The 2019 CIAC Girls Soccer Tournament Scoreboard / Schedule

The 2019 CIAC Girls Soccer Tournament State Tournament Scoreboard / Schedule. Results will be posted nightly, following the completion of games. Links to live CIAC Brackets.
CLASS LL
FIRST ROUND
Tuesday, November 12
No. 1 Southington – Bye
No. 17 Amity (8-5-3) at No. 16 Wethersfield (10-6-0), 2 p.m.
No. 25 Danbury (6-8-2) at No. 8 Cheshire (12-2-2), 2 p.m.
No. 24 Norwich Free Academy (5-6-5) at No. 9 New Canaan (12-3-1), 2 p.m.
No. 4 St. Joseph – Bye
No. 20 Simsbury (7-5-4) at No. 13 Newtown (8-1-7), 2 p.m.
No. 28 Conard (6-9-1) at No. 5 Ridgefield (13-0-3), 2 p.m.
No. 21 New Milford (6-5-4) at No. 12 Shelton (10-2-4), 2 p.m.
No. 2 Staples – Bye
No. 18 Trumbull (9-7-0) at No. 15 Brien McMahon (10-6-0), 2 p.m.
No. 26 Fairfield Ludlowe (6-8-2) at No. 7 South Windsor (13-2-1), 2 p.m.
No. 23 West Haven (6-6-4) at No. 10 Farmington (11-3-2), 2 p.m.
No. 3 Glastonbury – Bye
No. 19 Hall (8-6-2) at No. 14 Darien (10-5-1), 2 p.m.
No. 27 Hamden (5-7-4) at No. 6 Newington (14-2-0), 2 p.m.
No. 22 Fairfield Warde (8-8-0) at No. 11 Wilton (11-3-2), 2 p.m.
SECOND ROUND
Thursday, November 14
Amity/Wethersfield winner at No. 1 Southington (14-0-2), 2 p.m.
Danbury/Cheshire winner vs. Norwich Free Academy/New Canaan winner, 2 p.m.
Simsbury/Newtown winner at No. 4 St. Joseph (13-0-3), 2 p.m.
Conard/Ridgefield winner vs. New Milford/Shelton winner, 2 p.m.
Trumbull/Brien McMahon winner at No. 2 Staples (14-0-2), 2 p.m.
Fairfield Ludlowe/South Windsor winner vs. West Haven/Farmington winner, 2 p.m.
Hall/Darien winner at No. 3 Glastonbury (14-1-1), 2 p.m.
Hamden/Newington winner vs. Fairfield Warde/Wilton winner, 2 p.m.
QUARTERFINALS
Saturday, November 16, Time TBA
SEMIFINALS
November 19 or 20, Time TBA
CHAMPIONSHIP
Saturday, November 23
at Dillon Stadium, Hartford OR Veterans Stadium, New Britain, TBA
CLASS L
FIRST ROUND
No. 1 RHAM – Bye
No. 17 Bristol Central (8-5-3) at No. 16 Brookfield (8-4-4), 2 p.m.
No. 25 Branford (5-7-4) at No. 8 Sheehan (10-3-3), 2 p.m.
No. 24 Sacred Heart Academy (6-7-3) at No. 9 Killingly (10-3-3), 2 p.m.
No. 4 Ledyard – Bye
No. 20 Maloney (8-7-1) at No. 13 East Lyme (9-4-3), 2 p.m.
No. 28 Bunnell (6-9-0) at No. 5 Mercy (11-2-3), 2 p.m.
No. 21 East Haven (7-6-3) at No. 12 Woodstock Academy (10-5-1), 2 p.m.
No. 2 Suffield – Bye
No. 18 Bristol Eastern (8-5-3) at No. 15 Foran (9-5-2), 2 p.m.
No. 26 Joel Barlow (4-6-6) at No. 7 Berlin (11-4-1), 2 p.m.
No. 23 Daniel Hand (6-7-3) at No. 10 Masuk (10-3-3), 2 p.m.
No. 3 Pomperaug – Bye
No. 19 Rockville (8-7-1) at No. 14 Naugatuck (9-4-3), 2 p.m.
No. 27 North Haven (5-8-3) at No. 6 Guilford (10-2-4), 2 p.m.
No. 22 Jonathan Law (8-8-0) at No. 11 E.O. Smith (10-4-2), 2 p.m.
SECOND ROUND
Thursday, November 14
Bristol Central/Brookfield winner at No. 1 RHAM (13-1-2), 2 p.m.
Branford/Sheehan winner vs. Sacred Heart Academy/Killingly winner, 2 p.m.
Maloney/East Lyme winner at No. 4 Ledyard (12-3-1), 2 p.m.
Bunnell/Mercy winner vs. East Haven/Woodstock Academy winner, 2 p.m.
Bristol Eastern/Foran winner at No. 2 Suffield (13-2-1), 2 p.m.
Joel Barlow/Berlin winner vs. Daniel Hand/Masuk winner, 2 p.m.
Rockville/Naugatuck winner at No. 3 Pomperaug (10-1-4), 2 p.m.
North Haven/Guilford winner vs. Jonathan Law/E.O. Smith winner, 2 p.m.
