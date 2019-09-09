The 2019 GameTimeCT Preseason Top 10 Football Poll: HAND is No. 1

Hand blew through the Class L football tournament last fall, outscoring three opponents 159-21, practically a coronation tour. A whole lot of key cogs of that team return, and the Tigers are a near-unanimous No. 1 in the GameTimeCT preseason poll.
But the Tigers have some company in their division. No. 2 St. Joseph, last year’s Class M champion, was moved up to Class L. No. 3 New Canaan, a perennial contender, moved down from Class LL.
Those three teams were separated clearly from the rest of the pack in the poll, with another tier of three Class LL teams behind them and defending Class S champion Bloomfield seventh, well clear in both directions.
It starts with the Tigers, though, a deep team with talented athletes like quarterback Phoenix Billings, lineman Ben Corniello and running back Colin McCabe. The Tigers received 22 first-place votes from the 25 media members polled; St. Joseph got the other three.
One of only two undefeated teams in the CIAC last season, Hand carries a 24-game winning streak into Friday’s season opener at the Surf Club against Notre Dame-West Haven.
The other 2018 unbeaten and last season’s No. 1, Class LL champion Greenwich is ranked fourth in the preseason. The Cardinals, with a lot of players (and some coaches) stepping up into bigger roles, were in a tight bunch with No. 5 Darien and No. 6 Shelton.
They are three of the six Class LL teams in the top 11, including No. 8 Newtown and No. 9 Southington, plus Fairfield Prep, tops in points among those also receiving votes.
There were plenty who received votes, too. The top six teams each received votes from every voter, but things got scattered from there. In all, 33 of the state’s 141 teams received at least one vote. (Seven received, in fact, one vote.) Of last season’s 32 playoff teams, 24 got a vote to start this season. Windsor, a semifinalist in Class L last year, rounded out the Top 10.
The 2019 Preseason Top 10 Football Poll
TEAM (1st place votes)
2018
PTS
LAST
|
CLASS
|1. HAND (22)
13-0
724
2
|
L
|Last Year: defeated Maloney 54-14 to win the Class L championship.
Season Opener: Friday vs. Notre Dame-West Haven at the Surf Club, 7 p.m.
The Bottom Line: The last team to beat Hand was Shelton, in the second game of the 2017 season. The Tigers’ opponent in the second-to-last regular-season game of the 2019 season? Shelton, at the Surf Club, Nov. 15. Let’s go. (Or at least let’s see if they both get there in good shape.)
|2. ST. JOSEPH (3)
12-1
668
3
|
L
|Last Year: defeated Berlin 70-18 to win the Class M championship.
Season Opener: Friday vs. Fitch, 4 p.m.
The Bottom Line: The Hogs have to replace standout quarterback David Summers (looks like senior Jack Wallace) and a few others from their back-to-back championship teams. They’ve got some serious weapons back, though, in a lot of different spots.
|3. NEW CANAAN
10-3
642
4
|
L
|Last Year: lost to Greenwich 34-0 in the Class LL final.
Season Opener: Friday at New London, 6:30 p.m.
The Bottom Line: The 2017 preseason No. 1: New Canaan. The Rams’ result: semifinal exit in Class L. The 2018 preseason No. 1: New Canaan. The Rams’ result: a shutout loss in the Class LL final. This year’s preseason No. 1: not New Canaan. The Rams’ result: Let’s see what Drew Pyne and Co. can do.
|4. GREENWICH
13-0
548
1
|
LL
|Last Year: defeated New Canaan 34-0 to win the Class LL championship.
Season Opener: Saturday vs. Danbury, 4 p.m.
The Bottom Line: When the list of key departures (including the coach) is longer than the list of key players, you’d think the season was bound for doom, not for the middle of the preseason Top 10. These Cardinals have some talent back, though, and the coaching staff largely remains intact for Anthony Morello.
|5. DARIEN
9-2
530
8
|
LL
|Last Year: Lost to Newtown 28-15 in the Class LL quarterfinals.
Season Opener: Friday vs. Fairfield Ludlowe, 7 p.m.
