Greenwich (Hamill), 4:30 p.m.

No. 13 Northwest Catholic at No. 4 Darien (Darien Ice House), 5 p.m.

No. 12 Hamden at No. 5 Notre Dame-Fairfield (Rinks at Shelton), 7:30 p.m.

No. 15 St. Joseph at No. 2 New Canaan (Darien Ice House), 7:40 p.m.

No. 10 Ridgefield at No. 7 Simsbury (ISCC), 6:10 p.m.

No. 14 Immaculate at No. 3 Fairfield Prep (Wonderland of Ice), 6 p.m.

No. 11 Fairfield at No. 6 Xavier (Wesleyan), 5 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Saturday, March 14 (sites TBA)

No. 1 Notre Dame-West Haven vs. No. 9 West Haven/No. 8 Greenwich winner

No. 13 Northwest Catholic/No. 4 Darien winner vs. No. 12 Hamden/No. 5 Notre Dame-Fairfield winner

No. 15 St. Joseph/No. 2 New Canaan winner vs. No. 10 Ridgefield/No. 7 Simsbury winner

No. 14 Immaculate/No. 3 Fairfield Prep winner vs. No. 11 Fairfield/No. 6 Xavier winner

Semifinals

Wednesday, March 18

at Ingalls Rink, 5:30/7:30 p.m.

Final

Tuesday, March 24

at Ingalls Rink, 6:30 p.m.

First round

Monday, March 9

No. 16 South Windsor at No. 1 Branford (Northford), 6 p.m.

No. 9 East Catholic at No. 8 Glastonbury (Trinity College), 6 p.m.

No. 13 Eastern CT Eagles at No. 4 WMRP (Newington Ice), 8:05 p.m.

No. 12 Cheshire at No. 5 Westhill/Stamford (Terry Conners), 6:40 p.m.

No. 15 Guilford at No. 2 Hand (Northford), 3:45 p.m.

No. 10 Trumbull at No. 7 North Haven (Northford), 8:15 p.m.

No. 14 East Haven at No. 3 Farmington Valley (Avon Old Farms), 7 p.m.

No. 11 LHK at No. 6 Woodstock Academy (Pomfret), 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Friday, March 13 (sites TBA)

No. 16 South Windsor/No. 1 Branford winner vs. No. 9 East Catholic/No. 8 Glastonbury winner

No. 13 Eastern CT Eagles/No. 4 WMRP winner vs. No. 12 Cheshire/No. 5 Westhill/Stamford winner

No. 15 Guilford/No. 2 Hand winner vs. No. 10 Trumbull/No. 7 North Haven winner

No. 14 East Haven/No. 3 Farmington Valley winner vs. No. 11 LHK/No. 6 Woodstock Academy winner

Semifinals

Tuesday, March 17

at Ingalls Rink, 5:30/7:30 p.m.

Final

Monday, March 23

at Ingalls Rink, 6:30 p.m.

First round

Monday, March 9

No. 16 Trinity Catholic at No. 1 Sheehan (Choate), 7:30 p.m.

No. 9 Newtown at No. 8 Enfield co-op (Enfield Twin), 6 p.m

No. 13 JBWA at No. 4 New Milford (Canterbury), 7:30 p.m.

No. 12 Tri-Town at No. 5 Suffield/Granby/Windsor Locks (Enfield Twin), 8:10 p.m.

No. 15 Housatonic co-op at No. 2 Newington co-op (Newington Ice), 6 p.m.

No. 10 Milford at No. 7 McMahon/Norwalk (SoNo Ice House), 7 p.m.

No. 14 Staples at No. 3 Hall/Southington (Veterans), 7:40 p.m.

No. 11 Masuk at No. 6 Wilton (Winter Garden), 7:40 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Thursday, March 12 (sites TBA)

No. 16 Trinity Catholic/No. 1 Sheehan winner vs. No. 9 Newtown/No. 8 Enfield co-op winner

No. 13 JBWA/No. 4 New Milford winner vs. No. 12 Tri-Town/No. 5 Suffield/Granby/Windsor Locks winner

No. 15 Housatonic co-op/No. 2 Newington co-op winner vs. No. 10 Milford/No. 7 McMahon/Norwalk winner

No. 14 Staples/No. 3 Hall/Southington winner vs. No. 11 Masuk/No. 6 Wilton winner

Semifinals

Monday, March 16

at Ingalls Rink, 5:30/7:30 p.m.

Final

Thursday, March 19

at Ingalls Rink, 6:30 p.m.