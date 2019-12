The 2019 CHSCA All-State Football Teams

The 2019 Connecticut High School Coaches Association’s All-State Football teams as voted on and selected by head coaches throughout the state.

PLEASE NOTE: The Top 26 team is a selection of Connecticut’s top players overall by the association (in alphabetical order), who were then moved up from their respective class teams to the Top 26 team.

TOP 26

PHOENIX BILLINGS, Hand (QB)

A.J. BARBER, Greenwich (WR)

TERRENCE BOGAN, Sheehan (RB)

BEN CORNIELLO, Hand (DL)

BILLY CARR, Southington (LB)

ANDREW COTE, Norwich Free Academy (WR)

JORDAN DAVIS, Sheehan (DB)

MATT GULBIN, Wilton (OL)

TOMMY GUILFOYLE, Simsbury (LB)

JAYLEN JOHN, Platt (DL)

JAH JOYNER, Danbury (DE)

TISHAY JOHNSON, Windsor (DB)

JAMES KNOX, Newtown (DL)

MIKE LOCKAVITCH, Shelton (DL)

EDWARD IUTERI, Greenwich (DL)

COLIN MCCABE, Hand (RB)

DREW PYNE, New Canaan (QB)

TROY RAINEY, Harding (OL)

WYATT RAYMOND, Enfield (TE)

JACK WALLACE, St. Joseph (QB)

SAM WILSON, Darien (LB)

TREVOR SANTIAGO, Maloney (OL)

JADEN SHIRDEN, St. Joseph (RB)

ANTHONY SIMPSON, Bloomfield (WR)

PRIMO SPEARS, Windsor (DB)

JERMAINE WILLIAMS, St. Joseph (DL)

OFFENSE

OL—ERIC TANN, Manchester

OL—PETER SIMPLICIO, Conard

OL—PHIL SISSICK, Shelton

OL—REID ENGLERT, Ridgefield

OL—KYLE GOOD, Newtown

WR—ZACH GILBERT, Simsbury

WR—CHRIS PIGATT, Hamden

WR—MAX MCGILLICUDDY, Fairfield Prep

WR—CARTER UHLMAN, Southington

RB—IZZO LIZARDI, Hall

RB—JAKE MCALINDEN, Cheshire

QB—PETER GRAHAM, Darien

PK—NOE RUELAS, Hall

DEFENSE

DL—CHISOM OKORO, Cheshire

DL—AIDAN GUZMAN, Hall

DL—JOE DIGELLO, Amity

LB—NICK MORRIS, Fairfield Prep

LB—CHINO GRANT, Wilbur Cross

LB—JARED DUNN, Newtown

LB—NATE COTE, Norwich Free Academy

DB—TYLER PJATAK, Shelton

DB—JOHNNY CARREIRO, Southington

DB —JAKE THAW, Staples

DB—ALEX HANNA, Ridgefield

DB—XAVIER MARQUEZ, Norwich Free Academy

P—RYAN SMITH, Glastonbury

OFFENSE

OL—JAKE WHITAKER, Wethersfield

OL—TOM BAMBRICK, Hand

OL—NICO GAREA, Notre Dame-West Haven

OL—LUKE MARUCA, NORTH Haven

OL—JAKE KROFSSIK, Masuk

OL—OMAR HENRY, Hillhouse

TE—JUSTIN DESAUTELS, E.O. Smith

WR—ZACH LAPOLICE, New Canaan

WR—KJ GRISHAM, Xavier

WR—CONNOR PACE, Wethersfield

RB—JAMES TARVER, Maloney

RB—CHARLES WALCOTT, Guilford

QB—NICK PESTRICHELLO, Newington

PK—AUSTIN JOSE, St. Joseph

DEFENSE

DL—ISIAH LOVELL, E.O. Smith

DL—CJ NEWTON, Bunnell

DL—COLIN MEROPOULOS, Masuk

DL—BRADY FOSTER, Middletown

LB—KOBE FOSTER, Windsor

LB—MALACHI RANDOLPH, Hartford Public

LB—DASHAUN WILSON, Wilby

LB—MARCELIUS RUIZ, Xavier

LB—COLE DASILVA, St. Joseph

DB—KAMRON MORENO, Maloney

DB—KEENAN ESAU, Newington

DB—TOMMY CANDELORA, Notre Dame-West Haven

DB—MIKE GREGORY, Farmington

P—NICK RADMAN, New Canaan

OFFENSE

OL—JACOB GALARZA, Killingly

OL—ADAM FRAME, Brookfield

OL—FRANCIS OKINE, Weston

OL—SHANE MALLORY, New Fairfield

OL—DYLAN KEITH, Gilbert/Northwestern

TE—JAQUAN DUFOUR, Rockville

WR—SHAKESPEARE RODRIQUEZ, Lyman Hall

WR—J.T. THUESEN, New Fairfield

RB—ROBERTO SALAS, Platt

RB—MIKE ALTOBELLI, New Fairfield

QB—ANDREW JANIK, Foran

QB—RYAN BAKKEN, Waterford

PK—JOSH HAMEL, Gilbert/Northwestern

DEFENSE

DL—NASIR KNIGHTON, Rockville

DL—ANTHONY VELARDI, Watertown

DL—CONNOR LUDUC, Killingly

LB—JACKSON HARSHBERGER, Waterford

LB—SAM ATTIANESE, Granby/Canton

LB—BRENDAN SAWYER, Weston

LB—JACK SAWYER, Weston

LB—JONATHAN O’COIN, Rockville

DB—JAMES GOETZ, Weston

DB—DEVIN HILL, Sports Medical Science Academy

DB—PHILY GIORGIANNI, Joel Barlow

DB—ERIC PINO, Windsor Locks/Suffield/East Granby

DB—JACOB COLEMAN, Torrington

OFFENSE

OL—ADRIEN MARCOS, Plainville

OL—ALEK TOLBOE, Woodland Regional

OL—ADAM VIOLANO, Seymour

OL—SAM GIZZIE, Holy Cross

OL—LUIS SANTIAGO, Ansonia

TE—GARRETT CAFARO, Ansonia

WR—JAYVON MASSEY, Bloomfield

WR—LOGAN BRIGGS, Stafford/East Windsor/Somers

RB—SHYKEEM HARMON, Ansonia

RB—TYLER DINAPOLI, North Branford

QB—DARON BRYDEN, Bloomfield

PK—SEAN BALDYGA, Bacon Academy

DEFENSE