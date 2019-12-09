The 2019 GameTimeCT All-State Boys Cross Country team. Compiled by Ryan Lacey. Photos by Hearst Connecticut Media. Designed by Pete Paguaga and Sean Patrick Bowley.
FIRST TEAM
♦♦♦
Player of the Year
Gavin Sherry
Conard, Sophomore
Stats: Emerged as one of the best runners in the country, sweeping the CCC, Class LL, State Open and New England championships – all at his home course at Wickham Park. His Class LL time (15:24) is the second fastest at the revamped course since 2006.
Honors: All-SCC, All-State, All-New England
♦♦♦
Nicholas Bendtsen
Wolcott, Junior
Stats: The NVL champion had a banner year, finishing fourth at the State Open after taking third at the Class M race. Finished 19th at New Englands. Will be one of the fastest returners in 2020.
Honors: All-NVL, All-State
♦♦♦
Jackson Cayward
Tolland, Junior
Stats: Took sixth at both the CCC and Class M meets for the Eagles, then finished seventh at the State Open. His 24th at New Englands was the seventh-fastest Connecticut time.
Honors: All-CCC, All-State
♦♦♦
Robbie Cozean
Xavier, Senior
Stats: Won the Bowdoin Park Classic, SCC and Class L championships along with runner-up finishes to Sherry at both the State Open and New England Race.
Honors: All-SCC, All-State, All-New England
Up next: Will run at Notre Dame
♦♦♦
Chris Deforest
Terryville, Senior
Stats: Earned a pair of gold medals in taking the Berkshire and Class S titles. Finished 11th at the State Open.
Honors: All-Berkshire, All-State
Up next: Will run at Siena
♦♦♦
Morgan Fierro
Staples, Senior
Stats: Won the FCIAC championship to help the Wreckers win their fourth straight team title. Took third at Class LL and fifth at the State Open. Took 14th at New Englands, the fourth fastest Connecticut runner in the race.
Honors: All-FCIAC, All-State, All-New England
♦♦♦
Jackson Grady
Hall, Senior
Stats: Took 16th at the State Open after a sixth in Class LL and eighth at the CCC championships.
Honors: All-CCC, All-State
♦♦♦
Charles Namiot
Ridgefield, Junior
Stats: Peaked at the right time for the Tigers, finishing 12th at the State Oopen and 32nd at New Englands. Finished ninth at FCIACs.
Honors: All-FCIAC, All-State
♦♦♦
Jack Olender
Ellington, Senior
Stats: Won the NCCC championships at Bolton, then took second at the Class M race. Finished eighth at the State Open.
Honors: All-NCCC, All-State
♦♦♦
Alec Sauter
Tolland, Senior
Stats: Led the Eagles to the CCC, Class M and State Open titles as the squad’s No. 1 runner. Finished third at the Wickham Park Invite and CCC championships, then won the Class M title before finishing third again at the State Open. Capped his season with an 11th-place finish at New Englands.
Honors: All-CCC, All-State, All-New England
♦♦♦
Callum Sherry
Conard, Sophomore
Stats: The twin brother of Gavin also had an excellent season, finishing fourth at the CCC and Class LL races. Notched a ninth at the State Open and a 48th at New Englands.
Honors: All-CCC, All-State
♦♦♦
Jacob Smith
Glastonbury, Senior
Stats: Finished fifth at both the CCC and Class LL championships before taking an impressive sixth at the State Open. Finished 38th at New Englands.
Honors: All-CCC, All-State
SECOND TEAM
|Player
|Team
|Year
|Michael Bohlke
|Newington
|Soph.
|Trey Generali
|Pomperaug
|Sr.
|Sam Geisler
|Newington
|Jr.
|Patrick Gibbons
|New Fairfield
|Sr.
|Matt Jennings
|Haddam-Killingworth
|Jr.
|Brendan Mellitt
|Cheshire
|Sr.
|Killian McNamee
|Tolland
|Sr.
|Aidan Puffer
|Manchester
|Soph.
|Vebjørn Røed
|Conard
|Sr.
|Greg Vogt
|Fairfield Warde
|Sr.
|Jack Watson
|Danbury
|Sr.
|Owen Wollenberg
|Simsbury
|Sr.