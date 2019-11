The 2019 CIAC Boys Soccer Tournament Scoreboard / Schedule

The 2019 CIAC Boys Soccer Tournament State Tournament Scoreboard / Schedule. Results will be posted nightly, following the completion of games. Links to live CIAC Brackets.

QUALIFYING ROUND

Saturday, November 9

Fairfield Prep (6-6-4) at Darien (6-6-4), 11/9, 2 p.m.

Stamford (7-8-1) at Brien McMahon (6-5-5), 11/9, 2 p.m.

Norwich Free Academy (6-7-2) at West Haven (7-6-3), 11/9, 2 p.m.

FIRST ROUND

Monday, November 11

Darien/Fairfield Prep winner at No. 1 Glastonbury (14-1-1), 2 p.m.

No. 17 Staples (8-4-4) at No. 16 Wilbur Cross (8-4-3), 2 p.m.

No. 25 Amity (7-5-4) at No. 8 Trumbull (10-2-4), 2 p.m.

No. 24 Middletown (8-6-2) at No. 9 Shelton (10-3-3), 2 p.m.

No. 29 Crosby (8-7-1) at No. 4 Naugatuck (13-1-2), 2 p.m.

No. 20 New Britain (8-5-3) at No. 13 New Milford (10-4-2), 2 p.m.

No. 28 E.O. Smith (8-7-1) at No. 5 Hall (13-1-2), 2 p.m.

No. 21 Fairfield Ludlowe (6-3-7) at No. 12 Cheshire (10-4-1), 2 p.m.

Brien McMahon/Stamford winner at No. 2 Fairfield Warde (13-0-3), 2 p.m.

No. 18 Norwalk (7-3-6) at No. 15 Harding (10-5-1), 2 p.m.

No. 26 Simsbury (7-5-4) at No. 7 Farmington (11-3-2), 2 p.m.

No. 23 South Windsor (8-6-2) at No. 10 Danbury (10-3-3), 2 p.m.

West Haven/Norwich Free Academy winner at No. 3 East Hartford (13-0-3), 2 p.m.

No. 19 Conard (8-5-3) at No. 14 Greenwich (10-4-2), 2 p.m.

No. 27 Newtown (8-7-1) at No. 6 Xavier (12-2-2), 2 p.m.

No. 22 Newington (8-6-2) at No. 11 Hamden (10-3-3), 2 p.m.

SECOND ROUND

Wednesday, November 13

Darien/Fairfield Prep/Glastonbury winner vs. Staples/Wilbur Cross winner, 2 p.m.

Amity/Trumbull winner vs. Middletown/Shelton winner, 2 p.m.

Crosby/Naugatuck winner vs. New Britain/New Milford winner, 2 p.m.

E.O. Smith/Hall winner vs. Fairfield Ludlowe/Cheshire winner, 2 p.m.

Brien McMahon/Stamford/Fairfield Warde winner vs. Norwalk/Harding winner, 2 p.m.

Simsbury/Farmington winner vs. South Windsor/Danbury winner, 2 p.m.

West Haven/Norwich Free Academy/East Hartford winner vs. Conard/Greenwich winner, 2 p.m.

Newtown/Xavier winner vs. Newington/Hamden winner, 2 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS

Friday, November 15, Time TBA

SEMIFINALS

November 18 or 19, Time TBA

CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday, November 23

at Dillon Stadium, Hartford OR Veterans Stadium, New Britain, TBA

FIRST ROUND

Monday, November 11

No. 1 Bristol Eastern – Bye

No. 17 Torrington (9-6-1) at No. 16 Bunnell (8-4-4), 2 p.m.

No. 25 Foran (6-6-4) at No. 8 Guilford (9-1-6), 2 p.m.

No. 24 Masuk (6-6-4) at No. 9 Wilcox Tech (11-4-1), 2 p.m.

No. 4 Daniel Hand – Bye

No. 20 Brookfield (8-6-2) at No. 13 Rockville (10-5-1), 2 p.m.

No. 5 Fitch – Bye

No. 21 East Lyme (8-6-2) at No. 12 Pomperaug (10-5-1), 2 p.m.

No. 2 Platt Tech – Bye

No. 18 Windsor (9-6-1) at No. 15 Joel Barlow (8-4-4), 2 p.m.

No. 26 Maloney (6-9-1) at No. 7 Ellis Tech (11-3-2), 2 p.m.

No. 23 Branford (7-7-2) at No. 10 Wilton (8-2-6), 2 p.m.

Prince Tech/University winner – Bye

No. 19 Bethel (7-5-3) at No. 14 Bristol Central (9-5-2), 2 p.m.

No. 6 Wethersfield – Bye

No. 22 Notre Dame-West Haven (7-6-3) at No. 11 Bassick (10-5-1), 2 p.m.

SECOND ROUND

Wednesday, November 13

Torrington/Bunnell winner at No. 1 Bristol Eastern (14-0-2), 2 p.m.

Foran/Guilford winner vs. Masuk/Wilcox Tech winner, 2 p.m.

Brookfield/Rockville winner at No. 4 Daniel Hand (11-1-4), 2 p.m.

East Lyme/Pomperaug winner at No. 5 Fitch (12-3-0), 2 p.m.

Windsor/Joel Barlow winner at No. 2 Platt Tech (14-1-1), 2 p.m.

Maloney/Ellis Tech winner vs. Branford/Wilton winner, 2 p.m.

Bethel/Bristol Central winner at Prince Tech/University winner (13-2-1), 2 p.m.

