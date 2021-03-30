GameTime CT

Connecticut's premier high school sports website

Boys Hockey

The 2020-21 CHSCA Boys Hockey Hobey Baker Award Recipients

|

From the Connecticut High School Coaches Association, the state Hobey Baker Character Award recipients for 2020-21:

  • Amity: Thomas Schittina
  • Brookfield/Bethel/Danbury: Brien Merrill
  • Branford: Finn Thompson
  • Cheshire: Thor Novicelli
  • Conard: Owen McGoldrick
  • Darien: Danny Lowe
  • East Catholic: Nathanael DiSalvatore
  • East Haven: Corey Benni
  • Eastern CT Eagles: Kyle Marino
  • Enfield co-op: James Tyler
  • E.O. Smith/Tolland: Catherine Grenier
  • Fairfield: Robert Winter
  • Fairfield Prep: Aaron Wong
  • Farmington Valley: Drew Abbott
  • Glastonbury: Kevin Giesow
  • Greenwich: Jack Hutchins
  • Guilford: Steven Tortora
  • Hall/Southington: Noah Behrens-Gould
  • Hamden: Aidan Kowaleski
  • Hand: Teddy Licari
  • Housatonic: John Purdy
  • Immaculate: Harrison Palmer
  • JBWA: Ronan Duffy
  • Lyman Hall: Aidan Weir
  • Masuk: Mike Domenichelli
  • McMahon/Norwalk: Finn Cullen
  • Milford: Kyle Kosh
  • New Canaan: Gavin Reid
  • New Milford: Matt Marano
  • Newington co-op: Joe Petronio
  • Newtown/New Fairfield: Eli Kirby
  • North Branford: Aidan Stoner
  • North Haven: Nick Howlett
  • Northeastern: Zachary Holm
  • Northwest Catholic: Griffin Macary
  • Notre Dame-Fairfield: Brian Essing
  • Notre Dame-West Haven: Connor Smith
  • Ridgefield: Will Stewart
  • Rocky Hill co-op: George DiNapoli
  • St. Joseph: Wyatt Chrisman
  • Sheehan: Anthony Romano
  • Simsbury: Griffin Marquis
  • South Windsor: Quinn Cotton
  • Staples: Zachary Schwartz
  • SGWL: Mark McWhirter
  • Tri-Town: Josh Roy
  • Trumbull: Jack McLean
  • Watertown/Pomperaug: Ryan Magee
  • West Haven: Charlie Miller
  • Westhill/Stamford: Jay Bacco
  • Wethersfield: Kevin Avery
  • Wilton: Jackson Kelly
  • Woodstock Academy: Guerin Favreau
  • Xavier: Jake Lion