The 2020 CCC Fall Tournament Schedule / Scoreboard

Boys Soccer

REGION A

Championship bracket

Monday, Nov. 9

No. 4 NW Catholic at No. 1 Hall, 6 pm

Tuesday, Nov. 10

No. 3 Simsbury at No. 2 Conard, 6:30 p.m.

Consolation bracket

Monday, Nov. 9

No. 7 Hartford Public at No. 5 Windsor

Wednesday, Nov. 11

No. 7 Hartford Public at No. 6 Bloomfield

Friday, Nov. 13

No. 6 Bloomfield at No. 5 Windsor

NOTE: Enfield – Will not compete in the post season experience as they are not allowed to play against multiple teams in region. (COVID)

REGION B

Championship bracket

Tuesday. Nov. 10

No. 4 Bristol Eastern at No. 1 Farmington, 4 p.m.

No. 3 Bristol Central at No. 2 Plainville, 3:45 p.m.

REGION B

Championship bracket

Monday, Nov. 9

No. 8 New Britain at No. 5 Southington, 3:45 p.m.

Tuesday. Nov. 10

No. 7 Lewis Mills at No. 6 Avon, 2:45 p.m.

REGION C

Championship bracket

Monday, Nov. 9

No. 4 RHAM at No. 1 Glastonbury, 4 p.m.

No. 3 East Hartford at No. 2 South Windsor, 2:45 p.m.

Consolation bracket

Tuesday, Nov. 10

No. 8 Manchester at No. 5 East Catholic, 2:45 p.m.

No. 7 Tolland at No. 6 EO Smith, 4 p.m.

REGION D

Round Robin

Maloney at Wethersfield, Nov. 10 , 6 p.m.

Maloney at Newington, Nov. 11

Newington at Wethersfield, Nov. 12

Berlin at Bulkeley, Nov. 9

Platt at Berlin, Wednesday Nov. 11

Bulkeley at Platt, Friday Nov. 13

Girls Soccer

Region A

First Round (Monday or Tuesday, Nov 9-10)

Game 1: No. 3 Hall at No. 1 Northwest Catholic, Nov. 9, 2 p.m.

Game 2: *No. 6 Enfield at No. 2 Simsbury, Nov. 10 6 p.m. (Enfield permitted to play Simsbury only in the region)

Game 3: *No. 5 Windsor at No. 4 Conard, Nov. 10, 4:30 p.m.

*Seeds #5 and #6 only playing one game

Final Round (Thursday or Friday, Nov. 12-13)

Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. No. 2 Simsbury

Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. No. 4 Conard

Region B

First Round

Championship Bracket

Tuesday, Nov. 10

No. 4 Bristol Eastern at No. 1 Southington (12-0), 3:45 p.m.

No. 3 Lewis Mills at No. 2 Farmington, 4 p.m. (head-to-head tie breaker)

Consolation bracket

Monday, Nov. 9

No. 8 New Britain at No. 5 Bristol Central, 2:30 p.m.

No. 7 Plainville at No. 6 Avon, 2:45 p.m.

REGION C

Tuesday, Nov. 10

Championship bracket

No. 3 RHAM at No. 2 South Windsor, 2:30 p.m.

No. 4 Tolland at No. 1 Glastonbury, 3:45 p.m.

Consolation bracket

No. 7 EO Smith at No. 6 Manchester, 3:45 p.m.

No. 8 East Hartford at No. 5 East Catholic, 5 p.m.

Region D

First Round

Championship Bracket

Monday, Nov. 9

No. 4 Maloney at No. 1 Wethersfield, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Newington at No. 2 Berlin, 4:30 p.m.

No lower bracket: Middletown, Rocky Hill not participating

Girls volleyball

REGION A

Monday, Nov. 9

No. 1 Simsbury vs. No. 3 Hall, 4:30 p.m.

No. 4 Northwest Catholic vs. No. 6 Hartford Public, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 11

No. 2 Conard vs. No. 3 Hall

No. 5 Windsor vs. No. 6 Hartford Public

REGION B

Tuesday, Nov. 10

Championship bracket

No. 4 Avon at No. 1 Bristol Eastern, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Farmington at No. 2 Bristol Central, 6 p.m.

Consolation bracket

No. 8 PLainville at No. 5 Southington, 5:30 p.m.

No. 7 New Britain at No. 6 Lewis Mills

REGION C

Championship bracket

Monday, Nov. 9

No. 3 Tolland at No. 2 South Windsor, 5 p.m,

Tuesday, Nov. 10

No. 4 Glastonbury at No. 1 RHAM, 5 p.m.

Consolation bracket

Tuesday, Nov. 10

No. 7 East Hartford at No. 5 EO Smith, 4 p.m.

No. 8 East Catholic at No. 6 Manchester, 3:45 p.m.

REGION D

Monday, Nov. 9

No. 3 Wethersfield at No. 1 Maloney, 5 p.m.

No. 6 Bulkeley at No. 4 Newington, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 11

No. 3 Wethersfield at No. 2 Platt

No. 6 Bulkeley at No. 5 Berlin

Field hockey

REGION A

Monday, Nov. 9

Windsor at EO Smith, 4 p.m.

South Windsor at Suffield, 2 p.m.

Stafford at Enfield, 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 11

EO Smith at Somers

Suffield at Stafford

Friday. Nov. 13

Somers at Windsor

Stafford at South Windsor

REGION B

Lewis Mills at Farmington, Nov. 9, 4 p,m,

Canton at Avon, Nov. 11, 2:45 p.m.

Simsbury at Granby, Nov. 10, 3:30 p.m.

Farmington at Southington, Nov. 11, 3:45 pm

Southington at Lewis Mills, Nov. 13

1/4 Winner vs 2/3 Winner,

1/4 Loser vs 2/3 Loser

REGION C

Conard at Newington, Nov. 9, 3:30 p.m.

NW Catholic at Glastonbury, Nov. 9

Wethersfield at Hall, Nov. 10, 6 p.m.

East Catholic at Conard, Nov. 11

1/4 winner vs 2/3 winner

1/4 Loser vs 2/3 Loser

Newington at East Catholic, Nov. 13, 3:30 pm