Tara Clough hired as coach of the Greenwich High girls lacrosse team

Tara Clough, who spent five seasons coaching the Sacred Heart Greenwich lacrosse team, has been hired as coach of Greenwich High School girls lacrosse squad.

Greenwich athletic director Gus Lindine announced the hiring of Clough on Tuesday afternoon. Clough resigned as Sacred Heart’s coach, after guiding the team to its most successful run in program history.

Clough replaces Rachel Vallarelli, who stepped down following her first season at the helm at Greenwich. While at Sacred Heart, Clough, a New Canaan native, led the Tigers to three consecutive FAA Tournament Championships (2017, 2018, 2019).

Under Clough’s direction this past spring, Sacred Heart registered a record of 18-1 on its way to winning the FAA championship. During her five seasons at Sacred Heart Greenwich, the Tigers had a record of 72-19.

Clough played lacrosse, soccer, basketball, ice hockey and tennis growing up in New Canaan and went on to play lacrosse at the collegiate level at Notre Dame, where she captained the squad.

She began her coaching career as a volunteer assistant lacrosse coach as as a graduate student at Boston College and besides coaching at Sacred Heart Greenwich, she has coached various club and youth teams. She recently served as co-director of the Grizzlies Summer Academy and is currently one of the coaches with the Connecticut Grizzlies Girls Lacrosse Club.

Clough takes over a Greenwich squad that qualified for the FCIAC Tournament and CIAC Class L tourney. The Cardinals lost to Cheshire in the first round of the Class L Tourament, after beating Brien McMahon in the qualifying round.





