The 2020 CIAC Boys Basketball Tournament Schedules / Scoreboards

The 2020 CIAC Boys Basketball State Tournament scoreboard and schedule, culminating in the CIAC state championship games at Mohegan Sun. Division links to official brackets on CIACsports.com. Scoreboard will be updated after all the night’s results are complete.
♦♦♦
DIVISION I
FIRST ROUND
Monday, March 9
No. 1 Sacred Heart – Bye
No. 17 Fairfield Prep (11-9) at No. 16 Trumbull (12-8), 6:30pm
No. 8 Windsor – Bye
No. 24 Greenwich (4-16) at No. 9 Fairfield Warde (16-4), 6:30pm
No. 4 Notre Dame-West Haven – Bye
No. 13 Manchester (14-6) vs. No. 20 Danbury (8-12) at Main Gym @ MHS, 6:30pm
No. 5 Immaculate – Bye
No. 21 East Hartford (6-14) at No. 12 Hamden (14-6), 6:30pm
No. 2 Norwich Free Academy – Bye
No. 18 Wilton (11-9) at No. 15 New Britain (12-8), 6:30pm
No. 7 Hillhouse – Bye
No. 23 Notre Dame-Fairfield (4-16) at No. 10 Trinity Catholic (15-5), 6:30pm
No. 3 East Catholic – Bye
No. 19 Bassick (8-12) at No. 14 Wilbur Cross (13-7), 6:30pm
No. 6 Ridgefield – Bye
No. 22 Simsbury (4-16) at No. 11 Glastonbury (14-6), 6:30pm
SECOND ROUND
Wednesday, March 11
Fairfield Prep/Trumbull winner at No. 1 Sacred Heart (20-0), 6:30 p.m.; Greenwich/Fairfield Warde winner at No. 8 Windsor (17-3), 6:30 p.m.; Danbury/Manchester winner at No. 4 Notre Dame-West Haven (19-1), 6:30 p.m.; East Hartford/Hamden winner at No. 5 Immaculate (19-1), 6:30 p.m.
Wilton/New Britain winner at No. 2 Norwich Free Academy (20-0), 6:30 p.m.; Notre Dame-Fairfield/Trinity Catholic winner at No. 7 Hillhouse (18-2), 6:30 p.m.; Bassick/Wilbur Cross winner at No. 3 East Catholic (19-1), 6:30 p.m.; Simsbury/Glastonbury winner at No. 6 Ridgefield (18-2), 6:30 p.m.
QUARTERFINALS
Monday, March 16, 7 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
Wednesday, March 18, Time TBA
CHAMPIONSHIP
March 21-22 at Mohegan Sun Arena, TBA
♦♦♦
DIVISION II
FIRST ROUND
Tuesday, March 10
No. 1 Prince Tech – Bye
No. 17 Southington (10-10) at No. 16 Pomperaug (11-9), 6:30pm
No. 8 Crosby (14-6) vs. No. 25 Hartford Public (8-12) at Crosby HS, 6:30pm
No. 24 Amity (9-11) at No. 9 West Haven (14-6), 6:30pm
No. 29 Bunnell (8-12) at No. 4 Bristol Central (16-4), 6:30pm
No. 20 Brien McMahon (9-9) at No. 13 Xavier (13-7), 6:30pm
No. 28 Kennedy (8-12) at No. 5 Holy Cross (15-5), 6:30pm
No. 21 Waterford (9-11) at No. 12 Amistad (13-7), 6:30pm
No. 2 Naugatuck – Bye
No. 15 WCA (11-9) vs. No. 18 Weaver (10-10) at Waterbury Career Academy, 6:30pm
No. 26 Wethersfield (8-12) at No. 7 Middletown (15-5), 6:30pm
No. 23 Enfield (9-11) at No. 10 Staples (14-6), 6:30pm
No. 3 Innovation – Bye; No. 19 Stamford (10-10) at No. 14 Newtown (13-7), 6:30pm
No. 27 Newington (8-12) at No. 6 Farmington (15-5), 6:30pm
No. 11 Kolbe Cathedral (14-6) vs. No. 22 Guilford (9-11) at Kolbe, 6:30pm
SECOND ROUND
Thursday, March 12
Southington/Pomperaug winner at No. 1 Prince Tech (20-0), 6:30 p.m.; Hartford Public/Crosby winner vs. Amity/West Haven winner, 6:30 p.m.; Bunnell/Bristol Central winner vs. Brien McMahon/Xavier winner, 6:30 p.m.; Kennedy/Holy Cross winner vs. Waterford/Amistad winner, 6:30 p.m.
