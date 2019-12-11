



































The 2019 GameTimeCT All-State Girls Volleyball team. Compiled by Dave Stewart. Photos by Hearst Connecticut Media. Designed by Pete Paguaga and Sean Patrick Bowley.

FIRST TEAM

♦♦♦

Player of the Year

Paula Hernandez

Woodstock Academy, Senior, Outside hitter

Stats: The senior racked up 500 kills, 622 digs and 66 aces this fall while helping the Centaurs reach the ECC and Class L semifinals. In three seasons at Woodstock, she had 1,288 kills and 1,204 digs… helped the Centaurs win the ECC championship twice and reach the Class L finals twice.

Honors: Named to the CHSCA All-State Class L and All-ECC first teams for the second straight season… Reigning CHSCA Player of the Year.

Up next: Plans on playing at the next level, possibly at Connecticut College.

♦♦♦

Emma Appleman

Guilford, Junior, Outside hitter

Stats: The junior led the Indians with 400 kills, and was second on the team in aces with 55, and digs with 197… Had 24 kills and 10 digs in Guilford’s 3-2 win over Shelton in the SCC final, as the Indians won their first conference championship in 25 years.

Honors: The SCC Player of the Year… Named to the All-SCC first team for the second straight season… A CHSCA All-State Class L first team selection this season after earning second team honors as a sophomore.

♦♦♦

Emily Dempsey

Avon, Senior, Outside hitter/Middle

Stats: Led the Falcons with 354 kills to go along with 56 aces, 15 blocks and 211 digs.. Had 16 kills and nine digs in Avon’s 3-0 sweep of Guilford in the CIAC Class L final… Helped Avon go 23-2 overall and capture the program’s first state championship

Honors: Named to the CHSCA All-State Class L first team after making the second team last fall… Earned All-CCC honors the past two seasons… Named the MVP of the CIAC Class L tournament.

♦♦♦

Ali Castro

Trumbull, Junior, Setter

Stats: Led the Eagles with 741 assists in her second season as the starting setter… Collected 220 digs for the defense and had more than 60 aces… Had a combined 63 assists and 20 digs in Trumbull’s victories over Glastonbury in the Class LL semis, and Westhill in the championship match.

Honors: Earned All-FCIAC First Team honors for the second consecutive season… Named to the CHSCA All-State Class LL first team… Was the MVP of the 2018 FCIAC championship, when the Eagles defeated Westhill 3-0.

♦♦♦

Jessica Foss

Shelton, Senior, Setter

Stats: Amassed more than 550 assists while helping to lead the Gaels to a 20-5 record and a runner-up finish in the SCC tournament… Had 34 assists in a five-set win over Cheshire in the SCC semifinals and collected 94 assists in three conference tournament games… Also contributed 135 digs

Honors: Received CHSCA All-State Class LL first team honors… Named to the All-SCC first team for the second consecutive season.

♦♦♦

Ryleigh Gonyo

Waterford, Senior, Outside hitter

Stats: Led Waterford with 345 kills, and was second on the team with 60 aces and 200 digs… Had a match-best 37 kills in the Class M final, which was won by Seymour 3-1… Had 24 kills and 9 digs when Waterford defeated Fitch 3-0 for the ECC Div. I championship.

Honors: Earned a spot on the CHSCA All-State Class M first team… Named to the All-ECC DIv. II team.

♦♦♦

Zoe Lowe

Bristol Eastern, Junior, Outside hitter

Stats: Collected 378 kills, 84 aces, and 78 digs this fall.. helped lead the Lancers to an undefeated regular season… Bristol Eastern was ranked No. 1 in the final Connecticut Coaches regular season poll after going 19-0… The Lancers finished with a record of 23-2 overall.

Honors: Named to the CHSCA All-State Class L first team after receiving second team honors as a sophomore… Twice named to the All-CCC team for the South Division.

♦♦♦

Helen Megson

Lyman Memorial, Junior, Outside hitter

Stats: Led Lyman Memorial with 341 kills and 70 aces during the regular season… One of four Bulldogs to finish with more than 200 digs… Collected 15 kills and 15 digs in Lyman Memorial’s 3-0 shutout of Hale-Ray in the CIAC Class S championship game.

Honors: Earned CHSCA All-State Class S first tea honors the past two seasons… Named to the All-ECC Div. II team… MVP of the CIAC Class S final, with the Bulldogs winning their third state title in four years.

♦♦♦

Margaret Nolan

Fairfield Ludlowe, Senior, Libero

Stats: Started at outside hitter before switching to libero late in the season.. led the Falcons with 330 digs… Also came through with 148 kills and 66 assists… Had 74 digs during the FCIAC tournament, including 40 during a 3-2 win over Westhill for the championship.

Honors: Named to the CHSCA All-State Class LL first team… Earned All-FCIAC first team honors… Received the MVP award for the FCIAC tournament.

♦♦♦

Faith Rousseau

Seymour, Senior, Outside hitter/Middle

Stats: Helped lead the Wildcats to three state championships in four years… Had a team-best 32 kills in Seymour’s 3-1 win over Waterford in the Class M final.. As a senior, collected 367 kills, 28 blocks and 49 aces with a .941 serving percentage.

Honors: Named to the CHSCA All-State Class M first team this year after making the second team as a junior… Two-time All-NVL honoree.. MVP of the 2019 Class M tournament.

Up next: Also an accomplished track and field athlete, Rousseau will compete for the Wildcats this winter. She has not decided on a college yet.

♦♦♦

Lily Saleeby

Greenwich, Junior, Outside hitter

Stats: Collected 326 kills and 254 digs while leading the Cardinals in serve receive this season… Has 684 kills and 398 digs during her career so far.

Honors: Named to the All-FCIAC first team in each of the past two seasons… Earned CHSCA

♦♦♦

Katherine Santella

RHAM, Senior, Setter

Stats: Racked up 990 assists as the Sachems went 23-2 and won their fourth consecutive CCC championship… Also contributed 188 digs, 20 blocks and 90 kills… Had 33 assists in RHAM’s 3-0 win over Bristol Eastern in the CCC final… Helped the Sachems compile a record of 96-6 over four seasons.

Honors: A two-time CHSCA All-State Class L first team selection… Named to the All-CCC team the past two seasons.

SECOND TEAM