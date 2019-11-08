GameTime CT

Girls Soccer

The 2019 CIAC Girls Soccer Tournament Scoreboard / Schedule

Reese Sutter (21) of the Staples Wreckers heads a ball forward during the FCIAC Girls Soccer Championship against the St. Joseph Cadets on Thursday at Wilton High School in Wilton. Photo: Gregory Vasil / For Hearst Connecticut Media

The 2019 CIAC Girls Soccer Tournament State Tournament Scoreboard / Schedule. Results will be posted nightly, following the completion of games. Links to live CIAC Brackets.

CLASS LL

FIRST ROUND

Tuesday, November 12

No. 1 Southington – Bye
No. 17 Amity (8-5-3) at No. 16 Wethersfield (10-6-0), 2 p.m.
No. 25 Danbury (6-8-2) at No. 8 Cheshire (12-2-2), 2 p.m.
No. 24 Norwich Free Academy (5-6-5) at No. 9 New Canaan (12-3-1), 2 p.m.
No. 4 St. Joseph – Bye
No. 20 Simsbury (7-5-4) at No. 13 Newtown (8-1-7), 2 p.m.
No. 28 Conard (6-9-1) at No. 5 Ridgefield (13-0-3), 2 p.m.
No. 21 New Milford (6-5-4) at No. 12 Shelton (10-2-4), 2 p.m.

No. 2 Staples – Bye
No. 18 Trumbull (9-7-0) at No. 15 Brien McMahon (10-6-0), 2 p.m.
No. 26 Fairfield Ludlowe (6-8-2) at No. 7 South Windsor (13-2-1), 2 p.m.
No. 23 West Haven (6-6-4) at No. 10 Farmington (11-3-2), 2 p.m.
No. 3 Glastonbury – Bye
No. 19 Hall (8-6-2) at No. 14 Darien (10-5-1), 2 p.m.
No. 27 Hamden (5-7-4) at No. 6 Newington (14-2-0), 2 p.m.
No. 22 Fairfield Warde (8-8-0) at No. 11 Wilton (11-3-2), 2 p.m.

SECOND ROUND

Thursday, November 14

Amity/Wethersfield winner at No. 1 Southington (14-0-2), 2 p.m.
Danbury/Cheshire winner vs. Norwich Free Academy/New Canaan winner, 2 p.m.
Simsbury/Newtown winner at No. 4 St. Joseph (13-0-3), 2 p.m.
Conard/Ridgefield winner vs. New Milford/Shelton winner, 2 p.m.

Trumbull/Brien McMahon winner at No. 2 Staples (14-0-2), 2 p.m.
Fairfield Ludlowe/South Windsor winner vs. West Haven/Farmington winner, 2 p.m.
Hall/Darien winner at No. 3 Glastonbury (14-1-1), 2 p.m.
Hamden/Newington winner vs. Fairfield Warde/Wilton winner, 2 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS

Saturday, November 16, Time TBA

SEMIFINALS

November 19 or 20, Time TBA

CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday, November 23

at Dillon Stadium, Hartford OR Veterans Stadium, New Britain, TBA

 

CLASS L

FIRST ROUND

No. 1 RHAM – Bye
No. 17 Bristol Central (8-5-3) at No. 16 Brookfield (8-4-4), 2 p.m.
No. 25 Branford (5-7-4) at No. 8 Sheehan (10-3-3), 2 p.m.
No. 24 Sacred Heart Academy (6-7-3) at No. 9 Killingly (10-3-3), 2 p.m.
No. 4 Ledyard – Bye
No. 20 Maloney (8-7-1) at No. 13 East Lyme (9-4-3), 2 p.m.
No. 28 Bunnell (6-9-0) at No. 5 Mercy (11-2-3), 2 p.m.
No. 21 East Haven (7-6-3) at No. 12 Woodstock Academy (10-5-1), 2 p.m.

No. 2 Suffield – Bye
No. 18 Bristol Eastern (8-5-3) at No. 15 Foran (9-5-2), 2 p.m.
No. 26 Joel Barlow (4-6-6) at No. 7 Berlin (11-4-1), 2 p.m.
No. 23 Daniel Hand (6-7-3) at No. 10 Masuk (10-3-3), 2 p.m.
No. 3 Pomperaug – Bye
No. 19 Rockville (8-7-1) at No. 14 Naugatuck (9-4-3), 2 p.m.
No. 27 North Haven (5-8-3) at No. 6 Guilford (10-2-4), 2 p.m.
No. 22 Jonathan Law (8-8-0) at No. 11 E.O. Smith (10-4-2), 2 p.m.

SECOND ROUND

Thursday, November 14

Bristol Central/Brookfield winner at No. 1 RHAM (13-1-2), 2 p.m.
Branford/Sheehan winner vs. Sacred Heart Academy/Killingly winner, 2 p.m.
Maloney/East Lyme winner at No. 4 Ledyard (12-3-1), 2 p.m.
Bunnell/Mercy winner vs. East Haven/Woodstock Academy winner, 2 p.m.

