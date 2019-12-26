







































The 2019 GameTimeCT All-State Field Hockey team. Compiled by Dan Nowak. Photos by Hearst Connecticut Media. Designed by Pete Paguaga and Sean Patrick Bowley.

FIRST TEAM

♦♦♦

Player of the Year

Kyle Kirby

Staples, Senior, Midfielder

Stats: She was the team’s top scorer with 20 goals and 13 assists. She led the Wreckers to their fourth straight Class L title with a goal and an assist in a 4-2 win over Darien in the championship game. She had 70 goals and 50 assists in 60 career games.

Honors: Two-time first team CHSCA All-State and first Team all FCIAC

Up next: Will play lacrosse at Notre Dame.

♦♦♦

Tessa Albrecht

Norwalk, Junior, Forward

Stats: The senior scored 36 goals and added 17 assists.

Honors: Two-time CHSCA All-State and Register All-State, All-FCIAC.

♦♦♦

Laine Ambrose

Staples, Junior, Midfielder

Stats: She had 14 goals and 11 assists and led the Wreckers to their fourth straight Class L title with a 4-2 win over Darien.

Honors: First team CHSCA All-State and first Team all-FCIAC

Up next: Will play field hockey at Boston College.

♦♦♦

Grace Cooper

Staples, Senior, Defense

Stats: She was a big reason the Wreckers excelled on defense. She helped limit opponents to five goals in four games in the Class L tournament. Staples defeated Darien 4-2 in the Class L championship game.

Honors: CHSCA All-State and All-FCIAC

Up next: Will play field hockey at Hamilton College.

♦♦♦

Maddie Epke

Guilford, Sophomore, Midfielder

Stats: She had 23 goals and 10 assists. She had a goal and two assists in a 3-2 win over Hand in the Class M championship game.

Honors: CHSCA All-State and All-SCC.

♦♦♦

Tala Garcia

Darien, Senior, Defense

Stats: Used her exceptional speed to dominate on defense. She is a big reason the Blue Wave had two shutouts in the Class L tournament and kept Staples scoreless in a 0-0 tie with the Wreckers in the FCIAC tournament final (co-champs). Staples went on to beat Darien 4-2 in the Class L final.

Honors: CHSCA All-State and All-FCIAC

♦♦♦

Ava Galdenzi

North Branford, Senior, Midfielder

Stats: She had 29 goals and 11 assists. Led North Branford to the Class S final where it lost 1-0 to Granby.

Honors: Two-time CHSCA All-State and All-Shoreline Conference, 2019 Shoreline Conference Player of the Year, .

Up next: Will play field hockey at Wesleyan

♦♦♦

Molly Hellman

Darien, Senior, Forward

Stats: One of the top scorers for the Blue Wave, she had both goals in Darien’s 4-2 loss to Staples in the Class L championship game.

Honors: First team CHSCA All-State and First Team all FCIAC

♦♦♦

Laura Oskam

Immaculate, Senior, Goalie

Stats: One of the top goalies in the state, she had 10 shutouts in the regular season and allowed six goals in a 15-1 record. She led the Mustangs to a 1-0 win over New Milford in the South-West Conference tournament.

Honors: CHSCA All-State and All-SWC.

♦♦♦

Mackenzie Pedersn

Granby, Senior, Defense

Stats: She had nine goals and 10 assists and contributed on defense too. Led Granby to the CIAC Class S title (1-0 win over North Branford)

Honors: First Team CHSCA All State, 2019 CHSCA Academic All State, 2019 NCCC All Conference

Up next: Will play at Salisbury State.

♦♦♦

Jacqui Sandor

Hand, Senior, Defense

Stats: Strong on both ends of the field, she had four goals and 10 assists including the game-winning goal in a 1-0 win over Wethersfield in the Class M quarterfinals.

Honors: CHSCA All-State and All-SCC.

Up next: Will play field hockey at Williams College.

♦♦♦

Hannah Tiller

Guilford, Junior, Forward

Stats: She had 18 goals and 20 assists. She scored a goal and contributed on defense to help lead the Indians to their second straight Class M title with a 3-2 win over Hand.

Honors: CHSCA All-State, All-SCC, co-SCC Player of the Year.

SECOND TEAM