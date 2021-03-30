The 2020-21 CHSCA All-State Boys Hockey Teams

The Connecticut High School Coaches Association boys hockey all-state teams for 2020-2021:
DIVISION I
First team
Goalies: Connor Smith (Notre Dame-West Haven), Charlie Zolin (Greenwich).
Defensemen: Zachary Schroeder (Notre Dame-West Haven), Luke Noonan (Fairfield Prep), Sam Swanson (Fairfield), Luke Johnston (Darien), Griffin Marquis (Simsbury).
Forwards: Connor Melanson (Northwest Catholic), Mason Whitney (Fairfield Prep), Sam Erickson (Darien), Brian Essing (Notre Dame-Fairfield), Will Stewart (Ridgefield), Bobby Lachance (Northwest Catholic), Bryce Riccitelli (Hamden).
Second team
Goalies: Ryan Solomon (Xavier), Tommy Martin (Fairfield Prep).
Defensemen: Ryan Drust (Xavier), Tim Hayden (Immaculate).
Forwards: Rhys Davies (Fairfield), John D’Errico (Notre Dame-West Haven), Aaron Livingston (Simsbury), Ben Carfora (West Haven), Finn Hoey (Fairfield).
DIVISION II
First team
Goalies: Andrew Sacco (North Haven), Ethan Utermarck (East Catholic).
Defensemen: Jack Calcavecchia (Farmington Valley), John Gagliardi (Hand), Cam Grillo (East Haven), Billy Linder (Branford).
Forwards: Tatum Fitzmaurice (Hand), Keane Smith (Glastonbury), Sean O’Connor (South Windsor), Aaron Cholewa (Wethersfield), Owen Finnegan (Trumbull), Jack McLean (Trumbull), Niklas Vasiljevs (Cheshire), Aidan Weir (Lyman Hall), Tucker Healey (Westhill/Stamford), Justin Miller (Amity).
Second team
Goalies: Eric Dillner (Hand), Colin Liscomb (Woodstock Academy).
Defensemen: Zach Jager (Trumbull), Josh Liebowitz (Trumbull), Nate Seger (East Catholic), Steven Tortora (Guilford), Kevin Avery (Wethersfield), Caleb Marcin (Amity).
Forwards: Ryan Magee (Watertown/Pomperaug), Kevin Hartnett (East Catholic), Jason Bacco (Westhill/Stamford), Jack Roberts (Lyman Hall), Chase Millen (Wethersfield).
DIVISION III
First team
Goalies: Markus Paltauf (Newtown/New Fairfield), Logan Lucas (New Milford).
Defensemen: Luca Ubaldi (Milford), Owen Sherman (Staples), Daniel Brennan (Enfield co-op).
Forwards: Luke Festa (Sheehan), Philip Makris (Newtown/New Fairfield), Bryan Roy (E.O. Smith), Kilian Ranger (Newington co-op), Duncan Hollander (Hall/Southington), Finn Cullen (McMahon/Norwalk), Kyle Kosh (Milford), Anthony Romano (Sheehan), Kyle Boller (BBD), Victor Sarrazin (Staples).
Second team
Goalies: Aaron Kail (Staples), Trevor Schad (Rocky Hill co-op).
Defensemen: Colum Flaherty (Conard), Ryan Sorbo (Wilton), Teddy Blanchard (JBWA), Spencer Abrams (BBD), Nat Gibson (McMahon/Norwalk), Owen Davidson (Rocky Hill co-op).
Forwards: Kenny Granacker (BBD), Owen McGoldrick (Conard), Drew Scalia (Masuk), Joe Romano (Sheehan), James Celentano (Newtown/New Fairfield), Robert Jackson-Kelly (Wilton), Zachary Schwartz (Staples).