The 2019 Week 1 High School Football Primer & Broadcast Links

Hello and welcome to the first full night of High School Football.
Below are all the broadcast links we could get our hands on. If you’re broadcasting a game, and it’s not on this list, by all means let us know. Email Sean Patrick Bowley at Sean.Bowley@hearstmediact.com.
To send in your boxscores (for now, at least), email us at GameTimeCT@gmail.com.
Now: To business.
You can follow updates from all the games on Twitter at the #cthsfb tag.
Here’s the Top 10 Poll. For previews and outlooks, you can find team-by-team pages here: CCC | CTC | ECC | FCIAC | NVL | PEQUOT | SCC | SWC.
Find all the final scores from tonight here:The WEEK 1 Schedule / Scoreboard
BROADCAST LINKS
FRIDAY
Wolcott at Naugatuck, 6 p.m. — WATR 1320-AM
Notre Dame-West Haven at Hand, 7 p.m. — NFHS Network | WAVZ 1300-AM | ESPNRadio 1300 | ESPNRadio1300 Facebook
Hillhouse at Cheshire, 7 p.m. — KOOL 990-AM | 96.1 FM
Ludlowe at Darien, 7 p.m. — Darien Athletic Foundation YouTube
Plainfield at Waterford, 6 p.m. — NFHS Network
RHAM at Platt, 6:30 p.m. –– NFHS Network
Westhill at East Lyme, 6:30 p.m. — NFHS Network | GameDayCT on YouTube
Staples at Stamford, 7 p.m. — Local.Live
Masuk at New Fairfield, 7 p.m. — NFHS Network
Lyman Hall at Law, 7 p.m. — NFHS Network
Fairfield Prep at North Haven, 7 p.m. — North Haven Football on Facebook