The 2019 GameTimeCT All-State Girls Soccer team. Compiled by Joe Morelli. Photos by Hearst Connecticut Media. Designed by Pete Paguaga and Sean Patrick Bowley.
FIRST TEAM
♦♦♦
Player of the Year
Maddie Fried
St. Joseph, Junior, Forward
Stats: Finished with 27 goals and 17 assists for the Cadets, an FCIAC tournament finalist. Has 65 goals and 43 assists in her career.
Honors: Three-time All-FCIAC and coaches all-state selection. All-American pick by the United Soccer Coaches. All-New England pick in 2018 (has not been decided yet for 2019).
Up next: Has verbally committed to play at Villanova in 2021.
♦♦♦
Kate Carleson
Plainfield, Senior, Forward
Stats: Finished with 16 goals and eight assists for the Panthers, the ECC Division I tournament champions who advanced to the Class M state championship game for the second straight season. Carleson finished her stellar career with 61 goals and 46 assists, a school record. Her total career points is also a school record.
Honors: Three-time All-ECC and coaches all-state selection.
Up next: Will play soccer and compete in track and field at Assumption next season.
♦♦♦
Toni Domingos
Notre Dame-Fairfield, Junior, Forward
Stats: Finished with a state-best 43 goals for the Lancers, who reached the South-West Conference tournament final and Class M state tournament semifinals. Also had six assists. Has 85 goals and 26 assists in her three-year career.
Honors: Three-time All-SWC and coaches all-state selection. SWC Player of the Year
Up next: Has verbally committed to play at the University of Maryland.
♦♦♦
Mia Gonzalez
Staples, Senior, Defense
Stats: Led the Wreckers’ defense to 16 shutouts en route to the FCIAC tournament championship and the Class LL state semifinals. Also previously started in back-to-back LL finals (2017, 2018). Also had six goals and five assists.
Honors: Three-time All-FCIAC and two-time coaches all-state selection.
Up next: Will play at Cornell next fall.
♦♦♦
Jess Kondic
Oxford, Senior, Forward
Stats: Finished with 16 goals and eight assists for the Wolverines.
Honors: Two-time All-NVL and coaches all-state selection. NVL Player of the Year.
Up next: Will play at High Point next season.
♦♦♦
Chloe Landers
Glastonbury, Senior, Midfielder
Stats: Finished with seven goals and 11 assists for the Class LL state champions.
Honors: Four-time All-CCC selection, two-time GameTimeCT all-state pick. All-American pick by the United Soccer Coaches. Named All-New England in 2018 (has not been decided yet for 2019).
Up next: Will play at UConn next season.
♦♦♦
Kacey Lawrence
Masuk, Senior, Forward
Stats: Finished with 36 goals and eight assists for the Panthers. Finished stellar career with 100 goals and 65 assists.
Honors: Four-time All-SWC selection, three-time coaches all-state pick and two-time GameTimeCT all-state pick. Named All-New England in 2018 (not chosen yet for 2019).
Up next: Will play at Michigan next season.
♦♦♦
Audrey Martin
Amity, Sophomore, Forward
Stats: Finished with 21 goals and 13 assists for the Spartans, the SCC Oronoque Division champions.
Honors: Two-time SCC Player of the Year, All-Area and coaches all-state selection.
Off the field: Student government class vice president, writes for the school newspaper.
♦♦♦
Peyton McNamara
McMahon, Senior, Forward
Stats: Finished with 11 goals and eight assists for the Senators. Finished career with 46 goals and 31 assists.
Honors: Four-time All-FCIAC and three-time coaches all-state selection.
Up next: Will play at Ohio State next season.
♦♦♦
Caitlin Slaminko
Ridgefield, Senior, Forward/Midfielder
Stats: Finished with 13 goals and 16 assists for the Tigers, a semifinalist in both the FCIAC and Class LL state tournaments. Helped lead Ridgefield to consecutive Class LL state championships in 2017 and 2018.
Honors: All-FCIAC and coaches all-state selection.
♦♦♦
Abagail Sowa
Southington, Junior, Midfielder
Stats: Finished with 10 goals and five assists to lead the Blue Knights to the Central Connecticut Conference regular-season championship and to the Class LL state championship game.
Honors: All-CCC and coaches all-state selection.
Up next: Already receiving interest from Marist, East Carolina and Central Connecticut State.
♦♦♦
Samantha St. Pierre
Granby, Senior, Midfielder/Forward
Stats: Finished with 27 goals and 22 assists to help Granby win the Class M state championship for the second time in three seasons. Finished stellar career with 75 goals.
Honors: Four-time All-NCCC and three-time coaches all-state selection. Class M tournament finals MVP against Plainfield. Also MVP in 2017 Class M win over Berlin.
Up next: Will play at the University of Bridgeport next fall.
SECOND TEAM
|Player
|Team
|YR
|POS
|Bailey Ayer
|RHAM
|Jr.
|Midfielder
|Allison Carr
|Southington
|Jr.
|Forward/Midfielder
|Olivia Dubuc
|Sheehan
|Sr.
|Forward
|Samantha Forrest
|Glastonbury
|Jr.
|Forward
|Madison Gambardella
|Guilford
|Sr.
|Defense
|Maria Nolan
|Granby
|Sr.
|Forward
|Dillyn Patten
|New Canaan
|Soph.
|Forward
|Karsen Pirone
|Newtown
|Sr.
|Midfielder
|Reese Sutter
|Staples
|Sr.
|Forward
|Sophia Vescera
|Holy Cross
|Sr.
|Forward
|Angelina Venditti
|East Lyme
|Sr.
|Defense
|Leya Vohra
|Shelton
|Sr.
|Midfielder