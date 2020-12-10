GameTime CT

Connecticut's premier high school sports website

Boys Soccer

Testori, Fried lead All-American, All-New England state selections

|

ALL-AMERICANS

The following soccer players were named All Americans for the 2020 season:

BOYS

  • Scott Testori, Hand (GameTimeCT and CSCA State Player of the Year for the second straight year)
  • Ty Aleksa, Canton
  • Tim Donovan, Litchfield
  • Patrrick Gryczewski, Plainville
  • Evan Jones, Hall

GIRLS

  • Maddie Fried, St. Joseph (GameTimeCT and CSCA State Player of the Year for the second straight year)
  • Toni Domingos, Notre Dame-Fairfield
  • Sam Forrest, Glastonbury
  • Mary Lundregan, St. Joseph
  • Olivia Mullings, Newington
  • Autumn Smith, Staples

 

ALL-NEW ENGLAND

BOYS

  • Max Baer, Barlow
  • Aldo Barragan, West Haven
  • Joshua Bolma, South Kent
  • Patrick Brown, Somers
  • Jacob Burdick, Valley Regional
  • Sean Cafferty, Morgan
  • Calum Crawford, Fairfield Ludlowe
  • Jaden Finkel-Hozer, Pomperaug
  • Zach Gardner, Glastonbury
  • Sam Montalto, Stonington
  • Drew Seguro, Hall
  • Ahrav Soi, Wilton
  • Kadin Talho, Holy Cross
  • Zachary Thompson, Nonnewaug
  • Nick Washington, Ledyard

GIRLS

  • Faith Arnold, Ridgefield
  • Bailey Ayer, RHAM
  • Erynn Floyd. Wilton
  • Melina Ford, Mercy
  • Natalie Godoy, Miss Porter’s
  • Gabriela Gonzalez, Staples
  • Amanda Graziano, Taft
  • Patience Kum, Taft
  • Julia Lombardo, St. Luke’s
  • Audrey Marin, Amity
  • Abby Mills, Lewis Mills
  • Emma Smith. South Windsor
  • Abigail Sowa, Southington
  • Gabriella Tirado, Cheshire