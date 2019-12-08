The 2019 Class M Football Semifinal Preview Capsules

Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media
The 2019 CIAC Class M football semifinal preview capsules. Compiled by Pete Paguaga. Written by Pete Paguaga.
All games Monday, Dec. 9, 6:30 p.m.
♦♦♦
No. 5 Weston at No. 1 Rockville
- WHERE – Rockville High, Vernon
- TICKETS – Adults $10, Students/Senior Citizen $5
- ON THE AIR/WEB – NFHS Network (Subscription required)
- RECORD – Weston 10-1, Rockville 11-0
- PLAYOFF HISTORY/LAST APPEARANCES – Weston (2-2): won the 2019 quarterfinals over ATI, 49-6. Rockville (3-3): won the 2019 quarterfinals over SMSA/University/Classical, 33-0.
- PLAYERS TO WATCH – Weston: Sr., QB/DB James Goetz, Sr., WR/DB Brendan Sawyer, Sr., WR/DB Jack Sawyer. Rockville: Sr. QB/LB Jon O’Coin; Sr. WR/CB Jaquan Dufour; Jr., DL Nasir Knighton.
- STORYLINES – Restoring the Rock vs. living up to expectations. …Weston has had its eyes set on winning a state championships since this group of seniors took over the program two years ago. The core of James Goetz, Brendan Sawyer and Jack Sawyer have fallen short on reaching the postseason the past two seasons, but they have put it all together this year, reaching the school’s first semifinal since 2012. …The trio has led a Trojans’ offense that has scored 37 points per game. ……Weston is looking to reach its first state final since 1989 vs. Ansonia, a 44-0 loss in its only appearance. …Coach Erick Knickerbocker came to Rockville two years ago, vowing to ‘Restore the Rock’ and, after a surprise playoff appearance in his first season, the Rams went unbeaten in the Pequot, won their first state playoff game in 24 years and are now one victory away from their first state final since then, a 28-0 loss to Cheshire in the 1995 Class L final… The Rams’ defense forced five turnovers in its quarterfinal shutout victory over SMSA. … Led by Jon O’Coin (one rushing touchdown, one passing touchdown) and newly-crowned Pequot offensive player of the year Jaquan Dufour, the Rams’ offense has scored more than 30 points in all but two games this season. …Weston took care of business against ATI in the quarterfinals behind a strong running attack led by Tyler Bower (104 yards, 2 TDs) and Goetz (2 passing TDs and 2 rushing TDs).
- FORNO’S PICK – Rockville
- SPB’S PICK – Weston
- PETE’S PICK – Weston
♦♦♦
No. 3 Killingly at No. 2 Waterford
- WHERE – Alumni Field, Waterford
- TICKETS – Adults $10, Students/Senior Citizen $5
- ON THE AIR/WEB – NFHS Network (Subscription required)
- RECORD – Killingly 10-1, Waterford 10-1
- PLAYOFF HISTORY/LAST APPEARANCES – Killingly (8-4): won the 2019 quarterfinals over New Fairfield 28-0. Waterford (1-3): won the 2019 quarterfinals over Granby/Canton 10-6.
- PLAYERS TO WATCH – Killingly: Soph., RB Jack Sharpe, Sr., RB/LB Jackson Lopes, Sr., QB/DB Jacob Nurse. Waterford: Sr. QB Ryan Bakken; Jr. RB Christian Hightower; Jr. WR/DB/K Sam Menders; Sr. T Jeremiah Harshberger; Sr. WR/DB Trey Brennan; Sr. OL/DL Jose Rosario.
- STORYLINES — The de facto ECC champion will be decided on the field in the semifinals on Monday night at Alumni Field. …The two did not meet in the regular season, but did a year ago with Killingly winning convincingly, 76-27. …Killingly is in the semifinals for the fifth-consecutive season, but has only advanced to the finals once: 2017 when it defeated Barlow to win the Class M championship. … Waterford, 0-10 just two years ago, won its first state playoff game in the quarterfinals, outlasting Granby/Canton thanks to kicker Sam Menders, who kicked a field goal and a key extra point to help the Lancers win a defensive struggle, 10-6. …The Lancers are led by senior, third-year starting QB Ryan Bakken, who has thrown for over 1,800 yards and 32 touchdowns this year. ….The Lancers, who won state championships in boys basketball, baseball and softball, are looking to add a fourth major title in the same calendar year. …Killingly coach Chad Neal’s team runs its own version of the RPO, Neal’s self-proclaimed ‘Run People Over.’ …And, despite heavy graduation losses, newcomers QB Jacob Nurse and sophomore back Jack Sharpe. who has amassed over 1,700 rushing yards and 13 TDs, have joined senior Jackson Lopes (14 TDs) to continue their recent tradition. …Each scored a TD in the Redhawks’ dominant shutout victory over New Fairfield.
- FORNO’S PICK – Killingly
- SPB’S PICK – Killingly
- PETE’S PICK – Killingly