The 2019 CIAC Football Championships: Broadcast Links, Live Stats, Updates

The final day of the football season has arrived.

Eight teams will enter with a chance to win a state title, but only four will end their seasons as champions.

The 2019 CIAC Football Championships will be held at McDougall Stadium in Trumbull and Veterans Field in New Britain. The four championships will be played in simultaneously pairs at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

You can follow along here for updates and links to all four championship streaming broadcasts and to follow live stats from all the games via the CIAC.

The games will be broadcast only via live stream on NFHS Network and a subscription fee (the price of a ticket) is required. You can also listen to the Class L and M finals on the radio at WELI 960-AM, WINY-AM 1350, WINY-FM 97.1 respectively.

Championship Vitals

Saturday, 11 a.m.

Saturday, 3 p.m.

LIVE UPDATES