The 2019 CIAC Class S Football Championship: SHEEHAN vs. BLOOMFIELD

VITALS

WHERE/WHEN – McDougall Stadium, Trumbull High School, 11 a.m.

SEEDS/RECORDS – No. 3 Bloomfield 12-0, No. 4 Sheehan 10-2

COACHES – Bloomfield: Ty Outlaw, 10th year (88-25); Sheehan: John Ferrazzi, 15th year (79-77-2)

PROGRAM ROSTERS | LIVE STATS (TBA)

CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

Bloomfield (9-5)

1982-MM def. Penney 12-6; 1993-SS lost to Seymour 40-12; 1994-SS lost to Ansonia 54-14; 1995-S lost to Ansonia 7-0; 1996-S lost to Darien 21-16; 1997-S def. Darien 39-21; 1998-S def. Ansonia 40-7; 1999-S def. Ansonia 56-0; 2000-M def. New Canaan 55-6; 2001-S def. North Branford 40-7; 2003-SS def. Brookfield 34-14; 2006-SS lost to Ansonia 34-12; 2015-S def. Ansonia 31-20; 2018-S def. Haddam-Killingworth 25-7.

Sheehan (1-0)

1985-SS def. Montville 21-7.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bloomfield

Sr. WR/DB Anthony Simpson; Jr. QB Daron Bryden; Soph. WR Jayvon Massey; Sr. DL Kyle Davis (6-4, 230); Jr. LB/RB Brandon Bish.

Sheehan

Sr. RB/DB Terrence Bogan; Sr. WR/DB Jordan Davis; Sr. DE/TE Braedon McCarthy (6-2, 250); Sr. QB/LB Kyle Simmons; Sr. OL/DL Mickey Deming (6-0, 245).

STORYLINES

With marquee names on both sides, the Class S final has the potential to turn into a barnburner.

Then again, the defenses might just laugh at that.

Defending champion Bloomfield has permitted only 29 points in 12 games, the state’s stingiest scoring defense. Most of those were harmless: The Warhawks have also scored 595, second only to St. Joseph’s 598. Their last close games came in last year’s playoffs. They’ve been ranked in the GameTimeCT top 10 poll all season, sitting fifth at the end of the regular season.

And here they are again, meeting Sheehan, likely the best team they’ll play all season, which is fresh off a battle on the turf at Derby in Monday night’s semifinals. The Titans knocked off Ansonia 30-22 in a back-and-forth tilt.

Sheehan has been climbing, in a way, on its way to its first CIAC title game in 34 years. It was moved up to SCC Tier II this season. North Haven, a Tier I opponent, dealt the Titans their first loss just as they approached the GameTimeCT top 10 for the first time; they lost the next week, too, to Cheshire. Terrence Bogan, who missed the North Haven game injured, said the experience brought the team closer: It pushed them to work harder. The Titans finished the regular season strong with wins over Hamden and rival Lyman Hall to secure a playoff berth: They were knocked out in the quarterfinals of Class M two years ago and the M semis last year. This year, they’re the biggest school in Class S.

Bogan is a premier running back; nearing 200 yards on 37 carries in the semifinal win, he topped 2,000 yards for the second year in a row. Jordan Davis, who nearly two years ago suffered a broken leg in a car accident, scored three touchdowns on Monday and added a pair of two-point conversions. The Connecticut High School Coaches Association chose both for their list of the state’s top 26 players. (Braedon McCarthy, an all-state defensive end, left the Ansonia game injured.)

But there will be plenty of standouts staring back for Bloomfield, playing in the Class S tournament for the fifth time in seven years and looking for its third championship under coach Ty Outlaw.

Anthony Simpson, a candidate for player of the year, has rushed for 12.4 yards a carry, 1,179 yards in all. He has caught 65 passes for over 1,000 yards. He also has 10 interceptions.

Junior quarterback Daron Bryden already has an assortment of team career records, throwing for over 3,000 yards this year, most of them to Simpson and sophomore Jayvon Massey (47 catches, 1,140 yards). Brandon Bish ran for three touchdowns in a 35-7 semifinal win over Plainville.

And the defense has combined for 46 sacks plus 100 other tackles for a loss, not to mention seven shutouts.

PREDICTIONS

SPB’S PICK – Sheehan

PETE’S PICK – Sheehan

FORNO’S PICK – Bloomfield

CALPREPS PROJECTION – Bloomfield 38-31