Weaver/WCA winner at No. 2 Naugatuck (19-1), 6:30 p.m.; Wethersfield/Middletown winner vs. Enfield/Staples winner, 6:30 p.m.; Stamford/Newtown winner at No. 3 Innovation (17-3), 6:30 p.m.; Newington/Farmington winner vs. Guilford/Kolbe Cathedral winner, 6:30 p.m.
QUARTERFINALS
Monday, March 16, 7 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
Wednesday, March 18, TBA
CHAMPIONSHIP
March 21-22 at Mohegan Sun Arena, TBA
♦♦♦
DIVISION III
FIRST ROUND
Monday, March 9
No. 1 Tolland – Bye
No. 17 Maloney (11-9) at No. 16 St. Paul Catholic (11-9), 6:30pm
No. 8 St. Bernard (13-7) vs. No. 25 Westhill (8-12) at St. Bernard School, 6:30pm
No. 24 New London (8-12) at No. 9 Sheehan (13-7), 6:30pm
No. 4 Fairfield Ludlowe – Bye
No. 20 Bloomfield (10-10) at No. 13 New Canaan (12-8), 6:30pm
No. 5 Wamogo – Bye; No. 21 Bethel (9-11) at No. 12 Avon (12-8), 6:30pm
No. 2 Northwest Catholic – Bye
No. 18 Stonington (10-10) at No. 15 E.O. Smith (11-9), 6:30pm
No. 26 Seymour (8-12) at No. 7 St. Joseph (14-6), 6:30pm
No. 23 North Haven (9-11) at No. 10 Jonathan Law (13-7), 6:30pm
No. 3 Capital Prep – Bye
No. 19 Plainfield (10-10) at No. 14 Conard (12-8), 6:30pm
No. 27 Wilcox Tech (8-12) at No. 6 Shelton (16-4), 6:30pm
No. 22 Stratford (9-11) at No. 11 Ledyard (12-8), 6:30pm
SECOND ROUND
Wednesday, March 11
Maloney/St. Paul Catholic winner at No. 1 Tolland (19-1), 6:30 p.m.; Westhill/St. Bernard winner vs. New London/Sheehan winner, 6:30 p.m.; Bloomfield/New Canaan winner at No. 4 Fairfield Ludlowe (16-4), 6:30 p.m.; Bethel/Avon winner at No. 5 Wamogo (16-4), 6:30 p.m.
Stonington/E.O. Smith winner at No. 2 Northwest Catholic (17-3), 6:30 p.m.; Seymour/St. Joseph winner vs. North Haven/Jonathan Law winner, 6:30 p.m.; Plainfield/Conard winner at No. 3 Capital Prep (16-4), 6:30 p.m.; Wilcox Tech/Shelton winner vs. Stratford/Ledyard winner, 6:30 p.m.
