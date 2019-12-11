











































FIRST TEAM

The 2019 GameTimeCT All-State Girls Swimming team. Compiled by Dave Fierro. Photos by Hearst Connecticut Media. Designed by Pete Paguaga and Sean Patrick Bowley.

♦♦♦

Swimmer of the Year

Sophie Murphy

Cheshire, Junior

Stats: Murphy claimed two first-place medals at the State Open, winning the 50-yard freestyle in 23.68 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 51.08. She anchored the Rams’ 400 freestyle relay team, which placed second in the race at the State Open (3:32.51) and took third at the Open in the 200 freestyle relay (1:38.00). Murphy also posted winning performances in the 50 freestyle (23.88) and 100 freestyle (51.11) at the Class LL Championships and anchored the Rams’ championship 400 freestyle relay team (3:31.33) and the team’s 200 freestyle, which placed second (1:38.30). The SCC Championships saw her win the 200-yard freestyle (1:52.65) and anchor the Rams’ winning 200 (1:39.76) and 400 freestyle relay squads (3:36.91). She was instrumental in helping lead the Rams to their first State Open team title since 2004. Cheshire also won the Class LL team championship.

Honors: All-State, All-SCC Team honors.

♦♦♦

Maddie Bergin

North Haven, Junior

Stats: Bergin recorded a third-place finish at the State Open Championships in the 50 freestyle, posting a time of 23.90 seconds and was fourth in the 100 freestyle (52.31). She captured the first-place medal in the 50 freestyle at the Class M finals (24.01) and was the 100 freestyle winner at the meet (52.52). At the SCC Championships, Bergin won both the 50 (24.14) and 100 freestyle (52.30) events and anchored North Haven’s winning 200 medley relay squad (1:49.39). She also swam on North Haven’s 200 freestyle relay team, which placed second at the SCC meet.

Honors: All-State Team, All-SCC Team

♦♦♦

Nora Bergstrom

Cheshire, Junior

Stats: Bergstrom capped an impressive season in the distance events by flourishing in the races at the championship meets. She was third in the 500 freestyle at the State Open Championships (5:02.55) and was fourth in the 200 freestyle (1:53.99). Bergstrom was also part of the Rams’ second-place 400 freestyle relay squad at the State Open (3:32.51). At the Class LL finals, Bergstrom finished third in both the 200 freestyle (1:54.01) and 500 freestyle (5:05.47) and competed on the Rams’ championship 400 freestyle relay squad (3:31.33) and second-place 200 freestyle relay team (1:38.30). She placed third in the 200 individual medley at the SCC finals (2:11.59).

Honors: All-State Team selection; All-SCC Team.

♦♦♦

Regina Frias

Greenwich, Senior

Stats: Frias dove to victory at the State Open Diving Championships, earning 504.25 points. She placed second at the Class LL Championships (436.15) and was the FCIAC diving champion (474).

Honors: All-State Team, All-FCIAC First Team.

Up next: Frias will take her standout diving skills to Bucknell next year.

♦♦♦

Angela Gambardella

North Haven, Senior

Stats: A standout competitor for North Haven since her freshman year, Gambardella finished third in the 100-yard breaststroke at this season’s State Open (1:02.91) and placed fourth in the 200-yard individual medley (2:06.95). She claimed a pair of first-place medals at the CIAC Class M finals, winning the 200 IM in 2:04.62 and the 100 breaststroke (1:02.27). She finished first in the 200 IM (2:07.13) and the 100 breaststroke (1:03.37) at the SCC Championships. Gambardella competed on North Haven’s winning 200 medley relay team at the SCC finals (1:49.39).

Honors: All State Team, All-SCC Team.

Up next: Gambardella will continue her career at the University of Connecticut in 2020.

♦♦♦

Rylie Giles

Ridgefield, Junior

Stats: Giles was the runner-up in both the 200-yard freestyle (1:53.40) and 500 freestyle (5:02.34) at the State Open Championships. She also earned second-place medals in the 200 (1:53.15) and 500 (4:48.80) freestyle races at the Class LL Championships. Giles posting winning efforts in the 200 freestyle (1:52.35) and the 500 freestyle (5:01.23) at the FCIAC Championships.

Honors: All-State Team, First Team All-FCIAC.

