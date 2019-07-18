GameTime CT

Ten to be inducted into Madison Athletic Hall of Fame Sept. 12

Ten people will be inducted into the Madison Athletic Hall of Fame on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m.at the Madison Beach Hotel.

The 10 people are:

  • Jan Carroll (honored posthumously as an exemplary contributor)
  • Michael Ciotti (1986) football and baseball and coached football from 2006-2017
  • Sarah (Ellis) Enos (1997), former standout in soccer, basketball and track and field
  • Larry (Buddy) Hall (1968) for basketball and baseball
  • Shane Kokoruda (1991), ex-lacrosse standout
  • Becky (Lutz) Hall (2007), also an ex-lacrosse standout;
  • Ryan Nizolek (2006) for both football and lacrosse
  • Brian Parri (1987) and Stephen Parri (1987), both for soccer
  • Blythe (Wygonik) Pariseault (1997), a former swimming standoutInductees will also be honored the following evening at the halftime of the home football game at Strong Field. Tickets for the induction ceremony are $50 and can be reserved at www.madisonhalloffame.org. For additional questions, contact Chris Lena at cdlena63@gmail.com.

 

