The 2019 GameTimeCT All-State Girls Soccer Team





































Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Image 2 of 10 Southington's Abigail Sowa Southington's Abigail Sowa Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media Image 3 of 10 Amity's Audrey Marin (15) battles Shelton's Haley Adcox (15) Tuesday, October 2, 2018, in an SCC matchup at Field # 3 at Amity Regional High School in Woodbridge. The Shelton Gaels won, 3-0 and remain undefeated, 7-0. less Amity's Audrey Marin (15) battles Shelton's Haley Adcox (15) Tuesday, October 2, 2018, in an SCC matchup at Field # 3 at Amity Regional High School in Woodbridge. The Shelton Gaels won, 3-0 and remain ... more Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media Image 4 of 10 Ridgefield High School's Caitlin Slaminko toes the ball in a game against Brien McMahon High School, played at Brien McMahon. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 Ridgefield High School's Caitlin Slaminko toes the ball in a game against Brien McMahon High School, played at Brien McMahon. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 Photo: For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 5 of 10 Glastonbury’s Chloe Landers during the Class LL state girls soccer semifinal between Ridgefield and Glastonbury at Municipal Stadium in Waterbury 10/15/17. Glastonbury’s Chloe Landers during the Class LL state girls soccer semifinal between Ridgefield and Glastonbury at Municipal Stadium in Waterbury 10/15/17. Image 6 of 10 Masuk's Kacey Lawrence winds up to atempt a goal kick against Weston during girls soccer action in Weston, Conn., on Thursday Oct. 24, 2019. Masuk's Kacey Lawrence winds up to atempt a goal kick against Weston during girls soccer action in Weston, Conn., on Thursday Oct. 24, 2019. Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media Image 7 of 10 Plainfield’s Kate Carelson and Alexis Price battle for the ball during practice. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Plainfield’s Kate Carelson and Alexis Price battle for the ball during practice. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media) Image 8 of 10 Mia Gonzalez (center) of Staples moves the ball up the field against St. Joseph in Trumbull on October 21, 2019. Mia Gonzalez (center) of Staples moves the ball up the field against St. Joseph in Trumbull on October 21, 2019. Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media Image 9 of 10 Brien McMahon High School's Peyton McNamara and Ridgefield High School's Megan Klosowski battle for the balll in a game played at Brien McMahon. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 Brien McMahon High School's Peyton McNamara and Ridgefield High School's Megan Klosowski battle for the balll in a game played at Brien McMahon. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 Photo: For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 10 of 10 Notre Dame's Toni Domingos (11) moves the ball ahead of Immaculate's Arery Jarboe (23) in the girls soccer game between Notre Dame-Fairfield and Immaculate high schools, Saturday, October 13, 2018, at Immaculate High School, Danbury, Conn. less Notre Dame's Toni Domingos (11) moves the ball ahead of Immaculate's Arery Jarboe (23) in the girls soccer game between Notre Dame-Fairfield and Immaculate high schools, Saturday, October 13, 2018, at ... more Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media The 2019 GameTimeCT All-State Girls Soccer Team 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

The 2019 GameTimeCT All-State Girls Soccer team. Compiled by Joe Morelli. Photos by Hearst Connecticut Media. Designed by Pete Paguaga and Sean Patrick Bowley.

FIRST TEAM

♦♦♦

Player of the Year

Maddie Fried

St. Joseph, Junior, Forward

Stats: Finished with 27 goals and 17 assists for the Cadets, an FCIAC tournament finalist. Has 65 goals and 43 assists in her career.

Honors: Three-time All-FCIAC and coaches all-state selection. All-American pick by the United Soccer Coaches. All-New England pick in 2018 (has not been decided yet for 2019).

Up next: Has verbally committed to play at Villanova in 2021.

♦♦♦

Kate Carleson

Plainfield, Senior, Forward

Stats: Finished with 16 goals and eight assists for the Panthers, the ECC Division I tournament champions who advanced to the Class M state championship game for the second straight season. Carleson finished her stellar career with 61 goals and 46 assists, a school record. Her total career points is also a school record.