The Bottom Line: No fourth consecutive championship for the Blue Wave. No sixth consecutive appearance in a CIAC final. Just another team now? Hardly. They replace some key players but are talented as usual. Peter Graham takes over at quarterback.
|6. SHELTON
10-1
524
7
|
LL
|Last Year: Lost to New Canaan 42-34 in the Class LL quarterfinals.
Season Opener: Friday vs. West Haven, 7 p.m.
The Bottom Line: The Gaels play two other Top 10 teams (Hand and Newtown, and no Top 10 team plays more) and seven teams that received votes (Newtown, among the top 10, is next with five), plus No. 11 Fairfield Prep. Shelton is filling some holes, too. The voters seem confident it will.
|7. BLOOMFIELD
12-1
440
5
|
S
|Last Year: defeated Haddam-Killingworth 25-7 to win the Class S championship.
Season Opener: Friday vs. Avon, 7 p.m.
The Bottom Line: Even though they’ve graduated star running back Ky’Juon Butler, the Warhawks still have their star quarterback, a bunch of star receivers and a nice group of star defenders returning. They’re favorites to repeat in Class S.
|8. NEWTOWN
11-1
372
6
|
LL
|Last Year: Lost to Greenwich 50-0 in the Class LL semifinals.
Season Opener: Friday vs. New Milford, 7 p.m.
The Bottom Line: The Nighthawks have run out of Masons, but they’re not Dunn. (Sorry. It has been a long summer.) Yeah, Ben and Dan Mason are departed, but they’ve got fullback/linebacker Jared Dunn, the latest brother expected to stand out for the program that bounced Darien from the playoffs last fall.
|9. SOUTHINGTON
10-1
361
NR
|
LL
|Last Year: lost to Fairfield Prep 28-21 in the Class LL quarterfinals.
Season Opener: Friday at Conard, 7 p.m.
The Bottom Line: So many of the Blue Knights’ offensive weapons have graduated aside from receiver Carter Uhlman, but this is a program that tends to reload rather than rebuild. Several top defenders are back. A quick test comes in Week 2 at Darien.
|10. WINDSOR
9-3
266
NR
|
L
|Last Year: lost to Hand 49-7 in the Class L semifinals.
Season Opener: Friday at Newington, 6:30 p.m.
The Bottom Line: A fixture in the Class L playoffs, the Warriors have some key players back, have some interesting names returning from injury and have one heck of an intriguing addition in basketball standout Primo Spears.
|Dropped out: Fairfield Prep (9), Ansonia (10).
First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.
|Others receiving votes (2018 record in parenthesis) Fairfield Prep (10-2) 222; Ansonia (11-1) 203; Platt (9-3) 181; Sheehan (10-2) 159; Cheshire (3-7) 91; Haddam-Killingworth (11-2) 66; Berlin (11-2) 56; Branford (6-4) 52; Ridgefield (6-4) 46; North Haven (8-3) 37; Killingly (10-2) 28; Naugatuck (9-2) 23; Norwich Free Academy (6-4) 22; New Britain (10-2) 20; Masuk (5-5) 16; Staples (7-3) 16; Maloney (10-3) 12; West Haven (5-5) 12; Danbury (4-6) 8; Middletown (9-2) 8; Rockville (7-4) 8; Woodland (9-2) 7; Granby/Canton (new co-op: Granby 7-3, Canton 1-9) 7.
|The following voted: Bill Bloxsom, Hearst Connecticut Media; Sean Patrick Bowley, GameTimeCT; Bryant Carpenter, Record-Journal of Meriden; Ryan Chichester, Bristol Press/New Britain Herald; Gerry deSimas Jr., Collinsville Press; Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Erik Dobratz, WTNH-8; Scott Ericson, Stamford Advocate; Michael Fornabaio, Connecticut Post; Ned Griffen, The Day of New London; Mark Jaffee, Republican-American of Waterbury; Ryan Lacey, Danbury News-Times; Gabby Lucivero, NBC CT; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Football Foundation; Kyle Maher, Journal-Inquirer of Manchester; Shawn McFarland, Hartford Courant; Joe Morelli, New Haven Register; Keith O’Brien, GameDay CT Sports; Pete Paguaga, GameTimeCT; Dave Phillips, Shoreline Newspapers; John Pierson, WTNH-8; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Rich Zalusky, The Chronicle of Willimantic; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Joe Zone, WFSB-3.