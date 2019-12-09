The 2019 GameTimeCT All-State Girls Cross Country team. Compiled by Ryan Lacey. Photos by Hearst Connecticut Media. Designed by Pete Paguaga and Sean Patrick Bowley.
FIRST TEAM
♦♦♦
Player of the Year
Mari Noble
Greenwich, Senior
Stats: The tougher the competition got, the strong Noble became. She peaked with a second-place finish at the New England championships, breaking the 18-minute barrier at Wickham Park in the process. Noble won the FCIAC, Class LL and State Open titles.
Honors: All-FCIAC, All-State, All-New England
♦♦♦
Mairead Clas
Darien, Sophomore
Stats: Took second to Noble at FCIACs, was fourth at Class L and 10th at the State Open.
Honors: All-FCIAC, All-State
♦♦♦
Claire Daniels
New Milford, Sophomore
Stats: Finished second to Wiser at SWCs and Class L, then took sixth at the State Open and 15th at New Englands.
Honors: All-SWC, All-State, All-New England
♦♦♦
Amanda Derway
Simsbury, Senior
Stats: Finished third at the CCC and Class L races before taking eighth at the State Open. Helped the Trojans to runner-up finishes in both Class L and the State Open.
Honors: All-CCC, All State, All-New England
♦♦♦
Ava Graham
Bethel, Sophomore
Stats: Excelled in her first season running cross country, Graham was the third-fastest Connecticut runner at the New England championships, placing sixth overall. Won the Class M race and finished third at SWCs.
Honors: All-SWC, All-State, All-New England
♦♦♦
Daniella Grullon-Pena
Danbury, Junior
Stats: Finished fourth at FCIACs, third in Class LL and fifth at the State Open. Dropped under 19 minutes at Wickham Park to place 11th at New Englands.
Honors: All-FCIAC, All-State, All-New England
♦♦♦
Kate Hudlund
Manchester, Senior
Stats: Excellent in her senior year, Hedlund finished third to Noble and Wiser at the State Open. Was also a top Connecticut finisher when she finished ninth at New Englands. Her postseason started by winning the CCC championships and taking second in Class LL.
Honors: All-CCC, All-State, All-New England
♦♦♦
Tess Pisanelli
Ridgefield, Senior
Stats: Finished third at FCIACs to help the Tigers win the team title. Finished fifth in Class LL and 14th at both the State Open and New England races, breaking 19 minutes in the latter.
Honors: All-FCIAC, All-New England
♦♦♦
Kylie Raymond
Somers, Senior
Stats: Won both the NCCC and Class S races before taking 12th at the State Open.
Honors: All-NCCC. All-State
♦♦♦
Kathryn Rodrigues
Wolcott, Senior
Stats: Won the NVL and Class SS races before taking seventh at the State Open. Finished 33rd in New England.
Honors: All-NVL, All-State
♦♦♦
Kate Wiser
Pomperaug, Junior
Stats: Three-peated as SWC champion then broke the course record at Wickham Park in the Class L championships. Finished second to Noble at the State Open and third at New Englands.
Honors: All-SWC, All-State, All-New England
♦♦♦
Alessandra Zaffina
Trumbull, Senior
Stats: Helped the Eagles to a string of excellent team finishes, including third at the State Open and fifth at New Englands. Zaffina finished ninth and 16th in those races.
Honors: All-FCIAC, All-State, All-New England
SECOND TEAM
|Player
|Team
|Year
|Julia Caputo
|Canton
|Jr.
|Aileen Doherty
|Immaculate
|Jr.
|Dagny Edwards
|Simsbury
|Sr.
|Nora Holmes
|Hall
|Soph.
|Jacqueline Izzo
|Southington
|Soph.
|Calista Mayer
|Tolland
|Soph.
|Casey McElhiney
|Glastonbury
|Jr.
|Molly Murphy
|New Canaan
|Jr.
|Rhiannon Richmond
|Avon
|Sr.
|Elizabeth Stockman
|Rocky Hill
|Sr.
|Katherine Sanderson
|Hall
|Soph.
|Jenna Zydanowicz
|Hall
|Sr.