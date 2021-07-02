Sydney Masciarelli of Marianapolis Prep named Gatorade state girls track Player of the Year

Sydney Masciarelli was named the Gatorade Connecticut Girls Track and Field Player of the Year, the company announced Friday morning. The Marianapolis Prep senior also earned the honor in 2019 and is also a two-time Gatorade state Player of the Year in cross country, 2018-19 and 2019-20.

A resident of Northbridge, Mass., Masciarelli set the national high school 2000-meter steeplechase record in June with a time of 6:25.35 at the New York State Showcase. That was almost four seconds better than the record set by Sarah Trainor, Masciarelli’s future teammate at North Carolina, in 2019.

Masciarelli ran a 9:24.09 in the 3000 meters and a 10:04.54 in the two-mile, both national bests for 2021 prep competitors, Gatorade said. She also plays basketball.

The company also takes academics and community efforts into account for the award, noting that Masciarelli has a 3.43 GPA and has volunteered at a local food pantry, youth basketball camps and Toys For Tots.