Bristol Eastern/Foran winner at No. 2 Suffield (13-2-1), 2 p.m.
Joel Barlow/Berlin winner vs. Daniel Hand/Masuk winner, 2 p.m.
Rockville/Naugatuck winner at No. 3 Pomperaug (10-1-4), 2 p.m.
North Haven/Guilford winner vs. Jonathan Law/E.O. Smith winner, 2 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS

Saturday, November 16, Time TBA

SEMIFINALS

November 19 or 20, Time TBA

CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday, November 23

at Dillon Stadium, Hartford OR Veterans Stadium, New Britain, TBA

 

CLASS M

FIRST ROUND

Tuesday, November 12

No. 1 Granby Memorial – Bye
No. 17 Oxford (8-5-3) at No. 16 Valley Regional (8-5-3), 2 p.m.
No. 25 New Fairfield (6-7-3) at No. 8 Bullard Havens Tech (11-2-3), 2 p.m.
No. 24 Montville (6-7-3) at No. 9 Ellington (11-3-2), 2 p.m.
No. 4 Weston – Bye
No. 20 Immaculate (7-5-4) at No. 13 Woodland (10-3-3), 2 p.m.
No. 28 Bloomfield (5-8-3) at No. 5 Platt Tech (12-2-2), 2 p.m.
No. 21 Seymour (8-8-0) at No. 12 Wolcott (11-4-1), 2 p.m.

No. 2 Nonnewaug – Bye
No. 18 Tolland (9-7-0) at No. 15 Northwestern (9-6-1), 2 p.m.
No. 26 Bacon Academy (5-7-4) at No. 7 Notre Dame-Fairfield (11-2-3), 2 p.m.
No. 23 Morgan (6-6-4) at No. 10 Watertown (10-2-4), 2 p.m.
No. 3 Plainfield – Bye
No. 19 Goodwin Tech (9-7-0) at Norwich Tech/Holy Family winner (9-5-2), 2 p.m.
No. 27 North Branford (5-8-3) at No. 6 Lewis Mills (12-3-1), 2 p.m.
No. 22 Waterford (6-6-4) at No. 11 Haddam-Killingworth (11-4-1), 2 p.m.

SECOND ROUND

Thursday, November 14

Oxford/Valley Regional winner at No. 1 Granby Memorial (16-0-0), 2 p.m.
New Fairfield/Bullard Havens Tech winner vs. Montville/Ellington winner, 2 p.m.
Immaculate/Woodland winner at No. 4 Weston (12-2-2), 2 p.m.
Bloomfield/Platt Tech winner vs. Seymour/Wolcott winner, 2 p.m.

Tolland/Northwestern winner at No. 2 Nonnewaug (13-2-1), 2 p.m.
Bacon Academy/Notre Dame-Fairfield winner vs. Morgan/Watertown winner, 2 p.m.
Goodwin Tech/Norwich Tech/Holy Family winner at No. 3 Plainfield (12-1-3), 2 p.m.
North Branford/Lewis Mills winner vs. Waterford/Haddam-Killingworth winner, 2 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS

Saturday, November 16, Time TBA

SEMIFINALS

November 19 or 20, Time TBA

CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday, November 23

at Dillon Stadium, Hartford OR Veterans Stadium, New Britain, TBA

CLASS S

FIRST ROUND

Tuesday, November 12

No. 1 Housatonic Regional – Bye
No. 17 Cromwell (8-7-1) at No. 16 St. Bernard (7-5-4), 2 p.m.
No. 25 Canton (6-9-1) at No. 8 Old Lyme (10-2-4), 2 p.m.
No. 24 St. Paul Catholic (6-9-1) at No. 9 Tourtellotte (11-4-1), 2 p.m.
No. 4 Portland – Bye
No. 20 Bolton (7-6-3) at No. 13 Northwest Catholic (8-5-3), 2 p.m.
No. 5 Lyman Memorial – Bye
No. 21 MLC (7-7-1) at No. 12 Coginchaug (9-5-1), 2 p.m.

No. 2 Windham Tech – Bye
No. 18 East Granby (8-7-1) at No. 15 East Hampton (7-5-3), 2 p.m.
No. 26 Thomaston (6-9-1) at No. 7 Litchfield (12-3-1), 2 p.m.
No. 23 Wolcott Tech (7-9-0) at No. 10 Parish Hill (11-5-0), 2 p.m.
No. 3 Holy Cross – Bye
No. 19 Terryville (8-7-1) at No. 14 Stafford (8-5-3), 2 p.m.
No. 6 Coventry – Bye
No. 22 Windham (7-8-1) at No. 11 Somers (10-5-1), 2 p.m.

SECOND ROUND

Thursday, November 14

Cromwell/St. Bernard winner at No. 1 Housatonic Regional (15-1-0), 2 p.m.
Canton/Old Lyme winner vs. St. Paul Catholic/Tourtellotte winner, 2 p.m.
Bolton/Northwest Catholic winner at No. 4 Portland (12-2-2), 2 p.m.
MLC/Coginchaug winner at No. 5 Lyman Memorial (12-2-2), 2 p.m.

East Granby/East Hampton winner at No. 2 Windham Tech (14-1-1), 2 p.m.
Thomaston/Litchfield winner vs. Wolcott Tech/Parish Hill winner, 2 p.m.
Terryville/Stafford winner at No. 3 Holy Cross (13-1-2), 2 p.m.
Windham/Somers winner at No. 6 Coventry (12-3-1), 2 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS

Saturday, November 16, Time TBA

SEMIFINALS

November 19 or 20, Time TBA

CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday, November 23

at Dillon Stadium, Hartford OR Veterans Stadium, New Britain, TBA

