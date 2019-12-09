







































The 2019 GameTimeCT All-State Boys Cross Country team. Compiled by Ryan Lacey. Photos by Hearst Connecticut Media. Designed by Pete Paguaga and Sean Patrick Bowley.

FIRST TEAM

♦♦♦

Player of the Year

Gavin Sherry

Conard, Sophomore

Stats: Emerged as one of the best runners in the country, sweeping the CCC, Class LL, State Open and New England championships – all at his home course at Wickham Park. His Class LL time (15:24) is the second fastest at the revamped course since 2006.

Honors: All-SCC, All-State, All-New England

♦♦♦

Nicholas Bendtsen

Wolcott, Junior

Stats: The NVL champion had a banner year, finishing fourth at the State Open after taking third at the Class M race. Finished 19th at New Englands. Will be one of the fastest returners in 2020.

Honors: All-NVL, All-State

♦♦♦

Jackson Cayward

Tolland, Junior

Stats: Took sixth at both the CCC and Class M meets for the Eagles, then finished seventh at the State Open. His 24th at New Englands was the seventh-fastest Connecticut time.

Honors: All-CCC, All-State

♦♦♦

Robbie Cozean

Xavier, Senior

Stats: Won the Bowdoin Park Classic, SCC and Class L championships along with runner-up finishes to Sherry at both the State Open and New England Race.

Honors: All-SCC, All-State, All-New England

Up next: Will run at Notre Dame

♦♦♦

Chris Deforest

Terryville, Senior

Stats: Earned a pair of gold medals in taking the Berkshire and Class S titles. Finished 11th at the State Open.

Honors: All-Berkshire, All-State

Up next: Will run at Siena

♦♦♦

Morgan Fierro

Staples, Senior

Stats: Won the FCIAC championship to help the Wreckers win their fourth straight team title. Took third at Class LL and fifth at the State Open. Took 14th at New Englands, the fourth fastest Connecticut runner in the race.

Honors: All-FCIAC, All-State, All-New England

♦♦♦

Jackson Grady

Hall, Senior

Stats: Took 16th at the State Open after a sixth in Class LL and eighth at the CCC championships.

Honors: All-CCC, All-State

♦♦♦

Charles Namiot

Ridgefield, Junior

Stats: Peaked at the right time for the Tigers, finishing 12th at the State Oopen and 32nd at New Englands. Finished ninth at FCIACs.

Honors: All-FCIAC, All-State

♦♦♦

Jack Olender

Ellington, Senior

Stats: Won the NCCC championships at Bolton, then took second at the Class M race. Finished eighth at the State Open.

Honors: All-NCCC, All-State

♦♦♦

Alec Sauter

Tolland, Senior

Stats: Led the Eagles to the CCC, Class M and State Open titles as the squad’s No. 1 runner. Finished third at the Wickham Park Invite and CCC championships, then won the Class M title before finishing third again at the State Open. Capped his season with an 11th-place finish at New Englands.

Honors: All-CCC, All-State, All-New England

♦♦♦

Callum Sherry

Conard, Sophomore

Stats: The twin brother of Gavin also had an excellent season, finishing fourth at the CCC and Class LL races. Notched a ninth at the State Open and a 48th at New Englands.

Honors: All-CCC, All-State

♦♦♦

Jacob Smith

Glastonbury, Senior

Stats: Finished fifth at both the CCC and Class LL championships before taking an impressive sixth at the State Open. Finished 38th at New Englands.

Honors: All-CCC, All-State

SECOND TEAM