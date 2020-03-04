The 2020 CIAC Boys Basketball Tournament Schedules / Scoreboards

The 2020 CIAC Boys Basketball State Tournament scoreboard and schedule, culminating in the CIAC state championship games at Mohegan Sun. Division links to official brackets on CIACsports.com. Scoreboard will be updated after all the night’s results are complete.

♦♦♦

FIRST ROUND

Monday, March 9

No. 1 Sacred Heart – Bye

No. 17 Fairfield Prep (11-9) at No. 16 Trumbull (12-8), 6:30pm

No. 8 Windsor – Bye

No. 24 Greenwich (4-16) at No. 9 Fairfield Warde (16-4), 6:30pm

No. 4 Notre Dame-West Haven – Bye

No. 13 Manchester (14-6) vs. No. 20 Danbury (8-12) at Main Gym @ MHS, 6:30pm

No. 5 Immaculate – Bye

No. 21 East Hartford (6-14) at No. 12 Hamden (14-6), 6:30pm

No. 2 Norwich Free Academy – Bye

No. 18 Wilton (11-9) at No. 15 New Britain (12-8), 6:30pm

No. 7 Hillhouse – Bye

No. 23 Notre Dame-Fairfield (4-16) at No. 10 Trinity Catholic (15-5), 6:30pm

No. 3 East Catholic – Bye

No. 19 Bassick (8-12) at No. 14 Wilbur Cross (13-7), 6:30pm

No. 6 Ridgefield – Bye

No. 22 Simsbury (4-16) at No. 11 Glastonbury (14-6), 6:30pm

SECOND ROUND

Wednesday, March 11

Fairfield Prep/Trumbull winner at No. 1 Sacred Heart (20-0), 6:30 p.m.; Greenwich/Fairfield Warde winner at No. 8 Windsor (17-3), 6:30 p.m.; Danbury/Manchester winner at No. 4 Notre Dame-West Haven (19-1), 6:30 p.m.; East Hartford/Hamden winner at No. 5 Immaculate (19-1), 6:30 p.m.

Wilton/New Britain winner at No. 2 Norwich Free Academy (20-0), 6:30 p.m.; Notre Dame-Fairfield/Trinity Catholic winner at No. 7 Hillhouse (18-2), 6:30 p.m.; Bassick/Wilbur Cross winner at No. 3 East Catholic (19-1), 6:30 p.m.; Simsbury/Glastonbury winner at No. 6 Ridgefield (18-2), 6:30 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS

Monday, March 16, 7 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Wednesday, March 18, Time TBA

CHAMPIONSHIP

March 21-22 at Mohegan Sun Arena, TBA

♦♦♦

FIRST ROUND

Tuesday, March 10

No. 1 Prince Tech – Bye

No. 17 Southington (10-10) at No. 16 Pomperaug (11-9), 6:30pm

No. 8 Crosby (14-6) vs. No. 25 Hartford Public (8-12) at Crosby HS, 6:30pm

No. 24 Amity (9-11) at No. 9 West Haven (14-6), 6:30pm

No. 29 Bunnell (8-12) at No. 4 Bristol Central (16-4), 6:30pm

No. 20 Brien McMahon (9-9) at No. 13 Xavier (13-7), 6:30pm

No. 28 Kennedy (8-12) at No. 5 Holy Cross (15-5), 6:30pm

No. 21 Waterford (9-11) at No. 12 Amistad (13-7), 6:30pm

No. 2 Naugatuck – Bye

No. 15 WCA (11-9) vs. No. 18 Weaver (10-10) at Waterbury Career Academy, 6:30pm

No. 26 Wethersfield (8-12) at No. 7 Middletown (15-5), 6:30pm

No. 23 Enfield (9-11) at No. 10 Staples (14-6), 6:30pm

No. 3 Innovation – Bye; No. 19 Stamford (10-10) at No. 14 Newtown (13-7), 6:30pm

No. 27 Newington (8-12) at No. 6 Farmington (15-5), 6:30pm

No. 11 Kolbe Cathedral (14-6) vs. No. 22 Guilford (9-11) at Kolbe, 6:30pm

SECOND ROUND

Thursday, March 12

Southington/Pomperaug winner at No. 1 Prince Tech (20-0), 6:30 p.m.; Hartford Public/Crosby winner vs. Amity/West Haven winner, 6:30 p.m.; Bunnell/Bristol Central winner vs. Brien McMahon/Xavier winner, 6:30 p.m.; Kennedy/Holy Cross winner vs. Waterford/Amistad winner, 6:30 p.m.

