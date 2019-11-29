The 2019 CIAC Football Playoff Brackets / Scoreboard

The 2019 CIAC Football Playoffs have been set and approved and will begin Tuesday, Dec. 3 with quarterfinal rounds at the sites of the higher seeds.
They will continue with semifinals Saturday, Dec. 8 at sites of the higher seeds, and conclude Saturday, Dec. 14 at either Trumbull’s McDougall Stadium, or Veterans Stadium at Willowbrook Park in New Britain.
Times and sites will be announced after the semifinals are complete.
You can purchase tickets online here.
♦♦♦
CLASS LL
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, Dec. 3 at sites of higher seed, 6:30 p.m.
No. 8 Norwich Free Academy (7-3) at No. 1 Newtown (10-0)
No. 7 Ridgefield (8-2) at No. 2 Southington (9-1)
No. 6 Greenwich (9-1) at No. 3 Darien (9-1)
No. 5 Cheshire (8-2) at No. 4 Simsbury (9-1)
Semifinals
Sunday, Dec. 8 at sites of higher seed, 12:30 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, December 14 at New Britain or Trumbull, TBA
♦♦♦
CLASS L
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, Dec. 3 at sites of higher seed, 6:30 p.m.
No. 8 Wilton (7-3) at No. 1 St. Joseph (10-0) at McDougall Stadium, Trumbull
No. 7 Newington (7-3) at No. 2 Hand (10-0)
No. 6 Berlin (8-2) at No. 3 Maloney (9-1) at Falcon Field, Meriden
No. 5 Wethersfield (8-2) at No. 4 New Canaan (8-2)
Semifinals
Sunday, Dec. 8 at sites of higher seed, 12:30 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, December 14 at New Britain or Trumbull, TBA
♦♦♦
CLASS M
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, Dec. 3 at sites of higher seed, 6:30 p.m.
No. 8 SMSA/University/Classical (8-2) at No. 1 Rockville (10-0)
No. 7 Granby/Canton (8-2) at No. 2 Waterford (9-1)
No. 6 New Fairfield (8-2) at No. 3 Killingly (9-1)
No. 5 Weston (9-1) at No. 4 Abbott Tech/Immaculate (9-1) at Brookfield
Semifinals
Sunday, Dec. 8 at sites of higher seed, 12:30 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, December 14 at New Britain or Trumbull, TBA
♦♦♦
CLASS S