The 2019 Week 1 High School Football Primer & Broadcast Links

Hello and welcome to the first full night of High School Football.

Below are all the broadcast links we could get our hands on. If you’re broadcasting a game, and it’s not on this list, by all means let us know. Email Sean Patrick Bowley at Sean.Bowley@hearstmediact.com.

To send in your boxscores (for now, at least), email us at GameTimeCT@gmail.com.

Now: To business.

You can follow updates from all the games on Twitter at the #cthsfb tag.

Here’s the Top 10 Poll. For previews and outlooks, you can find team-by-team pages here: CCC | CTC | ECC | FCIAC | NVL | PEQUOT | SCC | SWC.

Find all the final scores from tonight here:The WEEK 1 Schedule / Scoreboard

BROADCAST LINKS

FRIDAY

Wolcott at Naugatuck, 6 p.m. — WATR 1320-AM

Hillhouse at Cheshire, 7 p.m. — KOOL 990-AM | 96.1 FM

Ludlowe at Darien, 7 p.m. — Darien Athletic Foundation YouTube

Plainfield at Waterford, 6 p.m. — NFHS Network

RHAM at Platt, 6:30 p.m. –– NFHS Network

Westhill at East Lyme, 6:30 p.m. — NFHS Network | GameDayCT on YouTube

Staples at Stamford, 7 p.m. — Local.Live

Masuk at New Fairfield, 7 p.m. — NFHS Network

Lyman Hall at Law, 7 p.m. — NFHS Network

Fairfield Prep at North Haven, 7 p.m. — North Haven Football on Facebook