QUARTERFINALS
Saturday, November 16, Time TBA
SEMIFINALS
November 19 or 20, Time TBA
CHAMPIONSHIP
Saturday, November 23
at Dillon Stadium, Hartford OR Veterans Stadium, New Britain, TBA
CLASS M
FIRST ROUND
Tuesday, November 12
No. 1 Granby Memorial – Bye
No. 17 Oxford (8-5-3) at No. 16 Valley Regional (8-5-3), 2 p.m.
No. 25 New Fairfield (6-7-3) at No. 8 Bullard Havens Tech (11-2-3), 2 p.m.
No. 24 Montville (6-7-3) at No. 9 Ellington (11-3-2), 2 p.m.
No. 4 Weston – Bye
No. 20 Immaculate (7-5-4) at No. 13 Woodland (10-3-3), 2 p.m.
No. 28 Bloomfield (5-8-3) at No. 5 Platt Tech (12-2-2), 2 p.m.
No. 21 Seymour (8-8-0) at No. 12 Wolcott (11-4-1), 2 p.m.
No. 2 Nonnewaug – Bye
No. 18 Tolland (9-7-0) at No. 15 Northwestern (9-6-1), 2 p.m.
No. 26 Bacon Academy (5-7-4) at No. 7 Notre Dame-Fairfield (11-2-3), 2 p.m.
No. 23 Morgan (6-6-4) at No. 10 Watertown (10-2-4), 2 p.m.
No. 3 Plainfield – Bye
No. 19 Goodwin Tech (9-7-0) at Norwich Tech/Holy Family winner (9-5-2), 2 p.m.
No. 27 North Branford (5-8-3) at No. 6 Lewis Mills (12-3-1), 2 p.m.
No. 22 Waterford (6-6-4) at No. 11 Haddam-Killingworth (11-4-1), 2 p.m.
SECOND ROUND
Thursday, November 14
Oxford/Valley Regional winner at No. 1 Granby Memorial (16-0-0), 2 p.m.
New Fairfield/Bullard Havens Tech winner vs. Montville/Ellington winner, 2 p.m.
Immaculate/Woodland winner at No. 4 Weston (12-2-2), 2 p.m.
Bloomfield/Platt Tech winner vs. Seymour/Wolcott winner, 2 p.m.
Tolland/Northwestern winner at No. 2 Nonnewaug (13-2-1), 2 p.m.
Bacon Academy/Notre Dame-Fairfield winner vs. Morgan/Watertown winner, 2 p.m.
Goodwin Tech/Norwich Tech/Holy Family winner at No. 3 Plainfield (12-1-3), 2 p.m.
North Branford/Lewis Mills winner vs. Waterford/Haddam-Killingworth winner, 2 p.m.
QUARTERFINALS
Saturday, November 16, Time TBA
SEMIFINALS
November 19 or 20, Time TBA
CHAMPIONSHIP
Saturday, November 23
at Dillon Stadium, Hartford OR Veterans Stadium, New Britain, TBA
FIRST ROUND
Tuesday, November 12
No. 1 Housatonic Regional – Bye
No. 17 Cromwell (8-7-1) at No. 16 St. Bernard (7-5-4), 2 p.m.
No. 25 Canton (6-9-1) at No. 8 Old Lyme (10-2-4), 2 p.m.
No. 24 St. Paul Catholic (6-9-1) at No. 9 Tourtellotte (11-4-1), 2 p.m.
No. 4 Portland – Bye
No. 20 Bolton (7-6-3) at No. 13 Northwest Catholic (8-5-3), 2 p.m.
No. 5 Lyman Memorial – Bye
No. 21 MLC (7-7-1) at No. 12 Coginchaug (9-5-1), 2 p.m.
No. 2 Windham Tech – Bye
No. 18 East Granby (8-7-1) at No. 15 East Hampton (7-5-3), 2 p.m.
No. 26 Thomaston (6-9-1) at No. 7 Litchfield (12-3-1), 2 p.m.
No. 23 Wolcott Tech (7-9-0) at No. 10 Parish Hill (11-5-0), 2 p.m.
No. 3 Holy Cross – Bye
No. 19 Terryville (8-7-1) at No. 14 Stafford (8-5-3), 2 p.m.
No. 6 Coventry – Bye
No. 22 Windham (7-8-1) at No. 11 Somers (10-5-1), 2 p.m.
SECOND ROUND
Thursday, November 14
Cromwell/St. Bernard winner at No. 1 Housatonic Regional (15-1-0), 2 p.m.
Canton/Old Lyme winner vs. St. Paul Catholic/Tourtellotte winner, 2 p.m.
Bolton/Northwest Catholic winner at No. 4 Portland (12-2-2), 2 p.m.
MLC/Coginchaug winner at No. 5 Lyman Memorial (12-2-2), 2 p.m.
East Granby/East Hampton winner at No. 2 Windham Tech (14-1-1), 2 p.m.
Thomaston/Litchfield winner vs. Wolcott Tech/Parish Hill winner, 2 p.m.
Terryville/Stafford winner at No. 3 Holy Cross (13-1-2), 2 p.m.
Windham/Somers winner at No. 6 Coventry (12-3-1), 2 p.m.
QUARTERFINALS
Saturday, November 16, Time TBA
SEMIFINALS
November 19 or 20, Time TBA
CHAMPIONSHIP
Saturday, November 23
at Dillon Stadium, Hartford OR Veterans Stadium, New Britain, TBA