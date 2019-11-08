The 2019 CIAC Field Hockey Tournament Schedule / Scoreboard

The 2019 CIAC Field Hockey Tournament State Tournament Scoreboard / Schedule. Results will be posted nightly, following the completion of games. Links to live CIAC Brackets.

QUALIFYING ROUND

Hamden (7-7-2-0) at Simsbury (8-6-1-1), 2 p.m.

Fairfield Ludlowe (7-8-1-0) at Greenwich (9-7-0-0), 4:30p.m.

Fairfield Warde (7-8-0-0) at Cheshire (10-6-0-0), 2 p.m.

Southington (6-8-2-0) at New Milford (10-6-0-0), 4:30p.m.

Brien McMahon (5-8-2-1) at Enfield (10-5-1-0), 4 p.m.

FIRST ROUND

Simsbury/Hamden winner at No. 1 Newtown (16-0-0-0), 5 p.m.

No. 9 Norwalk (13-3-0-0) at No. 8 Glastonbury (12-1-2-1), 5 p.m.

New Milford/Southington winner at No. 4 Staples (15-1-0-0), 2 p.m.

Enfield/Brien McMahon winner at No. 5 New Canaan (14-2-0-0), 4 p.m.

Greenwich/Fairfield Ludlowe winner at No. 2 Hall (15-1-0-0), 6 p.m.

No. 10 Wilton (11-4-0-1) at No. 7 Ridgefield (13-1-0-2), 5:30 p.m.

Cheshire/Fairfield Warde winner at No. 3 Darien (15-1-0-0), 4 p.m.

No. 11 Conard (9-3-3-1) at No. 6 Amity (14-2-0-0), 2 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS

November 15 or 16, Time TBA

SEMIFINALS

November 19 or 20, Time TBA at Site TBA

CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday, November 23 at Wethersfield, Time TBA

QUALIFYING ROUND

Monday, November 11

Farmington (6-9-0-1) at Avon (5-7-2-2), 2 p.m.

Joel Barlow (5-8-1-1) at Killingly (6-8-2-0), 4 p.m.

FIRST ROUND

Tuesday, November 12

Avon/Farmington winner at No. 1 Guilford (16-0-0-0), 6:30p.m.

No. 9 Fitch (8-7-1-0) at No. 8 South Windsor (8-6-0-2), 2 p.m.

No. 13 Sheehan (6-8-2-0) at No. 4 Pomperaug (10-4-1-1), 2 p.m.

No. 12 Masuk (6-7-1-2) at No. 5 Branford (10-5-0-1), 6 p.m.

Killingly/Joel Barlow winner at No. 2 Wethersfield (15-1-0-0), 4 p.m.

No. 10 Sacred Heart Academy (7-7-2-0) at No. 7 Daniel Hand (10-6-0-0), 7 p.m.

No. 14 Bethel (6-8-2-0) at No. 3 East Lyme (11-2-3-0), 4 p.m.

No. 6 Mercy (9-4-2-1) at No. 11 Suffield (6-6-2-1), 4 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS

Thursday, November 14, Time TBA

SEMIFINALS

November 19 or 20, Time TBA at Site TBA

CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday, November 23 at Wethersfield, Time TBA

FIRST ROUND

Tuesday, November 12

No. 1 Granby Memorial – Bye

No. 9 Thomaston (10-4-1-0) at No. 8 Litchfield (9-3-2-0), 2 p.m.

No. 13 Weston (7-8-1-0) at No. 4 Westbrook (12-1-3-0), 2 p.m.

No. 12 Old Saybrook (8-7-1-0) at No. 5 Stonington (11-2-2-0), 6:30p.m.

No. 15 Wamogo (5-8-3-0) at No. 2 North Branford (15-0-1-0), 3:30p.m.

No. 10 Valley Regional (10-6-0-0) at No. 7 Canton (11-4-1-0), 4 p.m.

No. 14 Morgan (6-9-1-0) at No. 3 Immaculate (15-1-0-0), 2 p.m.

No. 11 New Fairfield (9-6-1-0) at No. 6 Northwest Catholic (12-3-0-1), 2 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS

Thursday, November 14, Time TBA

SEMIFINALS

November 19 or 20, Time TBA at Site TBA

CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday, November 23 at Wethersfield, Time TBA