Honors: Three-time All-ECC and coaches all-state selection.

Up next: Will play soccer and compete in track and field at Assumption next season.

♦♦♦

Toni Domingos

Notre Dame-Fairfield, Junior, Forward

Stats: Finished with a state-best 43 goals for the Lancers, who reached the South-West Conference tournament final and Class M state tournament semifinals. Also had six assists. Has 85 goals and 26 assists in her three-year career.

Honors: Three-time All-SWC and coaches all-state selection. SWC Player of the Year

Up next: Has verbally committed to play at the University of Maryland.

♦♦♦

Mia Gonzalez

Staples, Senior, Defense

Stats: Led the Wreckers’ defense to 16 shutouts en route to the FCIAC tournament championship and the Class LL state semifinals. Also previously started in back-to-back LL finals (2017, 2018). Also had six goals and five assists.

Honors: Three-time All-FCIAC and two-time coaches all-state selection.

Up next: Will play at Cornell next fall.

♦♦♦

Jess Kondic

Oxford, Senior, Forward

Stats: Finished with 16 goals and eight assists for the Wolverines.

Honors: Two-time All-NVL and coaches all-state selection. NVL Player of the Year.

Up next: Will play at High Point next season.

♦♦♦

Chloe Landers

Glastonbury, Senior, Midfielder

Stats: Finished with seven goals and 11 assists for the Class LL state champions.

Honors: Four-time All-CCC selection, two-time GameTimeCT all-state pick. All-American pick by the United Soccer Coaches. Named All-New England in 2018 (has not been decided yet for 2019).

Up next: Will play at UConn next season.

♦♦♦

Kacey Lawrence

Masuk, Senior, Forward

Stats: Finished with 36 goals and eight assists for the Panthers. Finished stellar career with 100 goals and 65 assists.

Honors: Four-time All-SWC selection, three-time coaches all-state pick and two-time GameTimeCT all-state pick. Named All-New England in 2018 (not chosen yet for 2019).

Up next: Will play at Michigan next season.

♦♦♦

Audrey Martin

Amity, Sophomore, Forward

Stats: Finished with 21 goals and 13 assists for the Spartans, the SCC Oronoque Division champions.

Honors: Two-time SCC Player of the Year, All-Area and coaches all-state selection.

Off the field: Student government class vice president, writes for the school newspaper.

♦♦♦

Peyton McNamara

McMahon, Senior, Forward

Stats: Finished with 11 goals and eight assists for the Senators. Finished career with 46 goals and 31 assists.

Honors: Four-time All-FCIAC and three-time coaches all-state selection.

Up next: Will play at Ohio State next season.

♦♦♦

Caitlin Slaminko

Ridgefield, Senior, Forward/Midfielder

Stats: Finished with 13 goals and 16 assists for the Tigers, a semifinalist in both the FCIAC and Class LL state tournaments. Helped lead Ridgefield to consecutive Class LL state championships in 2017 and 2018.

Honors: All-FCIAC and coaches all-state selection.

♦♦♦

Abagail Sowa

Southington, Junior, Midfielder

Stats: Finished with 10 goals and five assists to lead the Blue Knights to the Central Connecticut Conference regular-season championship and to the Class LL state championship game.

Honors: All-CCC and coaches all-state selection.

Up next: Already receiving interest from Marist, East Carolina and Central Connecticut State.

♦♦♦

Samantha St. Pierre

Granby, Senior, Midfielder/Forward

Stats: Finished with 27 goals and 22 assists to help Granby win the Class M state championship for the second time in three seasons. Finished stellar career with 75 goals.

Honors: Four-time All-NCCC and three-time coaches all-state selection. Class M tournament finals MVP against Plainfield. Also MVP in 2017 Class M win over Berlin.

Up next: Will play at the University of Bridgeport next fall.

SECOND TEAM