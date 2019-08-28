SWC Football 2019: POMPERAUG Preview

[Vitals]

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

David Satkowski (OL/DL), Troy Hartwell (QB/DB), Aidan Henry (TE/DL)

[Outlook]

A once-proud program that was one of the most consistent in the state, Pomperaug fell into disarray on the field over a three-year stretch that produced a 6-24 mark from 2015-17.

But that all changed last year.

Former player Tony Pereira arrived and brought a sense of pride back to the program as a first-year head coach. That translated to success on the field as a 6-4 record was a breath of fresh air, and the first mark over .500 since 2011.

A punishing running game got the Panthers that far, and many pieces of that return. Jake Oldham and Owen Henry made up two thirds of a three-man attack a year ago, and should combine to move the chains again this year.

Receivers JC O’Leary and Mike DeRienzo are threats, but the Panthers threw so little last year that most of their responsibilities lie in the blocking game.

The biggest departure was All-SWC and All-State lineman David Satkowski, who is now at Stonehill. A trio of seniors — Sai Quesenberry, Henry Mescavage and Max Fitch — will hope to solidify what was a strength last year.

Quarterback Troy Hartwell also departed. Pereira said a pair of athletes are battling for the position. Just four defensive players turn from last years, leaving a void of experience there. Pereira added he’s excited about his team’s speed at linebacker, though.

Four of the Panthers’ first six games are at home, as are all four are their scheduling lliance games. The toughest of those comes Oct. 25 when North Haven visits Southbury. Repeating last year’s win total would mark a successful campaign, as would closing the cap on the top teams in the conference.

Sept. 13 — BETHEL,* 6:30

Sept. 20 — FARMINGTON, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 — at Bristol Eastern , 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — NEWTOWN,** 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 18 — at Hamden, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 — NORTH HAVEN, 7 p.m.

Nov. 1 — at Bunnell,** 7 p.m.

Nov. 8 — MASUK,** 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 15 — at New Milford,** 7 p.m.

Nov. 28 — at NOTRE DAME-FAIRFIELD,* 10 a.m.

Home Games in CAPS

Scheduling Alliance games in bold

* Conference game

**Division game