Notre Dame-West Haven/Bassick winner at No. 6 Wethersfield (12-3-1), 2 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS

Friday, November 15, Time TBA

SEMIFINALS

November 18 or 19, Time TBA

CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday, November 23

at Dillon Stadium, Hartford OR Veterans Stadium, New Britain, TBA

FIRST ROUND

Monday, November 11

No. 1 Ellington – Bye

No. 17 Sheehan (9-5-2) at No. 16 Suffield (9-5-2), 2 p.m.

No. 25 Ansonia (7-7-0) at No. 8 Morgan (12-2-2), 2 p.m.

No. 24 Goodwin Tech (7-7-2) at No. 9 Watertown (12-2-2), 2 p.m.

No. 29 Norwich Tech (5-7-4) at No. 4 Woodland (14-2-0), 2 p.m.

No. 20 O’Brien Tech (9-6-1) at No. 13 Northwestern (9-3-4), 2 p.m.

No. 28 Killingly (6-8-2) at No. 5 Windham (13-1-2), 2 p.m.

No. 21 Bullard Havens Tech (8-5-3) at No. 12 Ledyard (12-4-0), 2 p.m.

No. 2 Stonington – Bye

No. 18 WCA (9-5-2) at No. 15 Wolcott Tech (10-6-0), 2 p.m.

No. 26 Seymour (5-5-4) at No. 7 Abbott Tech (13-3-0), 2 p.m.

No. 23 Valley Regional (7-6-3) at No. 10 Tolland (11-1-4), 2 p.m.

No. 30 Lewis Mills (5-8-3) at No. 3 Nonnewaug (14-1-1), 2 p.m.

No. 19 Plainville (9-6-1) at No. 14 Aerospace (10-5-1), 2 p.m.

No. 27 Plainfield (5-6-5) at No. 6 Granby Memorial (13-2-1), 2 p.m.

No. 22 New Fairfield (8-7-1) at No. 11 Weston (10-2-3), 2 p.m.

SECOND ROUND

Wednesday, November 13

Sheehan/Suffield winner at No. 1 Ellington (16-0-0), 2 p.m.

Ansonia/Morgan winner vs. Goodwin Tech/Watertown winner, 2 p.m.

Norwich Tech/Woodland winner vs. O’Brien Tech/Northwestern winner, 2 p.m.

Killingly/Windham winner vs. Bullard Havens Tech/Ledyard winner, 2 p.m.

WCA/Wolcott Tech winner at No. 2 Stonington (13-0-2), 2 p.m.

Seymour/Abbott Tech winner vs. Valley Regional/Tolland winner, 2 p.m.

Lewis Mills/Nonnewaug winner vs. Plainville/Aerospace winner, 2 p.m.

Plainfield/Granby Memorial winner vs. New Fairfield/Weston winner, 2 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS

Friday, November 15, Time TBA

SEMIFINALS

November 18 or 19, Time TBA

CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday, November 23

at Dillon Stadium, Hartford OR Veterans Stadium, New Britain, TBA

FIRST ROUND

Monday, November 11

No. 1 Canton – Bye

No. 17 St. Bernard (8-5-3) at No. 16 Windsor Locks (8-5-3), 2 p.m.

No. 25 Housatonic Regional (7-8-1) at No. 8 Parish Hill (10-4-2), 2 p.m.

No. 24 Northwest Catholic (6-6-4) at No. 9 Cromwell (9-4-3), 2 p.m.

No. 29 Oxford (5-8-3) at No. 4 Lyman Memorial (10-2-4), 2 p.m.

No. 20 Portland (7-6-3) at No. 13 Somers (9-6-1), 2 p.m.

No. 28 Westbrook (6-9-1) at No. 5 Old Saybrook (10-2-4), 2 p.m.

No. 21 Coventry (8-8-0) at No. 12 Wheeler (9-5-2), 2 p.m.

No. 2 Litchfield – Bye

No. 18 Griswold (6-4-6) at No. 15 Immaculate (8-5-3), 2 p.m.

No. 26 East Hampton (4-5-6) at No. 7 Hale Ray (10-4-2), 2 p.m.

No. 23 Old Lyme (6-6-4) at No. 10 Montville (9-4-3), 2 p.m.

No. 30 East Granby (5-8-3) at No. 3 Holy Cross (12-2-2), 2 p.m.

No. 19 Bolton (8-7-1) at No. 14 St. Paul Catholic (9-6-1), 2 p.m.

No. 27 Shepaug Valley (5-7-4) at No. 6 Coginchaug (10-4-2), 2 p.m.

No. 22 Innovation (8-8-0) at No. 11 Windham Tech (9-5-2), 2 p.m.

SECOND ROUND

Wednesday, November 13

St. Bernard/Windsor Locks winner at No. 1 Canton (12-2-2), 2 p.m.

Housatonic Regional/Parish Hill winner vs. Northwest Catholic/Cromwell winner, 2 p.m.

Oxford/Lyman Memorial winner vs. Portland/Somers winner, 2 p.m.

Westbrook/Old Saybrook winner vs. Coventry/Wheeler winner, 2 p.m.

Griswold/Immaculate winner at No. 2 Litchfield (12-2-2), 2 p.m.

East Hampton/Hale Ray winner vs. Old Lyme/Montville winner, 2 p.m.

East Granby/Holy Cross winner vs. Bolton/St. Paul Catholic winner, 2 p.m.

Shepaug Valley/Coginchaug winner vs. Innovation/Windham Tech winner, 2 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS

Friday, November 15, Time TBA

SEMIFINALS

November 18 or 19, Time TBA

CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday, November 23

at Dillon Stadium, Hartford OR Veterans Stadium, New Britain, TBA