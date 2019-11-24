The 2019 THANKSGIVING WEEK High School Football Schedule / Scoreboard

The Thanksgiving Week Connecticut High School Football Schedule. Postponements or time changes will be noted in red.
TUESDAY, November 26
CCC
Tolland at E.O. Smith, 6 p.m.
Avon at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.
Glastonbury at Bloomfield, 6:30 p.m.
PEQUOT
Valley Reg./Old Lyme at H-K, 6:30 p.m.
SWC
New.Fair. at New Milford, 7 p.m.
NON-LEAGUE
Gilbert/NW at WCA, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, November 27
CCC
E.Hartford at Manchester, 6:30 p.m.
Middletown at Windsor, 6:30 p.m.
Newington at Wethersfield, 6 p.m.
NW Catholic at E.Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
CTC
Platt Tech at O’Brien, 2 p.m.
Quinebaug at Thames River, 5 p.m.
Vinal/Goodw./WT at Wilcox Tech, 6 p.m.
ECC
New London at NFA, 1 p.m.
Montville at Windham, 6 p.m.
FCIAC
Danbury at Ridgefield, 6 p.m.
NVL
Woodland at Seymour, 6 p.m.
Oxford at St.Paul, 6 p.m.
PEQUOT
Cog./H.Ray/E.Hamp at N.Branford, 6 p.m.
Rockville at Ellington, 6 p.m.
Staf./E.Wind./Som. at W.Locks/Suff./E.Gran., 6 p.m.
SCC
North Haven at Amity, 6 p.m.
Daniel Hand at Guilford, 7 p.m.
SWC
Newtown at Masuk, 6 p.m.
Brookfield at Bethel, 6 p.m.
NON-LEAGUE
Capital/AF at Nonnewaug, 5 p.m.
Rocky Hill at Cromwell/Port., 6 p.m.
THANKSGIVING MORNING
Thursday, November 28
CCC DIV. II WEST
Brist.Cent. at Brist.East., 10:30 a.m.
Maloney at Platt, 10:30 a.m.
CCC INTER
Farmington at Plainville, 10 a.m.
Hartford Pub. at Bulk/HMTCA/Weav, 10 a.m.
CTC
ATI at MCW Unit., 10 a.m.
ECC DIVISION III
Plainfield at Griswold/Wheeler, 10 a.m.
ECC INTER
Ledyard at Fitch, 10 a.m.
Waterford at East Lyme, 10 a.m.
FCIAC INTER
Greenwich at Staples, 10 a.m.
New Canaan at Darien, 10 a.m.
Wilton at Trinity/Wright Tech, 10 a.m.
Ffld.Warde at Ffld.Ludlowe, 10:30 a.m.
Norwalk at McMahon, 10:30 a.m.
Stamford at Westhill, 10:30 a.m.
Trumbull at St. Joseph, 10:30 a.m.
NVL BRASS
Crosby at Kennedy, 10 a.m.
S.Heart/Kaynor at Wilby, 10 a.m.
NVL IRON
Torrington at Watertown, 10:15 a.m.
NVL INTER
Ansonia at Naugatuck, 10 a.m.
Holy Cross at Wolcott, 10 a.m.
PEQUOT SASSACUS
Morgan at OSW, 10 a.m.
SCC TIER 1
West Haven at Ffld.Prep, 10 a.m.
SCC TIER 2
Wilbur Cross at Hillhouse, 10:30 a.m.
SCC TIER 3
East Haven at Branford, 10:30 a.m.
Foran at Law, 10:30 a.m.
SCC INTER
Lyman Hall at Sheehan, 10:30 a.m.
ND-WH at Hamden, 10:30 a.m.
SWC SOUTH
Barlow at Weston, 10 a.m.
Bunnell at Stratford, 10 a.m.
SWC INTER
Pomperaug at ND-Ffld, 10 a.m.
OTHERS
RHAM at Bacon Acad., 10 a.m.
Southington at Cheshire, 10 a.m.
Westerly (RI) at Stonington, 10 a.m.
Harding at Bridg.Central, 10:30 a.m.
Shelton at Derby, 10:30 a.m.