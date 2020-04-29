The 2019-20 GameTimeCT All-State Boys Hockey First Team





















































The 2019-20 GameTimeCT All-State Boys Hockey team. Compiled by Michael Fornabaio. Photos by Hearst Connecticut Media and were submitted. Designed by Pete Paguaga and Sean Patrick Bowley.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Nick Maringola Cheshire, Senior, Goalie Stats: Had 45 saves or more in seven games. … Faced 807 shots, a school record, and had a .939 save percentage. … Had four 50-save games, including 52 saves on 53 shots in a 2-0 loss to WMRP, and 60 saves on 62 shots in a 2-0 loss to Farmington Valley. Honors: CHSCA Division II player of the year. … First-team all-state and All-SCC/SWC. … Cheshire’s Hobey Baker Award winner. Off the Ice: Youth hockey referee. … Carries a 3.7 GPA. Up Next: Will play junior hockey for the New Hampshire Avalanche and wants to play in college. ♦♦♦ Coach of the Year Mac Budd Darien Led the Blue Wave to an 18-5 record. Darien was ranked No. 1 in the GameTimeCT Top 10 poll for most of the season. … Has a 75-39-2 record as head coach since taking over the defending state champions in 2015. He led them to a repeat in his first year. … Joined the Blue Wave in 2011 as an assistant coach. ♦♦♦ Cole Chapman Simsbury, Senior, Forward Stats: Scored 19 goals and 18 assists for the Trojans. … Finished his Simsbury career with 99 points, including 61 goals. Honors: Three times a CHSCA all-state pick, including two first-team selections. … Team MVP past two seasons before this. … Three-time All-CCC pick. Off the Ice: Varsity lacrosse. Volunteer with Special Olympics Up Next: Will attend the University of Tampa. ♦♦♦

Robbie Forleo

West Haven, Senior, Defense

Stats: Blocked 52 shots this year for the Westies, who finished 11-8-1. … Scored five goals and added nine assists. … Scored 63 career points, including 15 goals.

Honors: First-team CHSCA Division I all-state. … All-SCC/SWC first team.

Off the Ice: Volunteer for West Haven Youth Hockey’s learn-to-skate program.

Up Next: Club hockey at the University of New Haven.

Boden Gammill

New Canaan, Junior, Forward

Stats: Scored 13 goals and added nine assists for the FCIAC champions.

Honors: Selected first-team all-state by the coaches. … Second-team All-FCIAC.

Off the Ice: High honor roll. … HSA Skills Hockey Camp, Camp Braveheart, BQuick Hockey Camp counselor.

Up Next: Plans to stay for his senior year at New Canaan.

Aden Hotchkiss

Xavier, Senior, Forward

Stats: Scored 11 goals and 11 assists in his return from the Gunnery.

Honors: First-team all-state pick by the CHSCA. … First-team All-SCC/SWC.

Up Next: Was likely to play junior hockey next year. … Committed to Sacred Heart.

Luke Johnston

Darien, Junior, Defense

Stats: Scored four goals and 18 assists for the Blue Wave, who were No. 1 in the GameTimeCT poll much of the season.

Honors: First-team All-FCIAC. … Second-team CHSCA Division I all-state

Off the Ice: Volunteers and does community service with St. Thomas More church. … Student League of Darien.

Up Next: Senior year; also considering prep school.

Bennett McDermott

Darien, Senior, Forward

Stats: Scored 25 goals and 14 assists, a year after scoring 24 points for the Blue Wave.

Honors: CHSCA Division I player of the year. … First-team CHSCA all-state, first-team All-FCIAC.

Off the Ice: President of the Student League of Darien.

Up Next: Will attend Santa Clara University.

Jamison Moore

Darien, Junior, Forward

Stats: Center on arguably the state’s top line, he scored 11 goals and 24 assists this season after putting up 30 points with 10 goals last season.

Honors: First-team coaches all-state. … First-team All-FCIAC.

Off the Ice: Plays lacrosse and is a volunteer youth coach. … Darien Youth Asset Team. … DECA Club.

Up Next: Committed to Colgate for lacrosse.

Zach Schroeder

Notre Dame-West Haven, Junior, Defense

Stats: Scored three goals and 12 assists this season for the Green Knights, one of the state’s top three teams most of the year. … Has six career goals and 18 assists.

Honors: First-team CHSCA all-state.

Off the Ice: National Honor Society. … National Spanish Honor Society. … Vice president of the school Spikeball Club. … volunteer at food shelters.

Up Next: A year to go, but hoping to play club hockey at Providence.

(Photo: Steady Photography)

Andrew Stietzel

Fairfield Prep, Senior, Goalie

Stats: Went 11-3-2 for the SCC/SWC Division I champions. … Had a .939 save percentage with three shutouts, stopping 370 of 394 shots.

Honors: SCC/SWC Division I championship MVP, stopping 22 of 24 shots in regulation and all three in a shootout. … All-SCC/SWC Division I. … CHSCA first-team Division I all-state.

Off the Ice: National Honor Society. … SCC Winter Scholar Athlete.

Up Next: May look to play club or intramural hockey at Wisconsin.

Mason Whitney

Fairfield Prep, Junior, Forward

Stats: Had four hat tricks for the SCC/SWC Division I champions. … Scored 22 goals and 11 assists this year. … Has 35 career goals and 26 assists.

Honors: SCC/SWC Division I player of the year. … all-conference and CHSCA all-state selection.

Off the Ice: Magna Cum Laude Society. … Kennedy Center volunteer. … Plays lacrosse.