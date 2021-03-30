The 2020-21 CHSCA Boys Hockey Hobey Baker Award Recipients

From the Connecticut High School Coaches Association, the state Hobey Baker Character Award recipients for 2020-21:
- Amity: Thomas Schittina
- Brookfield/Bethel/Danbury: Brien Merrill
- Branford: Finn Thompson
- Cheshire: Thor Novicelli
- Conard: Owen McGoldrick
- Darien: Danny Lowe
- East Catholic: Nathanael DiSalvatore
- East Haven: Corey Benni
- Eastern CT Eagles: Kyle Marino
- Enfield co-op: James Tyler
- E.O. Smith/Tolland: Catherine Grenier
- Fairfield: Robert Winter
- Fairfield Prep: Aaron Wong
- Farmington Valley: Drew Abbott
- Glastonbury: Kevin Giesow
- Greenwich: Jack Hutchins
- Guilford: Steven Tortora
- Hall/Southington: Noah Behrens-Gould
- Hamden: Aidan Kowaleski
- Hand: Teddy Licari
- Housatonic: John Purdy
- Immaculate: Harrison Palmer
- JBWA: Ronan Duffy
- Lyman Hall: Aidan Weir
- Masuk: Mike Domenichelli
- McMahon/Norwalk: Finn Cullen
- Milford: Kyle Kosh
- New Canaan: Gavin Reid
- New Milford: Matt Marano
- Newington co-op: Joe Petronio
- Newtown/New Fairfield: Eli Kirby
- North Branford: Aidan Stoner
- North Haven: Nick Howlett
- Northeastern: Zachary Holm
- Northwest Catholic: Griffin Macary
- Notre Dame-Fairfield: Brian Essing
- Notre Dame-West Haven: Connor Smith
- Ridgefield: Will Stewart
- Rocky Hill co-op: George DiNapoli
- St. Joseph: Wyatt Chrisman
- Sheehan: Anthony Romano
- Simsbury: Griffin Marquis
- South Windsor: Quinn Cotton
- Staples: Zachary Schwartz
- SGWL: Mark McWhirter
- Tri-Town: Josh Roy
- Trumbull: Jack McLean
- Watertown/Pomperaug: Ryan Magee
- West Haven: Charlie Miller
- Westhill/Stamford: Jay Bacco
- Wethersfield: Kevin Avery
- Wilton: Jackson Kelly
- Woodstock Academy: Guerin Favreau
- Xavier: Jake Lion