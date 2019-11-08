The 2019 CIAC Girls Soccer Tournament Scoreboard / Schedule

The 2019 CIAC Girls Soccer Tournament State Tournament Scoreboard / Schedule. Results will be posted nightly, following the completion of games. Links to live CIAC Brackets.

FIRST ROUND

Tuesday, November 12

No. 1 Southington – Bye

No. 17 Amity (8-5-3) at No. 16 Wethersfield (10-6-0), 2 p.m.

No. 25 Danbury (6-8-2) at No. 8 Cheshire (12-2-2), 2 p.m.

No. 24 Norwich Free Academy (5-6-5) at No. 9 New Canaan (12-3-1), 2 p.m.

No. 4 St. Joseph – Bye

No. 20 Simsbury (7-5-4) at No. 13 Newtown (8-1-7), 2 p.m.

No. 28 Conard (6-9-1) at No. 5 Ridgefield (13-0-3), 2 p.m.

No. 21 New Milford (6-5-4) at No. 12 Shelton (10-2-4), 2 p.m.

No. 2 Staples – Bye

No. 18 Trumbull (9-7-0) at No. 15 Brien McMahon (10-6-0), 2 p.m.

No. 26 Fairfield Ludlowe (6-8-2) at No. 7 South Windsor (13-2-1), 2 p.m.

No. 23 West Haven (6-6-4) at No. 10 Farmington (11-3-2), 2 p.m.

No. 3 Glastonbury – Bye

No. 19 Hall (8-6-2) at No. 14 Darien (10-5-1), 2 p.m.

No. 27 Hamden (5-7-4) at No. 6 Newington (14-2-0), 2 p.m.

No. 22 Fairfield Warde (8-8-0) at No. 11 Wilton (11-3-2), 2 p.m.

SECOND ROUND

Thursday, November 14

Amity/Wethersfield winner at No. 1 Southington (14-0-2), 2 p.m.

Danbury/Cheshire winner vs. Norwich Free Academy/New Canaan winner, 2 p.m.

Simsbury/Newtown winner at No. 4 St. Joseph (13-0-3), 2 p.m.

Conard/Ridgefield winner vs. New Milford/Shelton winner, 2 p.m.

Trumbull/Brien McMahon winner at No. 2 Staples (14-0-2), 2 p.m.

Fairfield Ludlowe/South Windsor winner vs. West Haven/Farmington winner, 2 p.m.

Hall/Darien winner at No. 3 Glastonbury (14-1-1), 2 p.m.

Hamden/Newington winner vs. Fairfield Warde/Wilton winner, 2 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS

Saturday, November 16, Time TBA

SEMIFINALS

November 19 or 20, Time TBA

CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday, November 23

at Dillon Stadium, Hartford OR Veterans Stadium, New Britain, TBA

FIRST ROUND

No. 1 RHAM – Bye

No. 17 Bristol Central (8-5-3) at No. 16 Brookfield (8-4-4), 2 p.m.

No. 25 Branford (5-7-4) at No. 8 Sheehan (10-3-3), 2 p.m.

No. 24 Sacred Heart Academy (6-7-3) at No. 9 Killingly (10-3-3), 2 p.m.

No. 4 Ledyard – Bye

No. 20 Maloney (8-7-1) at No. 13 East Lyme (9-4-3), 2 p.m.

No. 28 Bunnell (6-9-0) at No. 5 Mercy (11-2-3), 2 p.m.

No. 21 East Haven (7-6-3) at No. 12 Woodstock Academy (10-5-1), 2 p.m.

No. 2 Suffield – Bye

No. 18 Bristol Eastern (8-5-3) at No. 15 Foran (9-5-2), 2 p.m.

No. 26 Joel Barlow (4-6-6) at No. 7 Berlin (11-4-1), 2 p.m.

No. 23 Daniel Hand (6-7-3) at No. 10 Masuk (10-3-3), 2 p.m.

No. 3 Pomperaug – Bye

No. 19 Rockville (8-7-1) at No. 14 Naugatuck (9-4-3), 2 p.m.

No. 27 North Haven (5-8-3) at No. 6 Guilford (10-2-4), 2 p.m.

No. 22 Jonathan Law (8-8-0) at No. 11 E.O. Smith (10-4-2), 2 p.m.

SECOND ROUND

Thursday, November 14

Bristol Central/Brookfield winner at No. 1 RHAM (13-1-2), 2 p.m.

Branford/Sheehan winner vs. Sacred Heart Academy/Killingly winner, 2 p.m.

Maloney/East Lyme winner at No. 4 Ledyard (12-3-1), 2 p.m.

Bunnell/Mercy winner vs. East Haven/Woodstock Academy winner, 2 p.m.

Bristol Eastern/Foran winner at No. 2 Suffield (13-2-1), 2 p.m.

Joel Barlow/Berlin winner vs. Daniel Hand/Masuk winner, 2 p.m.

Rockville/Naugatuck winner at No. 3 Pomperaug (10-1-4), 2 p.m.