Weaver/WCA winner at No. 2 Naugatuck (19-1), 6:30 p.m.; Wethersfield/Middletown winner vs. Enfield/Staples winner, 6:30 p.m.; Stamford/Newtown winner at No. 3 Innovation (17-3), 6:30 p.m.; Newington/Farmington winner vs. Guilford/Kolbe Cathedral winner, 6:30 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS

Monday, March 16, 7 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Wednesday, March 18, TBA

CHAMPIONSHIP

March 21-22 at Mohegan Sun Arena, TBA

♦♦♦

FIRST ROUND

Monday, March 9

No. 1 Tolland – Bye

No. 17 Maloney (11-9) at No. 16 St. Paul Catholic (11-9), 6:30pm

No. 8 St. Bernard (13-7) vs. No. 25 Westhill (8-12) at St. Bernard School, 6:30pm

No. 24 New London (8-12) at No. 9 Sheehan (13-7), 6:30pm

No. 4 Fairfield Ludlowe – Bye

No. 20 Bloomfield (10-10) at No. 13 New Canaan (12-8), 6:30pm

No. 5 Wamogo – Bye; No. 21 Bethel (9-11) at No. 12 Avon (12-8), 6:30pm

No. 2 Northwest Catholic – Bye

No. 18 Stonington (10-10) at No. 15 E.O. Smith (11-9), 6:30pm

No. 26 Seymour (8-12) at No. 7 St. Joseph (14-6), 6:30pm

No. 23 North Haven (9-11) at No. 10 Jonathan Law (13-7), 6:30pm

No. 3 Capital Prep – Bye

No. 19 Plainfield (10-10) at No. 14 Conard (12-8), 6:30pm

No. 27 Wilcox Tech (8-12) at No. 6 Shelton (16-4), 6:30pm

No. 22 Stratford (9-11) at No. 11 Ledyard (12-8), 6:30pm

SECOND ROUND

Wednesday, March 11

Maloney/St. Paul Catholic winner at No. 1 Tolland (19-1), 6:30 p.m.; Westhill/St. Bernard winner vs. New London/Sheehan winner, 6:30 p.m.; Bloomfield/New Canaan winner at No. 4 Fairfield Ludlowe (16-4), 6:30 p.m.; Bethel/Avon winner at No. 5 Wamogo (16-4), 6:30 p.m.

Stonington/E.O. Smith winner at No. 2 Northwest Catholic (17-3), 6:30 p.m.; Seymour/St. Joseph winner vs. North Haven/Jonathan Law winner, 6:30 p.m.; Plainfield/Conard winner at No. 3 Capital Prep (16-4), 6:30 p.m.; Wilcox Tech/Shelton winner vs. Stratford/Ledyard winner, 6:30 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS

Friday, March 13, 7 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, March 17, TBA

CHAMPIONSHIP

March 21-22 at Mohegan Sun Arena, TBA

♦♦♦

FIRST ROUND

Tuesday, March 10

No. 1 Canton – Bye; No. 17 Aerospace (12-8) at No. 16 Ansonia (12-8), 6:30pm; No. 25 Northwestern (9-11) at No. 8 East Hampton (14-6), 6:30pm; No. 24 RHAM (9-11) at No. 9 Goodwin Tech (13-7), 6:30pm; No. 29 Woodland (8-12) at No. 4 Joel Barlow (15-5), 6:30pm; No. 20 Lyman Memorial (11-9) at No. 13 Killingly (12-8), 6:30pm; No. 28 Lewis Mills (8-12) at No. 5 Ellington (14-6), 6:30pm; No. 12 Abbott Tech (12-8) vs. No. 21 Cromwell (11-9) at Abbott V, 6:30pm

