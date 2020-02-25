Terryville locks up 3rd seed in Berkshire with win over Northwestern

WINSTED — With No. 1 seed Wamogo and No. 2 Nonnewaug set in the top spots of the Berkshire League Boys Basketball Tournament beginning this Saturday, Terryville resolved a potential three-way tie for third with a 50-46 win at Northwestern High School Monday night.
In Monday’s final day of BL regular season contests, a Northwestern win and a Shepaug loss at Litchfield would have left Terryville, Nortwestern and Shepaug with 9-7 records.
Instead, the Kangaroos’ come-from behind win in the final three minutes at Northwestern gave Terryville clear title to the No. 3 spot. Even with a Shepaug win at Litchfield, the Kangaroos, in a split season with the Spartans, own the tie-breaker with their win against Wamogo — the only BL team to accomplish that feat this year.
“We’re the Zombie Roos,” laughed Terryville coach Mark Fowler. “We’ve been buried for dead a few times this year and we keep coming back.”
If so, Northwestern coach Doug Sebach and his Highlanders might show up in the same zombie movie. Starting the season 2-7, Northwestern turned in a 7-4 record down the stretch, entering the league tournament conversation by taking Wamogo to overtime last Tuesday.
In fact, Thomaston, the likely seventh seed in a tournament field of eight, might well make the post-season fest a zombie effort, thanks to an early-season win against Nonnewaug and a win against Northwestern last Thursday.
Meanwhile, Northwestern is the only other team besides Wamogo’s two with a win over the Chiefs.
So Monday’s tilt at Northwestern represented the league jostling that’s likely to begin as early as Saturday’s quarterfinals, regardless of seeding.
Armed with a huge height advantage, the Highlanders built a 14-9 first-quarter lead behind 6-3 forward Trent Valliere (11 points). But Terryville’s trademark quickness and slashing drives through the Highlander zone reversed the second quarter’s outcome into a 23-23 tie at the half and kept the score locked, 33-33 after three.
“We turned our season around by playing together as a team and believing in each other,” said Northwestern coach Doug Sebach.
The Highlanders began the final period that way with an unstoppable feed from 6-2 Brandon North to 6-4 Curtiss Blische (11 points) for an easy layup.
But quickness and teamwork still tilted toward the Roos. Five-foot-9 guard Sean O’Donnell worked the same feeding magic underneath the trees to Dylan Matulis — Terryville’s tallest player at 5-11 — that helped produce Matulis’ game-high 21 points.
“Our chemistry has grown by leaps and bounds over the season,” said Fowler.
In this case, it produced a three-point play vaulting the Roos in a 38-37 lead.
Nevertheless, a three by North and a drive from Levi Delaney had Northwestern up 44-39 with 3:25 left.
Once again, quickness and teamwork brought Terryville back from the dead. Guard Zach Rinkavage began his 5-for-7 stretch run of foul shots. A Terryville full court press earned three steals in a row and 3’s by Dominick Dao and Matulis put Terryville in a 47-44 driver seat with 1:51 left.
Rinkavage foul shots carried it home from there.
“This is the first time we’ve beaten Northwestern since I’ve been at Terryville,” said Rinkavage.
“I just fought them as hard as I could,” said Matulis in his battle against a team with three 6-4 players plus one at 6-3 and another 6-2.