North Haven/Guilford winner vs. Jonathan Law/E.O. Smith winner, 2 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS

Saturday, November 16, Time TBA

SEMIFINALS

November 19 or 20, Time TBA

CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday, November 23

at Dillon Stadium, Hartford OR Veterans Stadium, New Britain, TBA

FIRST ROUND

Tuesday, November 12

No. 1 Granby Memorial – Bye

No. 17 Oxford (8-5-3) at No. 16 Valley Regional (8-5-3), 2 p.m.

No. 25 New Fairfield (6-7-3) at No. 8 Bullard Havens Tech (11-2-3), 2 p.m.

No. 24 Montville (6-7-3) at No. 9 Ellington (11-3-2), 2 p.m.

No. 4 Weston – Bye

No. 20 Immaculate (7-5-4) at No. 13 Woodland (10-3-3), 2 p.m.

No. 28 Bloomfield (5-8-3) at No. 5 Platt Tech (12-2-2), 2 p.m.

No. 21 Seymour (8-8-0) at No. 12 Wolcott (11-4-1), 2 p.m.

No. 2 Nonnewaug – Bye

No. 18 Tolland (9-7-0) at No. 15 Northwestern (9-6-1), 2 p.m.

No. 26 Bacon Academy (5-7-4) at No. 7 Notre Dame-Fairfield (11-2-3), 2 p.m.

No. 23 Morgan (6-6-4) at No. 10 Watertown (10-2-4), 2 p.m.

No. 3 Plainfield – Bye

No. 19 Goodwin Tech (9-7-0) at Norwich Tech/Holy Family winner (9-5-2), 2 p.m.

No. 27 North Branford (5-8-3) at No. 6 Lewis Mills (12-3-1), 2 p.m.

No. 22 Waterford (6-6-4) at No. 11 Haddam-Killingworth (11-4-1), 2 p.m.

SECOND ROUND

Thursday, November 14

Oxford/Valley Regional winner at No. 1 Granby Memorial (16-0-0), 2 p.m.

New Fairfield/Bullard Havens Tech winner vs. Montville/Ellington winner, 2 p.m.

Immaculate/Woodland winner at No. 4 Weston (12-2-2), 2 p.m.

Bloomfield/Platt Tech winner vs. Seymour/Wolcott winner, 2 p.m.

Tolland/Northwestern winner at No. 2 Nonnewaug (13-2-1), 2 p.m.

Bacon Academy/Notre Dame-Fairfield winner vs. Morgan/Watertown winner, 2 p.m.

Goodwin Tech/Norwich Tech/Holy Family winner at No. 3 Plainfield (12-1-3), 2 p.m.

North Branford/Lewis Mills winner vs. Waterford/Haddam-Killingworth winner, 2 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS

Saturday, November 16, Time TBA

SEMIFINALS

November 19 or 20, Time TBA

CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday, November 23

at Dillon Stadium, Hartford OR Veterans Stadium, New Britain, TBA

CLASS S

FIRST ROUND

Tuesday, November 12

No. 1 Housatonic Regional – Bye

No. 17 Cromwell (8-7-1) at No. 16 St. Bernard (7-5-4), 2 p.m.

No. 25 Canton (6-9-1) at No. 8 Old Lyme (10-2-4), 2 p.m.

No. 24 St. Paul Catholic (6-9-1) at No. 9 Tourtellotte (11-4-1), 2 p.m.

No. 4 Portland – Bye

No. 20 Bolton (7-6-3) at No. 13 Northwest Catholic (8-5-3), 2 p.m.

No. 5 Lyman Memorial – Bye

No. 21 MLC (7-7-1) at No. 12 Coginchaug (9-5-1), 2 p.m.

No. 2 Windham Tech – Bye

No. 18 East Granby (8-7-1) at No. 15 East Hampton (7-5-3), 2 p.m.

No. 26 Thomaston (6-9-1) at No. 7 Litchfield (12-3-1), 2 p.m.

No. 23 Wolcott Tech (7-9-0) at No. 10 Parish Hill (11-5-0), 2 p.m.

No. 3 Holy Cross – Bye

No. 19 Terryville (8-7-1) at No. 14 Stafford (8-5-3), 2 p.m.

No. 6 Coventry – Bye

No. 22 Windham (7-8-1) at No. 11 Somers (10-5-1), 2 p.m.

SECOND ROUND

Thursday, November 14

Cromwell/St. Bernard winner at No. 1 Housatonic Regional (15-1-0), 2 p.m.

Canton/Old Lyme winner vs. St. Paul Catholic/Tourtellotte winner, 2 p.m.

Bolton/Northwest Catholic winner at No. 4 Portland (12-2-2), 2 p.m.

MLC/Coginchaug winner at No. 5 Lyman Memorial (12-2-2), 2 p.m.

East Granby/East Hampton winner at No. 2 Windham Tech (14-1-1), 2 p.m.

Thomaston/Litchfield winner vs. Wolcott Tech/Parish Hill winner, 2 p.m.

Terryville/Stafford winner at No. 3 Holy Cross (13-1-2), 2 p.m.

Windham/Somers winner at No. 6 Coventry (12-3-1), 2 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS

Saturday, November 16, Time TBA

SEMIFINALS

November 19 or 20, Time TBA

CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday, November 23

at Dillon Stadium, Hartford OR Veterans Stadium, New Britain, TBA