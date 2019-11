The 2019 CIAC Girls Volleyball Tournament Scoreboard / Schedule

The 2019 CIAC Girls Volleyball Tournament State Tournament Scoreboard / Schedule. Results will be posted nightly, following the completion of games. Links to live CIAC tournament brackets.

FIRST ROUND

Monday, November 11

No. 1 Greenwich – Bye

No. 17 New Britain (12-8) at No. 16 Darien (11-7), 6 p.m.

No. 25 Hamden (9-11) at No. 8 Trumbull (15-3), 6 p.m.

No. 24 Simsbury (9-10) at No. 9 Cheshire (14-4), 6 p.m.

No. 29 Norwalk (8-12) at No. 4 New Milford (17-3), 6 p.m.

No. 20 Enfield (10-8) at No. 13 Fairfield Warde (13-6), 6 p.m.

No. 28 Danbury (8-11) at No. 5 Kennedy (17-3), 6 p.m.

No. 21 East Hartford (10-10) at No. 12 Glastonbury (13-6), 6 p.m.

No. 2 Conard – Bye

No. 18 West Haven (12-8) at No. 15 Amity (11-7), 6 p.m.

No. 26 Norwich Free Academy (8-10) at No. 7 Fairfield Ludlowe (16-3), 6 p.m.

No. 23 Southington (9-9) at No. 10 Newington (15-5), 6 p.m.

No. 30 Stamford (8-12) at No. 3 Westhill (17-3), 6 p.m.

No. 19 Newtown (11-8) at No. 14 Staples (12-7), 6 p.m.

No. 27 Ridgefield (8-10) at No. 6 Shelton (16-3), 6 p.m.

No. 22 Farmington (9-9) at No. 11 New Canaan (14-5), 6 p.m.

SECOND ROUND

Thursday, November 14

New Britain/Darien winner at No. 1 Greenwich (18-1), 6 p.m.

Hamden/Trumbull winner vs. Simsbury/Cheshire winner, 6 p.m.

Norwalk/New Milford winner vs. Enfield/Fairfield Warde winner, 6 p.m.

Danbury/Kennedy winner vs. East Hartford/Glastonbury winner, 6 p.m.

West Haven/Amity winner at No. 2 Conard (16-2), 6 p.m.

Norwich Free Academy/Fairfield Ludlowe winner vs. Southington/Newington winner, 6 p.m.

Stamford/Westhill winner vs. Newtown/Staples winner, 6 p.m.

Ridgefield/Shelton winner vs. Farmington/New Canaan winner, 6 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS

Saturday, November 16

6 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Wednesday, November 20

Site TBA, Time TBA

CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday, November 23

at East Haven, 7 p.m.

FIRST ROUND

Monday, November 11

No. 1 Bristol Eastern – Bye

No. 17 Mercy (10-8) at No. 16 East Haven (10-8), 6 p.m.

No. 25 Maloney (9-11) at No. 8 Woodstock Academy (15-4), 6 p.m.

No. 24 E.O. Smith (8-9) at No. 9 Joel Barlow (15-4), 6 p.m.

No. 4 Naugatuck – Bye

No. 20 New London (8-7) at No. 13 Platt (12-6), 6 p.m.

No. 5 Guilford – Bye

No. 21 Pomperaug (10-9) at No. 12 Daniel Hand (14-5), 6 p.m.

No. 2 Avon – Bye

No. 18 Stratford (11-9) at No. 15 East Lyme (12-7), 6 p.m.

No. 26 St. Joseph (8-11) at No. 7 South Windsor (16-4), 6 p.m.

No. 23 Suffield (9-9) at No. 10 Bristol Central (14-4), 6 p.m.

No. 3 RHAM – Bye

No. 19 Wethersfield (11-9) at No. 14 Sacred Heart Academy (13-7), 6 p.m.

No. 27 Brookfield (8-12) at No. 6 Masuk (17-3), 6 p.m.

No. 22 North Haven (10-9) at No. 11 Fitch (14-5), 6 p.m.

SECOND ROUND

Thursday, November 14

Mercy/East Haven winner at No. 1 Bristol Eastern (19-0), 6 p.m.

Maloney/Woodstock Academy winner vs. E.O. Smith/Joel Barlow winner, 6 p.m.

New London/Platt winner at No. 4 Naugatuck (18-2), 6 p.m.

Pomperaug/Daniel Hand winner at No. 5 Guilford (17-3), 6 p.m.

Stratford/East Lyme winner at No. 2 Avon (17-1), 6 p.m.

St. Joseph/South Windsor winner vs. Suffield/Bristol Central winner, 6 p.m.

Wethersfield/Sacred Heart Academy winner at No. 3 RHAM (16-1), 6 p.m.

