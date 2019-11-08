The 2019 CIAC Field Hockey Tournament Schedule / Scoreboard

The 2019 CIAC Field Hockey Tournament State Tournament Scoreboard / Schedule. Results will be posted nightly, following the completion of games. Links to live CIAC Brackets.
CLASS L
QUALIFYING ROUND
Hamden (7-7-2-0) at Simsbury (8-6-1-1), 2 p.m.
Fairfield Ludlowe (7-8-1-0) at Greenwich (9-7-0-0), 4:30p.m.
Fairfield Warde (7-8-0-0) at Cheshire (10-6-0-0), 2 p.m.
Southington (6-8-2-0) at New Milford (10-6-0-0), 4:30p.m.
Brien McMahon (5-8-2-1) at Enfield (10-5-1-0), 4 p.m.
FIRST ROUND
Simsbury/Hamden winner at No. 1 Newtown (16-0-0-0), 5 p.m.
No. 9 Norwalk (13-3-0-0) at No. 8 Glastonbury (12-1-2-1), 5 p.m.
New Milford/Southington winner at No. 4 Staples (15-1-0-0), 2 p.m.
Enfield/Brien McMahon winner at No. 5 New Canaan (14-2-0-0), 4 p.m.
Greenwich/Fairfield Ludlowe winner at No. 2 Hall (15-1-0-0), 6 p.m.
No. 10 Wilton (11-4-0-1) at No. 7 Ridgefield (13-1-0-2), 5:30 p.m.
Cheshire/Fairfield Warde winner at No. 3 Darien (15-1-0-0), 4 p.m.
No. 11 Conard (9-3-3-1) at No. 6 Amity (14-2-0-0), 2 p.m.
QUARTERFINALS
November 15 or 16, Time TBA
SEMIFINALS
November 19 or 20, Time TBA at Site TBA
CHAMPIONSHIP
Saturday, November 23 at Wethersfield, Time TBA
CLASS M
QUALIFYING ROUND
Monday, November 11
Farmington (6-9-0-1) at Avon (5-7-2-2), 2 p.m.
Joel Barlow (5-8-1-1) at Killingly (6-8-2-0), 4 p.m.
FIRST ROUND
Tuesday, November 12
Avon/Farmington winner at No. 1 Guilford (16-0-0-0), 6:30p.m.
No. 9 Fitch (8-7-1-0) at No. 8 South Windsor (8-6-0-2), 2 p.m.
No. 13 Sheehan (6-8-2-0) at No. 4 Pomperaug (10-4-1-1), 2 p.m.
No. 12 Masuk (6-7-1-2) at No. 5 Branford (10-5-0-1), 6 p.m.
Killingly/Joel Barlow winner at No. 2 Wethersfield (15-1-0-0), 4 p.m.
No. 10 Sacred Heart Academy (7-7-2-0) at No. 7 Daniel Hand (10-6-0-0), 7 p.m.
No. 14 Bethel (6-8-2-0) at No. 3 East Lyme (11-2-3-0), 4 p.m.
No. 6 Mercy (9-4-2-1) at No. 11 Suffield (6-6-2-1), 4 p.m.
QUARTERFINALS
Thursday, November 14, Time TBA
SEMIFINALS
November 19 or 20, Time TBA at Site TBA
CHAMPIONSHIP
Saturday, November 23 at Wethersfield, Time TBA
CLASS S
FIRST ROUND
Tuesday, November 12
No. 1 Granby Memorial – Bye
No. 9 Thomaston (10-4-1-0) at No. 8 Litchfield (9-3-2-0), 2 p.m.
No. 13 Weston (7-8-1-0) at No. 4 Westbrook (12-1-3-0), 2 p.m.
No. 12 Old Saybrook (8-7-1-0) at No. 5 Stonington (11-2-2-0), 6:30p.m.
No. 15 Wamogo (5-8-3-0) at No. 2 North Branford (15-0-1-0), 3:30p.m.
No. 10 Valley Regional (10-6-0-0) at No. 7 Canton (11-4-1-0), 4 p.m.
No. 14 Morgan (6-9-1-0) at No. 3 Immaculate (15-1-0-0), 2 p.m.
No. 11 New Fairfield (9-6-1-0) at No. 6 Northwest Catholic (12-3-0-1), 2 p.m.
QUARTERFINALS
Thursday, November 14, Time TBA
SEMIFINALS
November 19 or 20, Time TBA at Site TBA
CHAMPIONSHIP
Saturday, November 23 at Wethersfield, Time TBA