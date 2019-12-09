











































The 2019 GameTimeCT All-State Girls Cross Country team. Compiled by Ryan Lacey. Photos by Hearst Connecticut Media. Designed by Pete Paguaga and Sean Patrick Bowley.

FIRST TEAM

♦♦♦

Player of the Year

Mari Noble

Greenwich, Senior

Stats: The tougher the competition got, the strong Noble became. She peaked with a second-place finish at the New England championships, breaking the 18-minute barrier at Wickham Park in the process. Noble won the FCIAC, Class LL and State Open titles.

Honors: All-FCIAC, All-State, All-New England

♦♦♦

Mairead Clas

Darien, Sophomore

Stats: Took second to Noble at FCIACs, was fourth at Class L and 10th at the State Open.

Honors: All-FCIAC, All-State

♦♦♦

Claire Daniels

New Milford, Sophomore

Stats: Finished second to Wiser at SWCs and Class L, then took sixth at the State Open and 15th at New Englands.

Honors: All-SWC, All-State, All-New England

♦♦♦

Amanda Derway

Simsbury, Senior

Stats: Finished third at the CCC and Class L races before taking eighth at the State Open. Helped the Trojans to runner-up finishes in both Class L and the State Open.

Honors: All-CCC, All State, All-New England

♦♦♦

Ava Graham

Bethel, Sophomore

Stats: Excelled in her first season running cross country, Graham was the third-fastest Connecticut runner at the New England championships, placing sixth overall. Won the Class M race and finished third at SWCs.

Honors: All-SWC, All-State, All-New England

♦♦♦

Daniella Grullon-Pena

Danbury, Junior

Stats: Finished fourth at FCIACs, third in Class LL and fifth at the State Open. Dropped under 19 minutes at Wickham Park to place 11th at New Englands.

Honors: All-FCIAC, All-State, All-New England

♦♦♦

Kate Hudlund

Manchester, Senior

Stats: Excellent in her senior year, Hedlund finished third to Noble and Wiser at the State Open. Was also a top Connecticut finisher when she finished ninth at New Englands. Her postseason started by winning the CCC championships and taking second in Class LL.

Honors: All-CCC, All-State, All-New England

♦♦♦

Tess Pisanelli

Ridgefield, Senior

Stats: Finished third at FCIACs to help the Tigers win the team title. Finished fifth in Class LL and 14th at both the State Open and New England races, breaking 19 minutes in the latter.

Honors: All-FCIAC, All-New England

♦♦♦

Kylie Raymond

Somers, Senior

Stats: Won both the NCCC and Class S races before taking 12th at the State Open.

Honors: All-NCCC. All-State

♦♦♦

Kathryn Rodrigues

Wolcott, Senior

Stats: Won the NVL and Class SS races before taking seventh at the State Open. Finished 33rd in New England.

Honors: All-NVL, All-State

♦♦♦

Kate Wiser

Pomperaug, Junior

Stats: Three-peated as SWC champion then broke the course record at Wickham Park in the Class L championships. Finished second to Noble at the State Open and third at New Englands.

Honors: All-SWC, All-State, All-New England

♦♦♦

Alessandra Zaffina

Trumbull, Senior

Stats: Helped the Eagles to a string of excellent team finishes, including third at the State Open and fifth at New Englands. Zaffina finished ninth and 16th in those races.

Honors: All-FCIAC, All-State, All-New England

SECOND TEAM