SWC Football 2019: NOTRE DAME-FAIRFIELD preview

[Vitals]

COACH — JOHN JOHNSON (2nd year, 1-9)

CONFERENCE — SWC Division II

PLAYOFF CLASS — S (232 boys enrollment)

HOME — McCarty Stadium, Notre Dame Catholic HS, Fairfield

2018 RECORD — 1-9

2019 OPENER — Sept. 13 at Stratford, 7 p.m.

TEAM WEBSITES — Maxpreps

[Top Players]

[Key Losses]

Ziair Williams, RB/LB; Fritz Mesidor, OL/DL; Dawin Magloire, OL/DL

[Outlook]

John Johnson’s first season coaching Notre Dame-Fairfield consisted of a few ups but mostly downs.

The Lancers went just 1-9, beating Bethel for their lone win. They were shut out three times and lost five games by more than 30 points.

The results weren’t encouraging, but fortunately Johnson has been here before. The work he did for more than a decade at Bullard Havens, building the small technical school into a playoff team, speaks for itself.

As difficult as 2018 was for the Lancers, there are reasons for optimism. There’s experience at quarterback, as senior John Fassett returns for another year in the spread offense. In 10 games last year, he passed for 1,454 yards, 13 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

“We had a very successful spring and summer season and expect John to make the correct reads and take care of the football now that he has confidence in his abilities,” Johnson said.

Fassett’s one of six starters returning on offense, along with the majority of the line. Five starters are back on defense.

One potential concern is depth. The Lancers have had roster numbers in the 20s during camp, meaning several players will need to start on both sides of the ball.

The Lancers are trying to build off the momentum they had under Johnson’s predecessor Chris Sadler, who guided the oft-struggling program to a .500 finish in 2016. They open the season Sept. 13 at Stratford.

[2019 Schedule]

Sept. 13 — at Stratford,* 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 — vs BASSICK, noon

Oct. 5 — vs JOEL BARLOW,** 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 — at Northwest Catholic, noon

Oct. 26 — vs LYMAN HALL, noon

Nov. 1 — at Brookfield,** 7 p.m.

Nov. 8 — at Weston,** 7 p.m.

Nov. 16 — vs BETHEL,** noon

Nov. 21 — at New Fairfield,** 7 p.m.

Nov. 28 — vs POMPERAUG,* 10 a.m.

Home games in CAPS

Scheduling Alliance games in bold

*Conference game

**Division game