The 2019 Class LL Football Semifinal Preview Capsules

Photo: Sean Patrick Bowley / Hearst Connecticut Media
The 2019 CIAC Class LL football semifinal preview capsules. Compiled by Pete Paguaga. Written by Pete Paguaga.
2019 CIAC PLAYOFF SCOREBOARD / SCHEDULE
More semifinals previews: CLASS L | CLASS M | CLASS S
All games Monday, Dec. 9, 6:30 p.m.
♦♦♦
No. 4 Simsbury at No. 1 Newtown
- WHERE – Blue and Gold Stadium, Newtown
- TICKETS – Adults $10, Students/Senior Citizen $5
- ON THE AIR/WEB – NFHS Network (Subscription required)
- RECORD – Simsbury 10-1, Newtown 11-0
- PLAYOFF HISTORY/LAST APPEARANCES – Simsbury (1-4): won the 2019 Class LL quarterfinals over Cheshire, 17-14. Newtown (7-14): won the 2019 2019 Class LL quarterfinals over NFA, 35-0.
- PLAYERS TO WATCH – Simsbury: Sr. LB/OL Tommy Guilfoyle; Jr. QB/DB Aidan Boeshans; Sr. WR/DB Zach Gilbert. Newtown: Sr. RB Miles Ricks, Sr. QB Brendan Lombardo; Jr. QB Jack Street; Sr. FB/LB Jared Dunn; Sr. WR/DB Riley Ward; Sr. OL/DL James Knox (6-4, 245).
- STORYLINES – Though there weren’t many quarterfinal upsets across the state, one that stood out was Simsbury, underdogs despite being the higher seed, rallying to beat Cheshire after trailing by 14 points. …It was the first win for Simsbury in postseason history after losing its first four games. …Simsbury has been in the semifinals two times before, in 2008 and 2009 (when there were only semifinals) and lost both times. The Trojans have also made the Class L title game twice, in 1994 and 1995, losing both times to Cheshire. …Sophomore John Mairano scored on two runs (5 and 8 yards) in the second quarter for the Trojans in the quarterfinals while Zach Gilbert intercepted a pass in the last two minutes to seal the Trojans win. …Newtown won its quarterfinal with ease and is looking for its first trip to a state championship game since 1992, when the Nighthawks beat Windham 18-0 in the Class MM title game. …Newtown has reached the semifinals four times since 2011, but has yet to get to the finals. On Wednesday, James Knox led the Nighthawks’ defensive effort that sacked an NFA quarterback 10 times and allowed just two first downs all game. …Newtown got a boost in the quarterfinals with the return of Miles Ricks, who missed the last five games due to injury. He returned in the backfield for the Nighthawks and scored the second touchdown in the quarterfinals. Despite years of falling short, the Nighthawks have a chance to silence the naysayers over the past eight seasons who say they can’t win the big game. This is their moment.
- FORNO’S PICK – Newtown
- SPB’S PICK – Newtown
- PETE’S PICK – Newtown
Loading ...
♦♦♦
No. 3 Darien at No. 2 Southington
- WHERE – Fontana Field, Southington
- TICKETS – Adults $10, Students/Senior Citizen $5
- ON THE AIR/WEB – NFHS Network (Subscription required)
- RECORD – Darien 10-1, Southington 10-1
- PLAYOFF HISTORY/LAST APPEARANCES – Darien (23-10): won the 2019 quarterfinals over Greenwich, 26-16. Southington (13-10): won the 2019 quarterfinals over Ridgefield, 13-9.
- PLAYERS TO WATCH – Darien: Sr. WR/DB Jackson Peters; Sr. QB Peter Graham; Sr. LB Sam Wilson; Sr. RB Will Kirby. Southington: Jr. QB Brady Lafferty; Sr. RB/DB Dillon Kohl; Sr. WR/DB Carter Uhlman; Sr. LB Billy Carr; Jr. OL/DL Ryan Andrews (6-2, 300).
- STORYLINES – Ding, ding, ding, Round 2 is about to begin. …The previous meeting in Week 2 was defensive struggle before Darien pulled away to win, 24-8 at home, capped by Connor O’Malley’s interception for a touchdown with 14 seconds left. Michael Minicus caught three touchdown passes. …The teams have continued their defensive dominance over the nine games since. Southington has allowed just 11 points per game and Darien has allowed just 9.8. …Led by LB Sam Wilson and ends Drew Evanchick and Will Bothwell, the Blue Wave have made 41 sacks and 15 interceptions, while the Billy Carr-led Blue Knights’ defense has made 38 sacks and five interceptions. ….This is the third time these powerhouse programs are meeting in the state semifinals since 2015. In the two previous meetings, Darien dominated both games by an average score of 44-7 en route to winning the first two of three-consecutive LL championships. …Unlike those meetings, this game will be at Southington’s Fontana Field. …Behind 122 rushing yards and a touchdown by Dillon Kohl and yet another stifling defensive effort, the Blue Knights defeated Ridgefield, 13-9, in the quarterfinals. …Darien needed two pick-6s — one by Wilson, who then sealed the win with a 71-yard touchdown run late — to topple defending Class LL champion Greenwich in the quarterfinals …His TD run was just the second offensive TD in two games. …Southington, meanwhile, has only scored three regulation TDs over the last eight quarters. …Given both teams’ offensive struggles, this one will come down to whose defense is the toughest and stingiest.
- FORNO’S PICK – Southington
- SPB’S PICK – Darien
- PETE’S PICK – Southington