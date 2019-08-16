SWC Football 2019: NEWTOWN preview

Vitals

Top Players

Key losses

RB Dan Mason, QB Luke Melillo, WR/DB Joe Pagett, OL/DL Joe Zeller, OL/DL Caron Ivey, LB Matt Dubois

Outlook

Its status as the best team in the SWC was cemented in resounding fashion during a dominant 2018 season.

But it’s what Newtown did once the reached the postseason that opened the most eyes statewide.

A victory over three-time defending champion Darien in the Class LL quarterfinals shed the Nighthawks’ label of not being able to win the big game.

Now, they’ll enter 2019 as the favorite to win a fourth straight SWC title. But making another run at states — much less qualify — will come down to navigating a challenging non-league schedule.

SCC powers Shelton, West Haven and Fairfield Prep and an October 25th matchup with Danbury are the gifts from the state-wide scheduling alliance.

“The new crossover scheduling will make for a competitive year,” Newtown coach Bob Pattison said. “It will be the most difficult schedule we have ever played. I believe Weston and Masuk will be two of the more experienced teams in the SWC that return a lot of players.”

The heart of Newtown’s identity in 2018 (or, perhaps, the last several seasons if you count his older brother, Ben) was Dan Mason. The running back was a workhorse who ran for 1,300 yards and scored 30 touchdowns last season on his way to earning consensus first-team All-State honors.

While there’s no longer a Mason on the roster, there will be another from the Dunn family, this time with 6-foot-2, 220-pound senior fullback/linebacker Jared Dunn, whose older brothers Julian and Justin both excelled for the program. Julian was a consensus All-State receiver for the Nighthawks who wrapped up his career last season playing with for 2018 FCS National semifinalist Maine.

Pattison believes Jared Dunn will be a breakout player much like his older brothers. Pattison said he believes Dunn is “the best fullback in the state.”

“Jared is a tremendous athlete and football player,” Pattison said. “He will help open up holes on offense and close them down on defense.”

After relying on the steady play of quarterback Luke Melillo, who accounted for nearly 1,900 yards of total offense last year, Newtown has yet to determine his replacement. Pattison says he has two very talented ones from which to choose: Senior Brandon Lombardo has a cannon for an arm while junior Jack Street went 8-for-9 in limited action last season.

Standout receiver/returner Riley Ward, who scored seven times last season, returns to help whomever is under center. It remains to be seen how much more balanced the Nighthawks will be without Mason.

Newtown should thrive in the trenches once more. The offensive line is anchored by a pair of FCS recruits in James Knox and Kyle Good.

Sept. 13 — NEW MILFORD**, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 — at Fairfield Prep, 6 p.m.

Sept. 27 — WEST HAVEN, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — at Pomperaug**, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 11 — at Shelton, 1 p.m.

Oct. 25 — DANBURY, 7 p.m.

Nov. 1 — STRATFORD**, 7 p.m.

Nov. 8 — BUNNELL**, 7 p.m.

Nov. 15 — at Barlow*, 7 p.m.

Nov. 27 — at Masuk**, 6 p.m.

Home games in CAPS

Schedule Alliance games in bold.

*Conference game

**Division game