The 2019 GameTimeCT All-State Field Hockey team. Compiled by Dan Nowak. Photos by Hearst Connecticut Media. Designed by Pete Paguaga and Sean Patrick Bowley.
FIRST TEAM
♦♦♦
Player of the Year
Kyle Kirby
Staples, Senior, Midfielder
Stats: She was the team’s top scorer with 20 goals and 13 assists. She led the Wreckers to their fourth straight Class L title with a goal and an assist in a 4-2 win over Darien in the championship game. She had 70 goals and 50 assists in 60 career games.
Honors: Two-time first team CHSCA All-State and first Team all FCIAC
Up next: Will play lacrosse at Notre Dame.
♦♦♦
Tessa Albrecht
Norwalk, Junior, Forward
Stats: The senior scored 36 goals and added 17 assists.
Honors: Two-time CHSCA All-State and Register All-State, All-FCIAC.
♦♦♦
Laine Ambrose
Staples, Junior, Midfielder
Stats: She had 14 goals and 11 assists and led the Wreckers to their fourth straight Class L title with a 4-2 win over Darien.
Honors: First team CHSCA All-State and first Team all-FCIAC
Up next: Will play field hockey at Boston College.
♦♦♦
Grace Cooper
Staples, Senior, Defense
Stats: She was a big reason the Wreckers excelled on defense. She helped limit opponents to five goals in four games in the Class L tournament. Staples defeated Darien 4-2 in the Class L championship game.
Honors: CHSCA All-State and All-FCIAC
Up next: Will play field hockey at Hamilton College.
♦♦♦
Maddie Epke
Guilford, Sophomore, Midfielder
Stats: She had 23 goals and 10 assists. She had a goal and two assists in a 3-2 win over Hand in the Class M championship game.
Honors: CHSCA All-State and All-SCC.
♦♦♦
Tala Garcia
Darien, Senior, Defense
Stats: Used her exceptional speed to dominate on defense. She is a big reason the Blue Wave had two shutouts in the Class L tournament and kept Staples scoreless in a 0-0 tie with the Wreckers in the FCIAC tournament final (co-champs). Staples went on to beat Darien 4-2 in the Class L final.
Honors: CHSCA All-State and All-FCIAC
♦♦♦
Ava Galdenzi
North Branford, Senior, Midfielder
Stats: She had 29 goals and 11 assists. Led North Branford to the Class S final where it lost 1-0 to Granby.
Honors: Two-time CHSCA All-State and All-Shoreline Conference, 2019 Shoreline Conference Player of the Year, .
Up next: Will play field hockey at Wesleyan
♦♦♦
Molly Hellman
Darien, Senior, Forward
Stats: One of the top scorers for the Blue Wave, she had both goals in Darien’s 4-2 loss to Staples in the Class L championship game.
Honors: First team CHSCA All-State and First Team all FCIAC
♦♦♦
Laura Oskam
Immaculate, Senior, Goalie
Stats: One of the top goalies in the state, she had 10 shutouts in the regular season and allowed six goals in a 15-1 record. She led the Mustangs to a 1-0 win over New Milford in the South-West Conference tournament.
Honors: CHSCA All-State and All-SWC.
♦♦♦
Mackenzie Pedersn
Granby, Senior, Defense
Stats: She had nine goals and 10 assists and contributed on defense too. Led Granby to the CIAC Class S title (1-0 win over North Branford)
Honors: First Team CHSCA All State, 2019 CHSCA Academic All State, 2019 NCCC All Conference
Up next: Will play at Salisbury State.
♦♦♦
Jacqui Sandor
Hand, Senior, Defense
Stats: Strong on both ends of the field, she had four goals and 10 assists including the game-winning goal in a 1-0 win over Wethersfield in the Class M quarterfinals.
Honors: CHSCA All-State and All-SCC.
Up next: Will play field hockey at Williams College.
♦♦♦
Hannah Tiller
Guilford, Junior, Forward
Stats: She had 18 goals and 20 assists. She scored a goal and contributed on defense to help lead the Indians to their second straight Class M title with a 3-2 win over Hand.
Honors: CHSCA All-State, All-SCC, co-SCC Player of the Year.
SECOND TEAM
|Player
|Team
|YR
|POS
|Bella Carrozza
|Ridgefield
|Sr.
|Forward-Midfielder
|Maeve Connor
|Hand
|Sr.
|Midfielder
|Molly Coyle
|Immaculate
|Sr.
|Midfielder
|Tess Csejka
|Amity
|Sr.
|Forward
|Olivia Hahn
|Wilton
|Sr.
|Midfielder
|Emma Halas
|Immaculate
|Jr.
|Midfielder
|Lauren Horne
|Westbrook
|Jr.
|Goalie
|Kelli Jacobson
|North Branford
|Jr.
|Midfielder
|Mary Norman
|Glastonbury
|Jr.
|Midfielder
|Hannah Paprotna
|Staples
|Sr.
|Defense
|Ella Stanley
|Guilford
|Sr.
|Midfielder
|Molly Zaffino
|Branford
|Sr.
|Forward