Brookfield/Masuk winner vs. North Haven/Fitch winner, 6 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS

Saturday, November 16

6 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Wednesday, November 20

Site TBA, Time TBA

CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday, November 23

at East Haven, 10 a.m.

FIRST ROUND

Monday, November 11

No. 1 Seymour – Bye

No. 17 Plainfield (9-9) at No. 16 Ledyard (10-10), 6 p.m.

No. 8 East Catholic – Bye

No. 9 Granby Memorial – Bye

No. 4 Jonathan Law – Bye

No. 20 Kaynor Tech (9-11) at No. 13 Northwestern (12-6), 6 p.m.

No. 5 Woodland – Bye

No. 21 Sheehan (9-11) at No. 12 Weston (13-6), 6 p.m.

No. 2 Prince Tech – Bye

No. 18 Career Magnet (8-8) at No. 15 Haddam-Killingworth (11-9), 6 p.m.

No. 7 Wilcox Tech – Bye

No. 23 Bacon Academy (7-10) at No. 10 Bullard Havens Tech (15-5), 6 p.m.

No. 3 Nonnewaug – Bye

No. 19 Berlin (9-11) at No. 14 Wolcott (11-8), 6 p.m.

No. 6 Amistad – Bye

No. 22 Ansonia (8-10) at No. 11 Waterford (14-5), 6 p.m.

SECOND ROUND

Wednesday, November 13

Plainfield/Ledyard winner at No. 1 Seymour (19-0), 6 p.m.

No. 9 Granby Memorial (15-5) at No. 8 East Catholic (16-4), 6 p.m.

Kaynor Tech/Northwestern winner at No. 4 Jonathan Law (17-3), 6 p.m.

Sheehan/Weston winner at No. 5 Woodland (16-3), 6 p.m.

Career Magnet/Haddam-Killingworth winner at No. 2 Prince Tech (19-1), 6 p.m.

Bacon Academy/Bullard Havens Tech winner at No. 7 Wilcox Tech (16-4), 6 p.m.

Berlin/Wolcott winner at No. 3 Nonnewaug (12-2), 6 p.m.

Ansonia/Waterford winner at No. 6 Amistad (14-3), 6 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS

Friday, November 15

at TBA, 6 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, November 19

Site TBA, Time TBA

CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday, November 23

at East Haven, 1 p.m.

FIRST ROUND

Monday, November 11

No. 1 Coventry – Bye

No. 17 Wolcott Tech (11-9) at No. 16 Whitney Tech (11-9), 6 p.m.

No. 25 O’Brien Tech (9-11) at No. 8 SMSA (15-4), 6 p.m.

No. 24 Canton (9-11) at No. 9 Coginchaug (14-6), 6 p.m.

No. 4 Hale Ray – Bye

No. 20 Holy Cross (11-9) at No. 13 Cheney Tech (12-8), 6 p.m.

No. 28 Abbott Tech (8-12) at No. 5 Bolton (16-4), 6 p.m.

No. 21 Innovation (10-9) at No. 12 St. Paul Catholic (13-7), 6 p.m.

No. 2 Aerospace – Bye

No. 18 HMTCA (11-9) at No. 15 Civic Leadership (10-8), 6 p.m.

No. 26 Classical Magnet (8-10) at No. 7 Cromwell (16-4), 6 p.m.

No. 23 East Hampton (9-9) at No. 10 Immaculate (14-6), 6 p.m.

No. 3 Lyman Memorial – Bye

No. 19 Oxford (11-9) at No. 14 Windham (10-7), 6 p.m.

No. 27 Vinal Tech (8-11) at No. 6 Goodwin Tech (16-4), 6 p.m.

No. 22 Montville (10-10) at No. 11 Griswold (13-6), 6 p.m.

SECOND ROUND

Wednesday, November 13

Wolcott Tech/Whitney Tech winner at No. 1 Coventry (19-0), 6 p.m.

O’Brien Tech/SMSA winner vs. Canton/Coginchaug winner, 6 p.m.

Holy Cross/Cheney Tech winner at No. 4 Hale Ray (17-3), 6 p.m.

Abbott Tech/Bolton winner vs. Innovation/St. Paul Catholic winner, 6 p.m.

HMTCA/Civic Leadership winner at No. 2 Aerospace (17-1), 6 p.m.

Classical Magnet/Cromwell winner vs. East Hampton/Immaculate winner, 6 p.m.

Oxford/Windham winner at No. 3 Lyman Memorial (16-2), 6 p.m.

Vinal Tech/Goodwin Tech winner vs. Montville/Griswold winner, 6 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS

Friday, November 15

6 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, November 19

Site TBA, Time TBA

CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday, November 23 at East Haven

4 p.m.