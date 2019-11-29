The 2019 CIAC Football Playoff Brackets / Scoreboard

The 2019 CIAC Football Playoffs have been set and approved and will begin Tuesday, Dec. 3 with quarterfinal rounds at the sites of the higher seeds.

They will continue with semifinals Saturday, Dec. 8 at sites of the higher seeds, and conclude Saturday, Dec. 14 at either Trumbull’s McDougall Stadium, or Veterans Stadium at Willowbrook Park in New Britain.

Times and sites will be announced after the semifinals are complete.

CLASS LL

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Dec. 3 at sites of higher seed, 6:30 p.m.

No. 8 Norwich Free Academy (7-3) at No. 1 Newtown (10-0)

No. 7 Ridgefield (8-2) at No. 2 Southington (9-1)

No. 6 Greenwich (9-1) at No. 3 Darien (9-1)

No. 5 Cheshire (8-2) at No. 4 Simsbury (9-1)

Semifinals

Sunday, Dec. 8 at sites of higher seed, 12:30 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, December 14 at New Britain or Trumbull, TBA

CLASS L

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Dec. 3 at sites of higher seed, 6:30 p.m.

No. 8 Wilton (7-3) at No. 1 St. Joseph (10-0) at McDougall Stadium, Trumbull

No. 7 Newington (7-3) at No. 2 Hand (10-0)

No. 6 Berlin (8-2) at No. 3 Maloney (9-1) at Falcon Field, Meriden

No. 5 Wethersfield (8-2) at No. 4 New Canaan (8-2)

Semifinals

Sunday, Dec. 8 at sites of higher seed, 12:30 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, December 14 at New Britain or Trumbull, TBA

CLASS M

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Dec. 3 at sites of higher seed, 6:30 p.m.

No. 8 SMSA/University/Classical (8-2) at No. 1 Rockville (10-0)

No. 7 Granby/Canton (8-2) at No. 2 Waterford (9-1)

No. 6 New Fairfield (8-2) at No. 3 Killingly (9-1)

No. 5 Weston (9-1) at No. 4 Abbott Tech/Immaculate (9-1) at Brookfield

Semifinals

Sunday, Dec. 8 at sites of higher seed, 12:30 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, December 14 at New Britain or Trumbull, TBA

CLASS S

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Dec. 3 at sites of higher seed

No. 8 Plainfield (8-2) at No. 1 Ansonia (10-0)

No. 7 Plainville (8-2) at No. 2 Bullard-Havens (10-0) at Kennedy Stadium

No. 6 Stafford/East Windsor/Somers (8-2) at No. 3 Bloomfield (10-0)

No. 5 Woodland (9-1) at No. 4 Sheehan (8-2)

Semifinals

Sunday, Dec. 8 at sites of higher seed, 12:30 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, December 14 at New Britain or Trumbull, TBA