QUARTERFINALS
Friday, March 13, 7 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
Tuesday, March 17, TBA
CHAMPIONSHIP
March 21-22 at Mohegan Sun Arena, TBA
♦♦♦
DIVISION IV
FIRST ROUND
Tuesday, March 10
No. 1 Canton – Bye; No. 17 Aerospace (12-8) at No. 16 Ansonia (12-8), 6:30pm; No. 25 Northwestern (9-11) at No. 8 East Hampton (14-6), 6:30pm; No. 24 RHAM (9-11) at No. 9 Goodwin Tech (13-7), 6:30pm; No. 29 Woodland (8-12) at No. 4 Joel Barlow (15-5), 6:30pm; No. 20 Lyman Memorial (11-9) at No. 13 Killingly (12-8), 6:30pm; No. 28 Lewis Mills (8-12) at No. 5 Ellington (14-6), 6:30pm; No. 12 Abbott Tech (12-8) vs. No. 21 Cromwell (11-9) at Abbott V, 6:30pm
No. 2 SMSA – Bye; No. 15 Platt Tech (12-8) vs. No. 18 Classical Magnet (11-9) at Platt Tech., 6:30pm; No. 26 Bulkeley (8-12) at No. 7 Nonnewaug (14-6), 6:30pm; No. 23 Wilby (9-11) at No. 10 Granby Memorial (12-8), 6:30pm; No. 3 Fitch – Bye; No. 19 Weston (11-9) at No. 14 Masuk (12-8), 6:30pm; No. 27 Rockville (8-12) at No. 6 Griswold (14-6), 6:30pm; No. 22 Foran (10-10) at No. 11 Suffield (12-8), 6:30pm
SECOND ROUND
Thursday, March 12
Aerospace/Ansonia winner at No. 1 Canton (18-2), 6:30 p.m.; Northwestern/East Hampton winner vs. RHAM/Goodwin Tech winner, 6:30 p.m.; Woodland/Joel Barlow winner vs. Lyman Memorial/Killingly winner, 6:30 p.m.; Lewis Mills/Ellington winner vs. Cromwell/Abbott Tech winner, 6:30 p.m.
Classical Magnet/Platt Tech winner at No. 2 SMSA (17-3), 6:30 p.m.; Bulkeley/Nonnewaug winner vs. Wilby/Granby Memorial winner, 6:30 p.m.; Weston/Masuk winner at No. 3 Fitch (17-3), 6:30 p.m.; Rockville/Griswold winner vs. Foran/Suffield winner, 6:30 p.m.
QUARTERFINALS
Monday, March 16, 7 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
Wednesday, March 18, TBA
CHAMPIONSHIP
March 21-22 at Mohegan Sun Arena, TBA
♦♦♦
DIVISION V
FIRST ROUND
Monday, March 9
No. 1 Old Lyme – Bye; No. 16 Kaynor Tech (9-11) vs. No. 17 Stafford (9-11) at Kaynor Technical School, 6:30pm; No. 8 Montville – Bye; No. 9 Morgan (13-7) vs. No. 24 Parish Hill (8-12) at Morgan School, 6:30pm; No. 4 Somers – Bye; No. 13 Watertown (11-9) vs. No. 20 Haddam-Killingworth (8-12) at Watertown High, 6:30pm; No. 5 Windham Tech – Bye; No. 12 HMTCA (11-9) vs. No. 21 Coventry (8-12) at Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy, 6:30pm
No. 2 Bullard Havens Tech – Bye; No. 18 O’Brien Tech (9-11) at No. 15 Wheeler (10-10), 6:30pm; No. 7 Shepaug Valley – Bye; No. 23 Cheney Tech (8-12) at No. 10 Terryville (13-7), 6:30pm; No. 3 Valley Regional – Bye; No. 14 MLC (10-10) vs. No. 19 Thomaston (8-12) at Classical Magnet, 6:30pm; No. 6 Achievement First – Bye; No. 11 Hale Ray (12-8) vs. No. 22 Westbrook (8-12) at Nathan Hale Ray, 6:30pm
SECOND ROUND
Wednesday, March 11
Stafford/Kaynor Tech winner at No. 1 Old Lyme (19-1), 6:30 p.m.; Parish Hill/Morgan winner at No. 8 Montville (14-6), 6:30 p.m.; Haddam-Killingworth/Watertown winner at No. 4 Somers (15-5), 6:30 p.m.; Coventry/HMTCA winner at No. 5 Windham Tech (15-5), 6:30 p.m.
O’Brien Tech/Wheeler winner at No. 2 Bullard Havens Tech (16-3), 6:30 p.m.; Cheney Tech/Terryville winner at No. 7 Shepaug Valley (14-6), 6:30 p.m.; Thomaston/MLC winner at No. 3 Valley Regional (16-4), 6:30 p.m.; Westbrook/Hale Ray winner at No. 6 Achievement First (15-5), 6:30 p.m.