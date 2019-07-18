Ten to be inducted into Madison Athletic Hall of Fame Sept. 12

Ten people will be inducted into the Madison Athletic Hall of Fame on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m.at the Madison Beach Hotel.
The 10 people are:
- Jan Carroll (honored posthumously as an exemplary contributor)
- Michael Ciotti (1986) football and baseball and coached football from 2006-2017
- Sarah (Ellis) Enos (1997), former standout in soccer, basketball and track and field
- Larry (Buddy) Hall (1968) for basketball and baseball
- Shane Kokoruda (1991), ex-lacrosse standout
- Becky (Lutz) Hall (2007), also an ex-lacrosse standout;
- Ryan Nizolek (2006) for both football and lacrosse
- Brian Parri (1987) and Stephen Parri (1987), both for soccer
- Blythe (Wygonik) Pariseault (1997), a former swimming standoutInductees will also be honored the following evening at the halftime of the home football game at Strong Field. Tickets for the induction ceremony are $50 and can be reserved at www.madisonhalloffame.org. For additional questions, contact Chris Lena at cdlena63@gmail.com.
Share your Hall of Fame induction news by emailing info@gametimect.com