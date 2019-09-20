Take a video tour of Derby’s new Ryan Sports Complex and JR Payden Field House

Up next on another episode of GameTimeCT Cribs: Take a tour of the gorgeous, state-of-the-art Ryan Sports Complex at Derby High School, which will play host to its first football game Friday night vs. Torrington.

Join Derby head coach George French as he takes you through the JR Payden Field House, from the auditorium and the memorabilia room, down to the weight room, the locker rooms, the concession stand and — yes — even an official’s room.

Jokes, there were a few on this trip. But mostly it was nothing but gratitude for the state’s grant and the incredible donation by JR’s daughter, Joan, by French, his captains, and Derby Superintendent Dr. Matthew Conway.

Check it all out in the video, above, and get stoked to watch a game from the comforts of Derby’s new digs.

Read more about this project here, via Michael Fornabaio.