No. 2 SMSA – Bye; No. 15 Platt Tech (12-8) vs. No. 18 Classical Magnet (11-9) at Platt Tech., 6:30pm; No. 26 Bulkeley (8-12) at No. 7 Nonnewaug (14-6), 6:30pm; No. 23 Wilby (9-11) at No. 10 Granby Memorial (12-8), 6:30pm; No. 3 Fitch – Bye; No. 19 Weston (11-9) at No. 14 Masuk (12-8), 6:30pm; No. 27 Rockville (8-12) at No. 6 Griswold (14-6), 6:30pm; No. 22 Foran (10-10) at No. 11 Suffield (12-8), 6:30pm

SECOND ROUND

Thursday, March 12

Aerospace/Ansonia winner at No. 1 Canton (18-2), 6:30 p.m.; Northwestern/East Hampton winner vs. RHAM/Goodwin Tech winner, 6:30 p.m.; Woodland/Joel Barlow winner vs. Lyman Memorial/Killingly winner, 6:30 p.m.; Lewis Mills/Ellington winner vs. Cromwell/Abbott Tech winner, 6:30 p.m.

Classical Magnet/Platt Tech winner at No. 2 SMSA (17-3), 6:30 p.m.; Bulkeley/Nonnewaug winner vs. Wilby/Granby Memorial winner, 6:30 p.m.; Weston/Masuk winner at No. 3 Fitch (17-3), 6:30 p.m.; Rockville/Griswold winner vs. Foran/Suffield winner, 6:30 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS

Monday, March 16, 7 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Wednesday, March 18, TBA

CHAMPIONSHIP

March 21-22 at Mohegan Sun Arena, TBA

♦♦♦

FIRST ROUND

Monday, March 9

No. 1 Old Lyme – Bye; No. 16 Kaynor Tech (9-11) vs. No. 17 Stafford (9-11) at Kaynor Technical School, 6:30pm; No. 8 Montville – Bye; No. 9 Morgan (13-7) vs. No. 24 Parish Hill (8-12) at Morgan School, 6:30pm; No. 4 Somers – Bye; No. 13 Watertown (11-9) vs. No. 20 Haddam-Killingworth (8-12) at Watertown High, 6:30pm; No. 5 Windham Tech – Bye; No. 12 HMTCA (11-9) vs. No. 21 Coventry (8-12) at Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy, 6:30pm

No. 2 Bullard Havens Tech – Bye; No. 18 O’Brien Tech (9-11) at No. 15 Wheeler (10-10), 6:30pm; No. 7 Shepaug Valley – Bye; No. 23 Cheney Tech (8-12) at No. 10 Terryville (13-7), 6:30pm; No. 3 Valley Regional – Bye; No. 14 MLC (10-10) vs. No. 19 Thomaston (8-12) at Classical Magnet, 6:30pm; No. 6 Achievement First – Bye; No. 11 Hale Ray (12-8) vs. No. 22 Westbrook (8-12) at Nathan Hale Ray, 6:30pm

SECOND ROUND

Wednesday, March 11

Stafford/Kaynor Tech winner at No. 1 Old Lyme (19-1), 6:30 p.m.; Parish Hill/Morgan winner at No. 8 Montville (14-6), 6:30 p.m.; Haddam-Killingworth/Watertown winner at No. 4 Somers (15-5), 6:30 p.m.; Coventry/HMTCA winner at No. 5 Windham Tech (15-5), 6:30 p.m.

O’Brien Tech/Wheeler winner at No. 2 Bullard Havens Tech (16-3), 6:30 p.m.; Cheney Tech/Terryville winner at No. 7 Shepaug Valley (14-6), 6:30 p.m.; Thomaston/MLC winner at No. 3 Valley Regional (16-4), 6:30 p.m.; Westbrook/Hale Ray winner at No. 6 Achievement First (15-5), 6:30 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS

Friday, March 13, 7 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, March 17, TBA

CHAMPIONSHIP

March 21-22 at Mohegan Sun Arena, TBA