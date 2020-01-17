Tebucky Jones resigns at New Britain after nine seasons

Tebucky Jones, the former All-Stater at New Britain who won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots, has resigned as head coach after nine seasons, he told the New Britain Herald Thursday.

“My journey’s over,” Jones told the Herald. “I had a great time. I enjoyed my time here and I enjoyed coaching the kids. Time for me to relax and spend more time with my family.”

The 45-year old Jones, who played eight seasons in the NFL until 2005, took over for Paul Morrell in 2011 and coached the Hurricanes to a pair of Class LL playoffs — in 2014 and 2018 — while going 48-43 overall.

His best season was in 2018, when the Canes went 9-1 in the regular season and reached the Class LL quarterfinals, a 42-7 loss to eventual champion Greenwich.

In 2014, he survived a bid to replace him as head coach. Jones was forced to resign, citing an antagonistic faction on the New Britain Board of Education, but then returned after a few months following a groundswell of public support from parents and players.

New Britain followed with an 8-4 season, including a 30-6 loss to Norwich Free Academy in the Class LL-Large semifinals. The Hurricanes went 15-15 over the next three seasons before the 2018 playoff season.

Jones ran for 4,537 yards for his career and led the state in scoring in 1992 during his senior season, after which he was named the New Haven Register’s state player of the year. He went on to play Syracuse and converted to defensive back for his season season in 1997.

The Patriots took jones with the 22nd-overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft. He helped the Patriots win Super Bowl XXXVI in 2002. He continues to run a football camp in town.

“Tebucky is a legend and a hometown hero who will always hold a special place in the history of New Britain football,” New Britain athletic director Len Corto said in a statement released by the school. “We thank him for giving back to the city and program he came from by working with our kids and showing them what the pride and tradition of the New Britain football family is all about.”