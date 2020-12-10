Testori, Fried lead All-American, All-New England state selections

ALL-AMERICANS
The following soccer players were named All Americans for the 2020 season:
BOYS
- Scott Testori, Hand (GameTimeCT and CSCA State Player of the Year for the second straight year)
- Ty Aleksa, Canton
- Tim Donovan, Litchfield
- Patrrick Gryczewski, Plainville
- Evan Jones, Hall
GIRLS
- Maddie Fried, St. Joseph (GameTimeCT and CSCA State Player of the Year for the second straight year)
- Toni Domingos, Notre Dame-Fairfield
- Sam Forrest, Glastonbury
- Mary Lundregan, St. Joseph
- Olivia Mullings, Newington
- Autumn Smith, Staples
ALL-NEW ENGLAND
BOYS
- Max Baer, Barlow
- Aldo Barragan, West Haven
- Joshua Bolma, South Kent
- Patrick Brown, Somers
- Jacob Burdick, Valley Regional
- Sean Cafferty, Morgan
- Calum Crawford, Fairfield Ludlowe
- Jaden Finkel-Hozer, Pomperaug
- Zach Gardner, Glastonbury
- Sam Montalto, Stonington
- Drew Seguro, Hall
- Ahrav Soi, Wilton
- Kadin Talho, Holy Cross
- Zachary Thompson, Nonnewaug
- Nick Washington, Ledyard
GIRLS
- Faith Arnold, Ridgefield
- Bailey Ayer, RHAM
- Erynn Floyd. Wilton
- Melina Ford, Mercy
- Natalie Godoy, Miss Porter’s
- Gabriela Gonzalez, Staples
- Amanda Graziano, Taft
- Patience Kum, Taft
- Julia Lombardo, St. Luke’s
- Audrey Marin, Amity
- Abby Mills, Lewis Mills
- Emma Smith. South Windsor
- Abigail Sowa, Southington
- Gabriella Tirado, Cheshire