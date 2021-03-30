GameTime CT

The 2020-21 CHSCA All-State Boys Hockey Teams

Notre Dame-West Haven goalie Connor Smith makes a save against Darien during a boys ice hockey game at the Darien Ice House on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.

The Connecticut High School Coaches Association boys hockey all-state teams for 2020-2021:

DIVISION I

First team

Goalies: Connor Smith (Notre Dame-West Haven), Charlie Zolin (Greenwich).

Defensemen: Zachary Schroeder (Notre Dame-West Haven), Luke Noonan (Fairfield Prep), Sam Swanson (Fairfield), Luke Johnston (Darien), Griffin Marquis (Simsbury).

Forwards: Connor Melanson (Northwest Catholic), Mason Whitney (Fairfield Prep), Sam Erickson (Darien), Brian Essing (Notre Dame-Fairfield), Will Stewart (Ridgefield), Bobby Lachance (Northwest Catholic), Bryce Riccitelli (Hamden).

Second team

Goalies: Ryan Solomon (Xavier), Tommy Martin (Fairfield Prep).

Defensemen: Ryan Drust (Xavier), Tim Hayden (Immaculate).

Forwards: Rhys Davies (Fairfield), John D’Errico (Notre Dame-West Haven), Aaron Livingston (Simsbury), Ben Carfora (West Haven), Finn Hoey (Fairfield).

DIVISION II

First team

Goalies: Andrew Sacco (North Haven), Ethan Utermarck (East Catholic).

Defensemen: Jack Calcavecchia (Farmington Valley), John Gagliardi (Hand), Cam Grillo (East Haven), Billy Linder (Branford).

Forwards: Tatum Fitzmaurice (Hand), Keane Smith (Glastonbury), Sean O’Connor (South Windsor), Aaron Cholewa (Wethersfield), Owen Finnegan (Trumbull), Jack McLean (Trumbull), Niklas Vasiljevs (Cheshire), Aidan Weir (Lyman Hall), Tucker Healey (Westhill/Stamford), Justin Miller (Amity).

Second team

Goalies: Eric Dillner (Hand), Colin Liscomb (Woodstock Academy).

Defensemen: Zach Jager (Trumbull), Josh Liebowitz (Trumbull), Nate Seger (East Catholic), Steven Tortora (Guilford), Kevin Avery (Wethersfield), Caleb Marcin (Amity).

Forwards: Ryan Magee (Watertown/Pomperaug), Kevin Hartnett (East Catholic), Jason Bacco (Westhill/Stamford), Jack Roberts (Lyman Hall), Chase Millen (Wethersfield).

DIVISION III

First team

Goalies: Markus Paltauf (Newtown/New Fairfield), Logan Lucas (New Milford).

Defensemen: Luca Ubaldi (Milford), Owen Sherman (Staples), Daniel Brennan (Enfield co-op).

Forwards: Luke Festa (Sheehan), Philip Makris (Newtown/New Fairfield), Bryan Roy (E.O. Smith), Kilian Ranger (Newington co-op), Duncan Hollander (Hall/Southington), Finn Cullen (McMahon/Norwalk), Kyle Kosh (Milford), Anthony Romano (Sheehan), Kyle Boller (BBD), Victor Sarrazin (Staples).

Second team

Goalies: Aaron Kail (Staples), Trevor Schad (Rocky Hill co-op).

Defensemen: Colum Flaherty (Conard), Ryan Sorbo (Wilton), Teddy Blanchard (JBWA), Spencer Abrams (BBD), Nat Gibson (McMahon/Norwalk), Owen Davidson (Rocky Hill co-op).

Forwards: Kenny Granacker (BBD), Owen McGoldrick (Conard), Drew Scalia (Masuk), Joe Romano (Sheehan), James Celentano (Newtown/New Fairfield), Robert Jackson-Kelly (Wilton), Zachary Schwartz (Staples).