♦♦♦

Esme Hunter

Staples, Senior

Stats: Hunter finished her senior season in style, winning the State Open title in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 56.16 seconds. She was the runner-up in the 50 freestyle (23.85) and was part Staples’ 200 medley relay team, which placed third at the Open (1:47.80). Hunter also led off the Wreckers’ 200 freestyle relay team, which had a second-place finish at the State Open Championships (1:36.80). At the Class LL Championships, Hunter took top honors in the 100 backstroke (56.23) and was second in the 50 freestyle (24.07). She helped lead Staples’ 200 freestyle relay team to a winning effort at the Class LL finals (1:37.85). Hunter claimed the winner’s medal in the 100 backstroke at the FCIAC Championships (56.08) and was third in the 200 individual medley.

Honors: All-State Team selection, All-FCIAC First Team selection.

Up next: Hunter will swim at Bucknell in 2020.

♦♦♦

Lily Kernaghan

Ludlowe, Senior

Stats: Kernaghan registered a second-place showing in the 100-yard freestyle race at the State Open Championships (52.16) and finished fifth at the meet in the 100 backstroke (57.54). At the Class LL competition, Kernaghan placed third in the 100 freestyle (52.47) and was fourth in the 100 backstroke (57.92). She took third in both the 100 backstroke (57.39) and 100 freestyle (52.82) at the FCIAC Championships. Her time in the backstroke at the FCIAC finals established a Ludlowe program record, which she set in 2018. Kernaghan’s time in the 100 freestyle at the Open broke a Ludlowe record in the event, set by Sara Grinalds in 2014.

Honors: All-State Team, First Team All-FCIAC Team selection.

Up next: Kernaghan will swim at Denison University next season.

♦♦♦

Meghan Lynch

Greenwich, Junior

Stats: Lynch captured the gold medal at the State Open Championships in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 1:59.50, then placed second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:02.74. She competed on the Cardinals’ 200-yard medley relay squad, which posted a winning time of 1:45.99 at the State Open and was part of Greenwich’s championship 400 freestyle relay team (3:32.14). Lynch won the 200 IM at the Class LL Championships (1:59.13) in a state record time, breaking her own record time set in 2018. She was on Greenwich’s 400 freestyle relay team, which placed second at the Class LL Championships (3:33.35) and was second in the 100 breaststroke at the meet (1:02.57) at the meet. Lynch helped power the Cardinals’ 200 medley relay team to a winning effort at the Class LL Championships (1:46.20). At the FCIAC Championships, she earned a first-place finish in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.39) and placed second in the 200 IM (2:02.43). She helped lead the Cardinals to a second-place finish in the team standings at the State Open and Class LL meets.

Honors: All-State, All-FCIAC Team selection.

♦♦♦

Hannah Seward

Ridgefield, Junior

Stats: Seward

was the 100-yard butterfly winner at the State Open Championships, registering a time of 55.50. She came right back the following event and posted a third-place finish in the 100 freestyle (52.26). The Class LL Championships saw Seward garner the first-place medal in the 100 butterfly (55.14) and place second in the 100 freestyle (51.86). Seward showcased her sprinting skills at the FCIAC Championships, winning the 50 freestyle in 23.87 seconds, then winning the 100 butterfly (54.50).

Honors: First Team All-FCIAC, All-State.

♦♦♦

Julia Stevens

Cheshire, Senior

Stats: Stevens earned the first-place medal in the 200-yard freestyle (1:51.97) and the 500 freestyle (4:59.55) at the State Open. She was also part of the Rams’ 400-yard freestyle team, which placed second in 3:32.51. At the Class LL Championships, Stevens won the 200 freestyle title (1:52.31) and took top honors in the 500 freestyle (4:58.14). She competed on the Rams’ 400 freestyle relay squad, which won the Class LL title in (3:31.33) and finished second in the 200 medley relay (1:46.93). Stevens helped lead Cheshire’s 400 freestyle relay and 200 medley relay squads to first-place finishes at the SCC Championships and finished second in the 200 freestyle.

Honors: Stevens earned All-State Team and All-SCC Team honors.

Up next: Stevens will join the Lehigh University swim team in 2020.

♦♦♦

Lauren Walsh

Trumbull, Sophomore

Stats: Walsh produced a sensational sophomore season, winning the 100-yard breaststroke at the State Open Championships (1:01.96) and finishing second in the 200-yard individual medley (2:02.42). She competed on the Eagles’ 200-yard medley relay team which finished as the runner-up at the State Open (1:47.49). She touched the wall first in the 100 breaststroke at the Class LL Championships (1:02.40) and placed second in the 200 IM (2:01.82). Walsh helped spark Trumbull’s 200 medley relay team to the gold medal at the FCIAC Championships (1:46.86) and took home the first-place medal in the 200 IM (2:02.21). She also finished second in the 100 butterfly (55.45) at the FCIAC finals.

Honors: All-State Team, First Team All-FCIAC.

SECOND TEAM