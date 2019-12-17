The 2019-20 Preseason GameTimeCT Top 10 Girls Basketball Poll: New-look NORWALK starts No. 1

The Norwalk girls basketball team finished last season with an unbeaten record and as the unanimous No. 1 team in the Top 10 poll.

The Bears lost a few key pieces to graduation but bring back enough talent that voters stuck with them as No. 1 this preseason. They also have a new head coach: former boys star Evan Kelley.

Hand, which came on strong at the end of last season, reaching the Class L championship game, brings back a plethora of talent, including super guard Sara Wohlgemuth.

Notre Dame-Fairfield, just like Hand, saw its season end at the hands of Hillhouse in the Class L tournament. Also, like Hand, the Lancers bring back most of their starters including sophomore Aizhanique Mayo and junior Yamani McCollough. Former Seymour and UConn star Maria Conlon takes over as head coach.

Class M champions Cromwell come in at fourth with All-State guard Vanessa Stolsjaner leading an experienced group of players.

Class LL runner-up New London tallied the last first-place vote in the poll. The Whalers were hit hard by graduation and have a new coach, David Kohn moves from Parish Hill to New London to take over for Holly Misto.

The Whalers do bring back super-sophomore Joniyah Bland-Fitzpatrick and always seem to be able to reload.

E.O. Smith, Wilbur Cross and NFA were not in the final poll last season but voters saw it fit to include them, now. With good reason as each team has talented players and high expectations for the upcoming year.

The poll will not be back until after the new year, until then teams will be playing in holiday tournaments and a ton of excellent non-conference games. Many featuring top 10 teams taking on each other.

2019-20 GameTimeCT Preseason Top 10 Girls Basketball Poll