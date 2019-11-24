The 2019 THANKSGIVING WEEK High School Football Schedule / Scoreboard

The Thanksgiving Week Connecticut High School Football Schedule. Postponements or time changes will be noted in red.

TUESDAY, November 26

CCC

Tolland at E.O. Smith, 6 p.m.

Avon at Simsbury, 6:30 p.m.

Glastonbury at Bloomfield, 6:30 p.m.

PEQUOT

Valley Reg./Old Lyme at H-K, 6:30 p.m.

SWC

New.Fair. at New Milford, 7 p.m.

NON-LEAGUE

Gilbert/NW at WCA, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, November 27

CCC

E.Hartford at Manchester, 6:30 p.m.

Middletown at Windsor, 6:30 p.m.

Newington at Wethersfield, 6 p.m.

NW Catholic at E.Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

CTC

Platt Tech at O’Brien, 2 p.m.

Quinebaug at Thames River, 5 p.m.

Vinal/Goodw./WT at Wilcox Tech, 6 p.m.

ECC

New London at NFA, 1 p.m.

Montville at Windham, 6 p.m.

FCIAC

Danbury at Ridgefield, 6 p.m.

NVL

Woodland at Seymour, 6 p.m.

Oxford at St.Paul, 6 p.m.

PEQUOT

Cog./H.Ray/E.Hamp at N.Branford, 6 p.m.

Rockville at Ellington, 6 p.m.

Staf./E.Wind./Som. at W.Locks/Suff./E.Gran., 6 p.m.

SCC

North Haven at Amity, 6 p.m.

Daniel Hand at Guilford, 7 p.m.

SWC

Newtown at Masuk, 6 p.m.

Brookfield at Bethel, 6 p.m.

NON-LEAGUE

Capital/AF at Nonnewaug, 5 p.m.

Rocky Hill at Cromwell/Port., 6 p.m.

THANKSGIVING MORNING

Thursday, November 28

CCC DIV. II WEST

Brist.Cent. at Brist.East., 10:30 a.m.

Maloney at Platt, 10:30 a.m.

CCC INTER

Farmington at Plainville, 10 a.m.

Hartford Pub. at Bulk/HMTCA/Weav, 10 a.m.

CTC

ATI at MCW Unit., 10 a.m.

ECC DIVISION III

Plainfield at Griswold/Wheeler, 10 a.m.

ECC INTER

Ledyard at Fitch, 10 a.m.

Waterford at East Lyme, 10 a.m.

FCIAC INTER

Greenwich at Staples, 10 a.m.

New Canaan at Darien, 10 a.m.

Wilton at Trinity/Wright Tech, 10 a.m.

Ffld.Warde at Ffld.Ludlowe, 10:30 a.m.

Norwalk at McMahon, 10:30 a.m.

Stamford at Westhill, 10:30 a.m.

Trumbull at St. Joseph, 10:30 a.m.

NVL BRASS

Crosby at Kennedy, 10 a.m.

S.Heart/Kaynor at Wilby, 10 a.m.

NVL IRON

Torrington at Watertown, 10:15 a.m.

NVL INTER

Ansonia at Naugatuck, 10 a.m.

Holy Cross at Wolcott, 10 a.m.

PEQUOT SASSACUS

Morgan at OSW, 10 a.m.

SCC TIER 1

West Haven at Ffld.Prep, 10 a.m.

SCC TIER 2

Wilbur Cross at Hillhouse, 10:30 a.m.

SCC TIER 3

East Haven at Branford, 10:30 a.m.

Foran at Law, 10:30 a.m.

SCC INTER

Lyman Hall at Sheehan, 10:30 a.m.

ND-WH at Hamden, 10:30 a.m.

SWC SOUTH

Barlow at Weston, 10 a.m.

Bunnell at Stratford, 10 a.m.

SWC INTER

Pomperaug at ND-Ffld, 10 a.m.

OTHERS

RHAM at Bacon Acad., 10 a.m.

Southington at Cheshire, 10 a.m.

Westerly (RI) at Stonington, 10 a.m.

Harding at Bridg.Central, 10:30 a.m.

Shelton at Derby, 10:30 a.m.