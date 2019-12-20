The 2019 Walter Camp Football Foundation All-Connecticut Team

Below are the selections for the 11th Walter Camp Football Foundation’s All-Connecticut teams, as selected by a Walter Camp-appointed committee of 10 high school coaches representing nine conferences.

The players and coaches will be honored at the Walter Camp Foundation’s 11th-annual “Breakfast of Champions” on January 18 at the Omni Hotel in New Haven at 8:30 a.m.

The All-Connecticut Team will be recognized and the foundation will reveal its Player of the Year and Coach of the Year selections at the event.

St. Joseph, which completed its first unbeaten season since 1983 and its first No. 1-ranking in the New Haven Register Top 10 Football since 1982 after winning the Class L championship over Hand, is Walter Camp’s 2019 Joseph W. Kelley Award winner, presented to Connecticut’s top team.

The Hogs will be honored at the breakfast alongside fellow state champions Newtown (LL), St. Joseph (L), Weston (M) and Sheehan (S).

St. Joseph will also be honored at the Foundation’s 53rd annual national awards banquet at Yale University’s Lanman Center later in the evening.

The three finalists for 2019 Player of the Year are Phoenix Billings (Hand), Terrence Bogan (Sheehan), Jaden Shirden (St. Joseph)

The three finalists for 2019 Coach of the Year are John Ferrazzi (Sheehan), Dave Mastorianni (Hand), Bob Pattison (Newtown)

FIRST TEAM

Offense

QB: Phoenix Billings (Hand)

RB: Terrence Bogan (Sheehan)

RB: Jaden Shirden (St. Joseph)

WR: Jordan Davis (Sheehan)

WR: Anthony Simpson (Bloomfield)

TE: Ethan Haberman (Hand)

OL: Tom Bambrick (Hand)

OL: Will Bergin (Cheshire)

OL: Jacob Galarza (Killingly)

OL: Kyle Good (Newtown)

OL: Troy Rainey (Harding)

Defense

LB: Jared Dunn (Newtown)

LB: Tommy Guilfoyle (Simsbury)

LB: Alex Pagliarini (St. Joseph)

DB: James Goetz (Weston)

DB: Alex Hanna (Ridgefield)

DB: Jake Thaw (Staples)

DB: Jack Zingaro (Newtown)

DL: Ben Corniello (Hand)

DL: Joe DiGello (Amity)

DL: Edward Iuteri (Greenwich)

DL: Jermaine Williams (St. Joseph)

Special Teams

PK: Noe Ruelas (Hall)

P: AJ Konstanty (Staples)

Returner: Colin McCabe (Hand)

SECOND TEAM

Offense

QB: Drew Pyne (New Canaan)

RB: Roberto Salas (Platt)

RB: James Tarver (Maloney)

WR: Andrew Cote (NFA)

WR: Connor Pace (Wethersfield)

TE: Jaquan Dufour (Rockville)

OL: Nick Dilorio (St. Joesph)

OL: Reid Englert (Ridgefield)

OL: Matt Gulbin (Wilton)

OL: Jaylen John (Platt)

OL: Sam Papp (Norwalk)

Defense

LB: Billy Carr (Southington)

LB: Cole DaSilva (St. Joseph)

LB: Sam Wilson (Darien)

DB: Johhny Carreiro (Southington)

DB: Shykeem Harmon (Ansonia)

DB: Kam Moreno (Maloney)

DB: Tyler Pjatek (Shelton)

DL: Jah Joyner (Danbury)

DL: James Knox (Newtown)

DL: Braedon McCarthy (Sheehan)

DL: Mike Morrissey (St. Joseph)

Special Teams